–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 25

AUG. 23

Wheels Of Time August Displays

Open Wed.-Sun., noon-5 p.m.

1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap

$7; children 3-11 $3.50

Early Ford V8 area will feature farm tractors from 50s and 60s; R.G. Letourneau’s steel house; Caterpillar and other tractors; Rock Island steam locomotive. Active military personnel admitted free through Labor Day. For more information, call 309-243-9020.

Classic Film Series: Mildred Pierce

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50

In addition to the showing of the movie, Paul Resnick will offer thoughts on the 1945 movie which stars Joan Crawford. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

AUG. 23-26

Dunlap Days

Thurs. begins at 5 p.m.; Fri. begins 7 a.m.

JFL Field, 100 N. Hickory St.

Free

Live entertainment by United Groove Theory and Joe Stamm Band, a carnival, petting zoo, beer garden and food. Pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. For more information, call 309-243-7500.

AUG. 24

Museum After Dark: Mythic Creatures.

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$36

Immerse yourselves in dragons, unicorns and mermaids and enjoy two free drinks, light snacks and hands-on activities as well as demos in the lobby. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

AUG. 24-26

Peoria Irish Fest

Fri. 4-11:30 p.m.;

Sat. noon-11:30 p.m.;

Sun. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria RiverFront

$10; active military weekend pass $5

Event showcases Irish heritage through song, food, dance, and drink. For more information, visit peoriairishfest.com.

AUG. 24-SEPT. 1

Corn Stock Presents ‘Camelot’

7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22, students through high school $17

Local actors will bring to life the Court of King Arthur. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

AUG. 25

30th Annual Duck Race

Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

EastSide Center, 1 Eastside Drive, East Peoria

$5 for each duck; free to observe

The Center for Prevention and Abuse will benefit from the event that features 30,000 ducks racing down the big slide at the EastSide Center. First 30 ducks win prizes for their owners. For more information, visit centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

Tianguis Mexican Outdoor Market

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

306 Pecan St., Peoria

Free

Find music, food and vendors. For more information, visit facebook.com/TianguisPeoria.

UnityPoint Health Wellmobile: Chillicothe

Saturday, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Free screenings for blood pressure and spirometry. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

Concert in the Park

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Sgt. Eggman’s Lonely Nowhere Man Band, Beatles Tribute Band. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

Senior Net Open House and Class Registration

Saturday, opens at 9 a.m.;

Registration begins at 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 411 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

The fall open house will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall, followed by registration for classes that begin Sept. 10. Senior Net provides computer classes for those 50 and older. For more information, visit peoriaareaseniornet.org.

AUG. 25-26

Gems of the Prairie Quilt Show

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

$7; 2-day pass $10

One of the Midwest’s premier quilt shows. For more information, visit gemsoftheprairie.com.

Old Fashioned Tractor Show & Swap Meet

Sat. & Sun., begins with breakfast at 8 a.m.

Butler Haynes Park, 9424 S. Mapleton Road, Mapleton

Free, donations appreciated

Event includes a parade, kids’ lawn tractor pull, kids’ potato dig, stationary engine show, antique tractor pull, 50/50 raffle, and flea market. For more information, call 309-745-9102.

