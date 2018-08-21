–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 25

Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 25August 21, 2018
AUG. 23
Wheels Of Time August Displays
Open Wed.-Sun., noon-5 p.m.
1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap
$7; children 3-11 $3.50
Early Ford V8 area will feature farm tractors from 50s and 60s; R.G. Letourneau’s steel house; Caterpillar and other tractors; Rock Island steam locomotive. Active military personnel admitted free through Labor Day. For more information, call 309-243-9020.
Classic Film Series: Mildred Pierce
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50
In addition to the showing of the movie, Paul Resnick will offer thoughts on the 1945 movie which stars Joan Crawford. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
AUG. 23-26
Dunlap Days
Thurs. begins at 5 p.m.; Fri. begins 7 a.m.
JFL Field, 100 N. Hickory St.
Free
Live entertainment by United Groove Theory and Joe Stamm Band, a carnival, petting zoo, beer garden and food. Pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. For more information, call 309-243-7500.
AUG. 24
Museum After Dark: Mythic Creatures.
Friday, 7-9 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$36
Immerse yourselves in dragons, unicorns and mermaids and enjoy two free drinks, light snacks and hands-on activities as well as demos in the lobby. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
AUG. 24-26
Peoria Irish Fest
Fri. 4-11:30 p.m.;
Sat. noon-11:30 p.m.;
Sun. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Peoria RiverFront
$10; active military weekend pass $5
Event showcases Irish heritage through song, food, dance, and drink. For more information, visit peoriairishfest.com.
AUG. 24-SEPT. 1
Corn Stock Presents ‘Camelot’
7:30 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$22, students through high school $17
Local actors will bring to life the Court of King Arthur. For more information, call 309-676-2196.
AUG. 25
30th Annual Duck Race
Saturday, noon-2 p.m.
EastSide Center, 1 Eastside Drive, East Peoria
$5 for each duck; free to observe
The Center for Prevention and Abuse will benefit from the event that features 30,000 ducks racing down the big slide at the EastSide Center. First 30 ducks win prizes for their owners. For more information, visit centerforpreventionofabuse.org.
Tianguis Mexican Outdoor Market
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
306 Pecan St., Peoria
Free
Find music, food and vendors. For more information, visit facebook.com/TianguisPeoria.
UnityPoint Health Wellmobile: Chillicothe
Saturday, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.
Free
Free screenings for blood pressure and spirometry. For more information, call 309-274-2719.
Concert in the Park
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
Sgt. Eggman’s Lonely Nowhere Man Band, Beatles Tribute Band. For more information, call 309-697-3822.
Senior Net Open House and Class Registration
Saturday, opens at 9 a.m.;
Registration begins at 10 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 411 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
The fall open house will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall, followed by registration for classes that begin Sept. 10. Senior Net provides computer classes for those 50 and older. For more information, visit peoriaareaseniornet.org.
AUG. 25-26
Gems of the Prairie Quilt Show
Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria
$7; 2-day pass $10
One of the Midwest’s premier quilt shows. For more information, visit gemsoftheprairie.com.
Old Fashioned Tractor Show & Swap Meet
Sat. & Sun., begins with breakfast at 8 a.m.
Butler Haynes Park, 9424 S. Mapleton Road, Mapleton
Free, donations appreciated
Event includes a parade, kids’ lawn tractor pull, kids’ potato dig, stationary engine show, antique tractor pull, 50/50 raffle, and flea market. For more information, call 309-745-9102.
