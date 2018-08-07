–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14

Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14August 7, 2018
AUG. 9
Sunset Concert Series at Glen Oak
Thursday, 7-9:30 p.m.
Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
The concert will feature ‘JC & the Redemption.’ For more information, call 309-682-1200.
Ferries in Our History
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Park District Building
Free
Local historian and author Gary Fyke will relate the history of ferries on the Illinois River, especially the ferry and bridge between Spring Bay and Chillicothe. For more information, call 309-360-6772.
AUG. 9-10
The Lion King Jr.
Thursday & Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Pritchard Theatre, Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave.
$11
Nitsch Theatre Arts presents the junior version of ‘The Lion King.’ For more information, visit nta.yapsody.com.
AUG. 10
Special Showing of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ in 3D
Friday, 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50 adult; $8.50 child
Get ready for the Hollis Park District’s Oz Fest Illinois with a special showing of “The Wizard of Oz in 3D.” For more information or tickets, call 309-686-7000.
AUG. 10-11
River City Soul Fest
Fri. 6 p.m.; Sat. 5:30 p.m.
Festival Park on the Peoria Riverfront
$5 on Friday; $20 on Saturday
Event features blues with Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, Mississippi Heat and Chicago R&B Kings on Friday. Saturday is Hip Hop / R & B Night with ‘Ashanti & JaRule with Chingy.’ Sunday is Gospel Night. For more information, call 309-682-1200.
AUG. 11
Ignite Peoria
Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
Free
Makerfest brings hundreds of local makers, musicians, artists, innovators, dancers, and actors to Peoria to inspire youths. For more information, visit ignitepeoria.com.
Historic Recipe Road Show
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Public Meeting Room, Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.
Free
Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois will examine and evaluate handwritten recipes at least 50 years old. For more information or to register, call 309-274-2719.
AUG. 12
Italian Festa Picnic
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
12403 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap
$3 adults; children under 12 free
Fundraiser for the group’s scholarship programs. Event features Italian food, drinks, gift booth, children’s activities, bocce ball and live entertainment provided by Vince Amore and Jack Miuccio. For more information visit italianamericansociety.com.
Final Peoria Muny Band Concert for 2018
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Band Shell, 2218 N. Prospect Road
Free
In addition to the band concert, Gym Corner will offer a tumbling demonstration. Linden Christ will be singing and Colby Spengler will perform on the clarinet. Ed Hammond is the emcee for the final concert of 2018. For more information, call 309-681-2854.
AUG. 14
Explore the Sculptures of Rodin
Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.
Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$11; $9 children
The Art Club meeting will discuss the bronze sculptures of Rodin. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
