–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14

AUG. 9

Sunset Concert Series at Glen Oak

Thursday, 7-9:30 p.m.

Amphitheater, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

The concert will feature ‘JC & the Redemption.’ For more information, call 309-682-1200.

Ferries in Our History

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Park District Building

Free

Local historian and author Gary Fyke will relate the history of ferries on the Illinois River, especially the ferry and bridge between Spring Bay and Chillicothe. For more information, call 309-360-6772.

AUG. 9-10

The Lion King Jr.

Thursday & Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Pritchard Theatre, Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave.

$11

Nitsch Theatre Arts presents the junior version of ‘The Lion King.’ For more information, visit nta.yapsody.com.

AUG. 10

Special Showing of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ in 3D

Friday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50 adult; $8.50 child

Get ready for the Hollis Park District’s Oz Fest Illinois with a special showing of “The Wizard of Oz in 3D.” For more information or tickets, call 309-686-7000.

AUG. 10-11

River City Soul Fest

Fri. 6 p.m.; Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Festival Park on the Peoria Riverfront

$5 on Friday; $20 on Saturday

Event features blues with Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, Mississippi Heat and Chicago R&B Kings on Friday. Saturday is Hip Hop / R & B Night with ‘Ashanti & JaRule with Chingy.’ Sunday is Gospel Night. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

AUG. 11

Ignite Peoria

Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free

Makerfest brings hundreds of local makers, musicians, artists, innovators, dancers, and actors to Peoria to inspire youths. For more information, visit ignitepeoria.com.

Historic Recipe Road Show

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Public Meeting Room, Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois will examine and evaluate handwritten recipes at least 50 years old. For more information or to register, call 309-274-2719.

AUG. 12

Italian Festa Picnic

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

12403 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap

$3 adults; children under 12 free

Fundraiser for the group’s scholarship programs. Event features Italian food, drinks, gift booth, children’s activities, bocce ball and live entertainment provided by Vince Amore and Jack Miuccio. For more information visit italianamericansociety.com.

Final Peoria Muny Band Concert for 2018

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Band Shell, 2218 N. Prospect Road

Free

In addition to the band concert, Gym Corner will offer a tumbling demonstration. Linden Christ will be singing and Colby Spengler will perform on the clarinet. Ed Hammond is the emcee for the final concert of 2018. For more information, call 309-681-2854.

AUG. 14

Explore the Sculptures of Rodin

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11; $9 children

The Art Club meeting will discuss the bronze sculptures of Rodin. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14–