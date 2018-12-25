–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

DEC. 27

Thurs. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, North Branch, 3001 W. Grand, Peoria

Free

Join the Sherlock Holmes reading discussion group as they tackle a new short story each month. December’s feature is “The Final Problem.” For more information, call 309-497-2100.

DEC. 27 – 30

Kwanzaa Display

Wed. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free, donations welcome

Come learn about the significance of Mishumaa Saba and celebrate family, community and culture. Learn more about the amazing culture and plans associated with the African continent. For more information, call Bob Streitmatter at 309-686-3362.

DEC. 28

Comedy Jam

Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria

$39 – $106

Deray Davis’ Annual Funny & Famous Comedy Jam one night only, with comedian Deray Davis, winner of Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots Competition. For tickets, call 309-673-3200 or visit http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.

Live at the Five Spot

Fri. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center Live at the Five Spot

305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7 – $12

Live at the Five Spot featuring The Joe Metzka Band, a full package of blues, soul, funk and jazz. BYOB, and enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.

DEC. 28 – 30

Disney on Ice, ‘Frozen’

Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 1 & 5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$18 – $78

Enjoy this year’s Disney on Ice presentation of “Frozen” featuring Snow Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on their epic, icy journey. Tickets available through the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, by calling 309-673-3200 or online at http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.

DEC. 29

HOI Ice Carving Competition

Sat. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Sonar Tide Patio, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition. Event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year’s Eve… unless they melt. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

Sensory Art Session

Sat. 10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Peoria Public Library, Lakeview, 1137 W. Lake St., Peoria

Free

In this non-structured art session, children of all ages create their own unique masterpiece. Lights will be dimmed, and ear muffs and fidgets are available if desired. Designed with Autism Spectrum Disorder in mind, but inclusive to everyone. For more information, call 309-497-2200.

Wellmobile

Sat. 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N Bradley Ave., Chillicothe

Free

The UnityPoint Health Methodist Proctor Wellmobile is designed to promote healthier living in our community by offering free screenings, including blood pressure, blood glucose/ cholesterol and spirometry, 8-12 hr. fast required. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

DEC. 30

Champagne Brunch

Sun. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Weaver Ridge Golf Club, 5100 N. WeaverRidge Blvd., Peoria

Adults $18.95, Children 3-12, $7.95

Brunch includes a carving station, complimentary champagne & mimosas, a fresh fruit salad bar, and more. Children under 3 are free. For more information, call 309-691-3344 or email aleah@weaverridge.com

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Countdown

3 p.m. – Midnight

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

Two countdowns, 7 p.m & midnight, at the Sonar Tide Patio next to City Hall. All-ages activities to enjoy. Face painting, food, stage performances, super heroes. “Nola Style” parade with Notre Dame Drumline at 6:30 p.m. Joe Stamm band performs at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

Spirit of the New Year

Mon. 6-10 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, 100 Water St.

$55 adults, $24 children 4 – 15

Join the Captain and crew for our first New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance event! We will have a prime rib buffet with all the trimmings. Chuck & the C-Notes will be performing big band dance music. There will be a cruise if the weather is fair. For tickets, visit www.spiritof peoria.com.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Peoria County Jail Tour

Mon. Tours begin, 6 p.m.

Peoria County Jail, 301 N. Maxwell Road, Peoria

Free

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell will educate guests on the role of law enforcement while encouraging transparency and fostering public interest in the criminal justice system. Tours last 60-90 minutes. Reservations required, youths age 14-17 welcome if accompanied by an adult. For reservations, contact Ellen Balagna at 309-697-7858.

Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year

Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University, Peoria

$25

This musical revue, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, returns to ring in 2019. The evening also includes a complimentary hors d’oeuvres buffet. All ages welcome. For tickets, visit www.peoriaplayers.org.



Howlin’ on Water

Mon. 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

MAXAM Building, 316 SW Washington, Peoria

$86 per person

Join Howlin’ on Water to laugh-along, sing-along and drink-along with Central Illinois’ dueling piano team. Enjoy a two-entree dinner buffet, a champagne toast at midnight, open bar and show. For information or reservations, call 309-494-9100.

Get Lit Fun Run

Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland

Springfield Road. & Par Three Lane, East Peoria

$6 run only, $15 run and pizza party

The 18th Annual Get Lit New Year’s Eve Fun Run will take place at Folepi’s Winter Wonderland. A post event pizza party buffet will take place at Avanti’s Ristorante in East Peoria. For more information, call 309-253-2420 or visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com

New Year’s Eve Bash

Mon. 9:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Par-A-Dice Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50 ticket, $199 couple’s package

Ring in the New Year with the upbeat country band, Brushville. Pizza, open bar and champagne and confetti toast at midnight. Couples package includes a hotel room. For reservations, call 800-547-0711.

Noon Year’s Eve

Mon. 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

2218 N Prospect Road, Peoria

$5 Members; $15 Non-members

Ring in the New Year at Noon. Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, decorate your party hat, dance with your family and enjoy the balloon drop at noon. Contact Rebecca Herz, 309-323-6900.

New Year’s Salsa

Fri. 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$5 member, $8 non-member

Enjoy an introductory salsa dance lesson, then dance the year away to the music of DJ Ed Caballero. BYOB, enjoy a night club atmosphere and stroll through three fine art galleries. For more information, call 309-674-6822.

JAN. 2

Ozobots

Wed. 1 – 2 p.m. & 3 – 4 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N Bradley Ave., Chillicothe

Free

Ozobots are small smart robots that will follow your directions. Learn how an Ozobot works, and see what you can get an Ozobot to do. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

