–Peoria County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 9

DEC. 6

Library Open House

Thur. 6-7:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

Enjoy new winter stories, an ornament workshop, and special music by the IVC Madrigals and the Mountain Men. Event includes a scavenger hunt and holiday treats. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

‘Razo-Ramos – Journey to Chillicothe’

Thur. 7 p.m.

Chillicothe Historical Society, 723 N. 4th St.

Free, donations appreciated

Yolanda (Avila) Higgins will share her family’s history. The story tells of the family’s escaping Mexico during the Mexican Revolution and moving to Chillicothe. For more information, call 309-274-9076.

DEC. 6-9

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Thur.& Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

$15; children $10

The musical version of the popular Christmas story will be performed by the Community Children’s Theatre. For more information, visit cctpeoira.org.

DEC. 7

Harlem Globetrotters

Fri. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$27-$87

Everyone should see the Globetrotters at least once…and as often as possible. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Christmas Rocks at the Pops

Fri. 7 p.m.

Washington Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$12; seniors $10; students $8

The Peoria Pops Orchestra presents a Christmas concert. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

DEC. 7-8

Dueling Pianos

Fri. 6 p.m.

MAXAM Building, 316 SW Washington St., Peoria

$40

The Broadway Lounge will host a dinner concert featuring the Dueling Pianos. For more information or reservations, call 309-494-9100.

A Christmas Garden Party

Fri. 4-6 p.m.,

Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

$8; child $6

Enjoy a poinsettia display, music, the Hall of Christmas Trees, and door prizes. For more information, call 309-681-3506.

Holiday Shop & Stroll

Fri. 6-8:30 p.m.; Sat. 6-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free, donations appreciated

Stroll a forest path lit with luminaries, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and shop at the Nature Art Show and the Trailhead Nature Store. For more information, call 309-686-3360.

DEC. 7-9

Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournament

Fri. noon-8 p.m.; Sat. 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free for spectators

12th annual Pro/Am attracts novice to professional archers from across the World. For more information, visit peoriaciviccenter.com.

Santa’s Wildlife Express

Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. 2-8 p.m.; Sun. 2-7 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City

$13

Reserve your place on the train that rides through the woods, as well as decorating holiday cookies, and seeing animals open their gifts. For reservations, call 309-676-0998.

‘It’s a Wonderful Death’

Fri. – Sun., 5:30

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9, Mackinaw

$45

Participate in the murder mystery dinner theater wherein something dire will happen at a Christmas party. Three complimentary wine samples per guest plus a buffet dinner served after the first act. For more information, visit mackinawvalleyvineyard.com.

DEC. 8

Peoria Art Guild Holiday Trunk Show

Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

203 Harrison St., Peoria

Free

Select one-of-a-kind gifts at the show that includes ceramics, jewelry, photography, fiber, wood, and mixed media. For more information, call 309-637-2787.

Handel’s Messiah Performed in Peoria

Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 IL-91

$10-$85

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra teams with the Apollo Chorus from Chicago to offer the season’s classic oratorio. For more information, visit peoriasymphonyorchestra.org

Musical Entertainment by Peoria Players

Sat. 2 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Regular admission $11; $9 for youths

Lee Wenger, accompanied by Denise Adams, will perform vocals in the Lobby. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Make a 3D Ornament

Sat. 2-4 p.m.

Studio 3, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$25

Design and create your own 3D printed ornaments from snowflakes to snowmen. No experience required. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Critter Christmas at the Zoo

Sat. 9-11 a.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$18; child $12

Enjoy breakfast and crafts with Santa and then watch the animals receive their special treats. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

DEC. 8-9

Kristkindl Markt

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lindenhof, 601 N. Harker Drive, Peoria

Free

The Harmonie-Concordia Singers and the Peoria German-American Society host a vendor event which also offers German food. For more information, visit peoriagermans.com.

Nutcracker Ballet

Sat. 2 & 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$10-$45

The classic ballet will be performed by the Peoria Ballet with music provided by the Heartland Festival Orchestra. For more information, call 800-745-3000.

DEC. 9

A Very Electric Christmas

Sun. beginning at 2:30 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

$25; students $15

Lightwire Theater presents a program to inspire. For tickets call 309-694-5136.

