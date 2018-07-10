–Peoria County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18

Peoria County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18July 10, 2018
JULY 13
Peoria Riverfront CEFCU Stage Concerts
Fri., 6 and 7 p.m.
200 NE Water St.
$12 and $22-$25
Steady Flow with Boogie T. will perform from 6-7 p.m. ($12); 105.7 The X Summer Jam ’18 w/Fozzy & Soil will perform from 7-10 p.m. ($22-$25). For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.
JULY 13-21
‘The Bridges of Madison County’
7:30 each night
Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria
$22
Live performance of the ever-popular romantic tale. For tickets, call 309-676-2196.
JULY 14
Wildfire Concert Featuring the BraziLionaires
Saturday, 6-11 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City
$5
Latin music blended with jazz, rock and pop. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org.
Parents’ Night Out: Kids Night at the Museum
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$36
Kids 5 and older can be dropped off for an evening of museum fun investigating mythic creatures. To pre-register, call 309-686-7000.
JULY 15
St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil
Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Itoo Society Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria
$12; kids $5
Both dine-in and carry-out dinners benefit children’s cancer research. For more information, call 309-676-9725.
Peoria Municipal Band Concert
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect, Peoria
Free
David Vroman conducts the band in its 79th year. For more information, call 309-681-2854.
JULY 16
Free Movie at Glen Oak: ‘Coco’
Monday, movie starts at dusk
Glen Oak Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
The Commerce Bank sponsors the showing of the movie ‘Coco.’ For more information, call 309-681-2865.
Summer Safety Program
Alpha Park Library
Monday, 10 a.m.
3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
Free
Ameren will present important information on how to stay safe around electricity. Check out the equipment they use to safely work. The Bartonville Fire Department will also visit so we can see what tools they utilize to help the community stay safe. For more information, call 309-697-3822.
JULY 17
Master Naturalist Quarterly Meeting
Tuesday, 1 p.m.
Camp Wokanda, 20 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe
Free
The meeting is hosted by the Camp Wokanda Dream Team. Make reservations by calling 309-547-3711.
JULY 18
Peoria Master Gardener Meeting
Wednesday, noon
Singing Wood Nature Preserve, Edelstein
Free
Mike Miller will lead a tour of the Preserve. For more information, call 309-685-3140.
