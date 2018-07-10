–Peoria County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18

JULY 13

Peoria Riverfront CEFCU Stage Concerts

Fri., 6 and 7 p.m.

200 NE Water St.

$12 and $22-$25

Steady Flow with Boogie T. will perform from 6-7 p.m. ($12); 105.7 The X Summer Jam ’18 w/Fozzy & Soil will perform from 7-10 p.m. ($22-$25). For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

JULY 13-21

‘The Bridges of Madison County’

7:30 each night

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$22

Live performance of the ever-popular romantic tale. For tickets, call 309-676-2196.

JULY 14

Wildfire Concert Featuring the BraziLionaires

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$5

Latin music blended with jazz, rock and pop. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org.

Parents’ Night Out: Kids Night at the Museum

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$36

Kids 5 and older can be dropped off for an evening of museum fun investigating mythic creatures. To pre-register, call 309-686-7000.

JULY 15

St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil

Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Itoo Society Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria

$12; kids $5

Both dine-in and carry-out dinners benefit children’s cancer research. For more information, call 309-676-9725.

Peoria Municipal Band Concert

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect, Peoria

Free

David Vroman conducts the band in its 79th year. For more information, call 309-681-2854.

JULY 16

Free Movie at Glen Oak: ‘Coco’

Monday, movie starts at dusk

Glen Oak Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

The Commerce Bank sponsors the showing of the movie ‘Coco.’ For more information, call 309-681-2865.

Summer Safety Program

Alpha Park Library

Monday, 10 a.m.

3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Ameren will present important information on how to stay safe around electricity. Check out the equipment they use to safely work. The Bartonville Fire Department will also visit so we can see what tools they utilize to help the community stay safe. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

JULY 17

Master Naturalist Quarterly Meeting

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Camp Wokanda, 20 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

Free

The meeting is hosted by the Camp Wokanda Dream Team. Make reservations by calling 309-547-3711.

JULY 18

Peoria Master Gardener Meeting

Wednesday, noon

Singing Wood Nature Preserve, Edelstein

Free

Mike Miller will lead a tour of the Preserve. For more information, call 309-685-3140.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 18–