–Peoria County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

JULY 19-21

Heart of Illinois Fair

Thurs. 4 p.m.; Fri. 10:30 a.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$10 for ages 13 and older

Attractions include a carnival, live entertainment, tractor pulls and demolition derby. For more information, visit heartofillinoisfair.com.

JULY 21

Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War Tour

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Leaves from the Caterpillar Visitor Center in downtown Peoria

$15

Tour many of the places Lincoln visited as well as the Civil War portion of Springdale Cemetery and the GAR Hall on Hamilton Blvd. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

Peoria RiverFront Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

200 Block of Water St.

Free

Market features local produce, meats, cheeses, breads, flowers, art, and live music. For more information, visit visitdowntownpeoria.com.

Geekfest

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$18

Gamers, geeks and nerds invited to an event full of activities, artists and activities. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Japanese Hit Movie Shown at Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Big Screen Theater, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; seniors $9.50; children $8.5

Animated movie, “Spirited Away” is Japan’s highest grossed movie of all time. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Cody Jinks – Tailgate N’ Tallboys

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Peoria RiverFront, 200 NE Water St.

$22-$55

For more information, call 309-682-1200.

Concert in the Park Features Brian Dennison

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Pavilion, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Country rock music provided by the Alpha Park Library and the City of Bartonville. Food trucks and concession stand available. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

Writers on the River to Benefit Center for Prevention Abuse

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Par A Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$10

Over 80 romance authors will be available for chats and photos. For more information, call 309-822-2516.

JULY 21-22

Super Hero Weekend at the Zoo

Sat. & Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$9.50; child 2-12 $6.50

Dress up like your favorite super hero and come out to the Zoo for games, animal encounters and more. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

JULY 22

Peoria Municipal Band Concert

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Glen Oak Park Amphitheatre, 2218 N. Prospect Road

Free

A World of Dance is planned this evening with some Salsa and some Tango. For more information, visit peoriamuniciplband.com.

JULY 22-26

Wheels O’ Time Museum Tractor Drive

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

1710 W. Woodside Drive, Dunlap

$7; child $3.50

Visit the Cat and farm tractor displays at the Museum, and participate in the drive to the Princeville Heritage Museum. Register by calling 309-296-9616.

JULY 23

Pollinators Program: Butterfly Basics

Monday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Learn all about bees and butterflies and how to attract them. Register by calling 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

JULY 24

Photo with Your Pet Fundraiser

Tuesday, 6-8 pm.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

$5 per photo

In conjunction with the Cutest Pet Contest, come to the library for a photo with your pet on the new patio. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

JULY 25

Band Concert in the Warehouse District

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Water Street, Peoria

Free

Deb Austin will be singing and Sam Stauffer will be the featured euphonium soloist. For more information, visit peoriamunicipalband.com.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25–