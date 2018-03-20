–Peoria County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28

Peoria County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28March 20, 2018
MARCH 22
Regional College Fair
Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Renaissance Coliseum, 1600 W. Main St., Peoria
Free
Bradley University will host the event for high school students and their parents in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Putnam and Knox counties. Pre-register at strivefair.com. For more information, visit bradley.edu/collegefair.
Gary Allan Performs at the Civic Center
Thursday, 8 p.m.
201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria
$35-$99
Country music star with top hits and certified gold and platinum albums. Tickets available by calling 800-745-3000.
Sherlock Holmes Story Society
Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 Grand Pkwy.
Free
Join the discussion of the story “The Adventure of the Yellow Face.” For more information, call 309-497-2000.
MARCH 22-24
Corn Stock Presents ‘Vaudeville Whiskey Revue’
Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.
1700 N. Park Road, Peoria
$30; $22 for students through college
Step back in time at Corn Stock’s frolicking Vaudeville and Whiskey Revue. Enjoy whiskey tastings, beer and wine from Sky Harbor’s cash only bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres before the show. For more information, call 309-676-2196.
National Alpaca Show
Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
Free
Come see some of the finest alpacas in the country. www.alpacainfo.com/alpaca-nationals
MARCH 23
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Friday, 8 p.m.
Franciscan Rec Complex, 908 N. Sterling, Peoria
$10-$15
An Easter egg hunt for those aged 10-13. For more information, call 309-682-1200.
MARCH 24
Interplanetary 5K
Saturday, registration 7:30 a.m.
Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria
$25-$30; Kids $10-$15
Family-oriented race/walk for all ages. Walk or run through portions of the Central Illinois Community Solar System, the world’s most complete large scale model of the Solar System. Participants will follow the routes of interplanetary explorers through the Solar System, from the Sun – past Mercury, Venus, and Earth – to Mars and back along the Riverfront Trail. For more information, call 309-863-3030.
Franciscan Rec Center Egg Festival
Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
908 N. Sterling, Peoria
$6
Young people through age 12 will hunt for eggs. For more information, call 309-682-1200.
Easter Egg Scramble at the Zoo
Saturday, starts at 10:30 a.m.
Barton Pavilion, Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
$9 per child; adults $9.50
Eggs filled with candy will be hidden for three levels of hunters. For more information, call 309-686-3365.
Film Noir at the Library
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St.
Free
The movie ‘Man Bait (1952)’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-497-2000.
MARCH 25
Earth, Wind & Fire
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$29.50-$149.50
EWF combines high-caliber musicianship, wide-ranging musical genre eclecticism, and ’70s multicultural spiritualism. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000.
MARCH 26
Arthritis Walk KickOff
Monday, 5:30-10 a.m.
Emo’s Dairy Mart, 3618 N. Prospect Road, Peoria
Free
All food is half price and proceeds go to the Arthritis Walk fundraising efforts. The Arthritis Walk will take place on June 2nd at Midstate College and the new section of Rock Island Trails. This is a chance to ask questions about the Walk and learn about fun and creative ways to raise money for the cause. For more information, 309-682-6600.
Monday Morning Movie at the Library
Monday, 10:30 a.m.
McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure
Free
The 1938 movie ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ with Errol Flynn will be shown. For more information, call 309-497-2700.
Lakeview Library Movie
Monday, 6-8 p.m.
1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria
Free
Movies by decade will be shown. The movie ‘The Big Sleep’ from the 1940s will be featured. For more information, call 309- 497-2200.
Dieting and Nutrition Seminar by Curves
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
Free
Kim martin, owner of Curves in Peoria, will offer advice on diet, nutrition and exercise. For more information, call 309-697-3822.
MARCH 27
Civic Chorale Open Rehearsal
Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, 3601 N. North St., Peoria
Free
Come at 6:30 to enjoy snacks and fellowship with singers and Dr. Henry, and then watch a typical rehearsal and get a preview of the Chorale’s spring concert. For more information, call 309-693-6725.
MARCH 28
History of Bartonville State Hospital
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville
Free
Gary Lisman, author of ‘Bittersweet Memories,’ will discuss the history of the institution and Dr. Zeller who founded it. To register, call 309-697-3822.
