–Peoria County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28

MARCH 22

Regional College Fair

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Renaissance Coliseum, 1600 W. Main St., Peoria

Free

Bradley University will host the event for high school students and their parents in Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Putnam and Knox counties. Pre-register at strivefair.com. For more information, visit bradley.edu/collegefair.

Gary Allan Performs at the Civic Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria

$35-$99

Country music star with top hits and certified gold and platinum albums. Tickets available by calling 800-745-3000.

Sherlock Holmes Story Society

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

North Branch, Peoria Public Library, 3001 Grand Pkwy.

Free

Join the discussion of the story “The Adventure of the Yellow Face.” For more information, call 309-497-2000.

MARCH 22-24

Corn Stock Presents ‘Vaudeville Whiskey Revue’

Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$30; $22 for students through college

Step back in time at Corn Stock’s frolicking Vaudeville and Whiskey Revue. Enjoy whiskey tastings, beer and wine from Sky Harbor’s cash only bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres before the show. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

National Alpaca Show

Fri.-Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free

Come see some of the finest alpacas in the country. www.alpacainfo.com/alpaca-nationals

MARCH 23

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, 8 p.m.

Franciscan Rec Complex, 908 N. Sterling, Peoria

$10-$15

An Easter egg hunt for those aged 10-13. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

MARCH 24

Interplanetary 5K

Saturday, registration 7:30 a.m.

Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., Peoria

$25-$30; Kids $10-$15

Family-oriented race/walk for all ages. Walk or run through portions of the Central Illinois Community Solar System, the world’s most complete large scale model of the Solar System. Participants will follow the routes of interplanetary explorers through the Solar System, from the Sun – past Mercury, Venus, and Earth – to Mars and back along the Riverfront Trail. For more information, call 309-863-3030.

Franciscan Rec Center Egg Festival

Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

908 N. Sterling, Peoria

$6

Young people through age 12 will hunt for eggs. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

Easter Egg Scramble at the Zoo

Saturday, starts at 10:30 a.m.

Barton Pavilion, Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

$9 per child; adults $9.50

Eggs filled with candy will be hidden for three levels of hunters. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

Film Noir at the Library

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe St.

Free

The movie ‘Man Bait (1952)’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-497-2000.

MARCH 25

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$29.50-$149.50

EWF combines high-caliber musicianship, wide-ranging musical genre eclecticism, and ’70s multicultural spiritualism. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000.

MARCH 26

Arthritis Walk KickOff

Monday, 5:30-10 a.m.

Emo’s Dairy Mart, 3618 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free

All food is half price and proceeds go to the Arthritis Walk fundraising efforts. The Arthritis Walk will take place on June 2nd at Midstate College and the new section of Rock Island Trails. This is a chance to ask questions about the Walk and learn about fun and creative ways to raise money for the cause. For more information, 309-682-6600.

Monday Morning Movie at the Library

Monday, 10:30 a.m.

McClure Branch, Peoria Public Library, 315 W. McClure

Free

The 1938 movie ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ with Errol Flynn will be shown. For more information, call 309-497-2700.

Lakeview Library Movie

Monday, 6-8 p.m.

1137 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

Movies by decade will be shown. The movie ‘The Big Sleep’ from the 1940s will be featured. For more information, call 309- 497-2200.

Dieting and Nutrition Seminar by Curves

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Kim martin, owner of Curves in Peoria, will offer advice on diet, nutrition and exercise. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

MARCH 27

Civic Chorale Open Rehearsal

Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, 3601 N. North St., Peoria

Free

Come at 6:30 to enjoy snacks and fellowship with singers and Dr. Henry, and then watch a typical rehearsal and get a preview of the Chorale’s spring concert. For more information, call 309-693-6725.

MARCH 28

History of Bartonville State Hospital

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Gary Lisman, author of ‘Bittersweet Memories,’ will discuss the history of the institution and Dr. Zeller who founded it. To register, call 309-697-3822.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28–