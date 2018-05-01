–Peoria County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

MAY 4

Pekin AMBUCS Charity Auction

Friday, 5 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Arena

250 Red Bud Drive., Pekin

Free admission

Many local charities will benefit from the auction. For more information, visit pekinambucs.org.

PJ Masks at the Civic Center

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson

$35-$99

Children’s Disney characters who teach morality. For tickets call 800-745-3000.

MAY 4-5

America’s Favorite Songs, Hymns and Anthems

Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.

Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

$20; students $8

The Peoria Area Civic Chorale along with classical tenor soloist and jazz trumpeter Michael Jones will provide an evening of everyone’s favorite music. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

MAY 4-6

Peoria Players Present ‘Mamma Mia!’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University

$20; $15 for youths

Musical romantic comedy about a bride who invites 3 men to her wedding, any of whom may be her biological father. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

MAY 5

Master Gardener Plant Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Metro Centre, 4700 N. University, Peoria

Free admission

Come early to select from the greatest variety. For more information, call 309-685-3140.

Rennick Art Show Artist’s Reception

Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe

Free

Artists participating in the 54th Annual Rennick Award contest will be on hand to greet guests. For more information, call 309-674-1921.

Stem-osaurus Rex Day

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

2018 N. Prospect Road

$8.50

Children can become PlayHouse paleontologists, see real fossils, and engage in other STEM activities. For more information, call 309-323-6900.

Central Illinois Cruisers at Hy-Vee in Peoria

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

4125 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

Free

Kiss FM live broadcast, Hy-Vee grill & tent, face painting, balloon guy, and petting zoo. Kids get to vote for their favorite cars. For more information, call 309-678-7369.

MAY 6

Panel Discussion: History of Labor in Illinois

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$11, youths $9

Panelists include Dr. Carl Soderstrom, Chris Stevens and Mike Matejka. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Celebrate Illinois: Learn it! Try it! Street Party

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

Family friendly event encourages visitors of all ages to try bricklaying, bending sheet metal – even driving heavy machinery, and many other trade skills. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Wingfest

Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria RiverFront, 200 NE Water St.

$10

Local restaurants will present their best wings while live entertainment is provided by 3 and a Half Men and PhanieRae. Event benefits EP!C and is sponsored by Advanced Media Partners and The Peoria Park District. For more information, call 309-681-2857.

MAY 9

Mom So Hard Mom’s Night Out: Round 2

Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$41.75 and $51.75

Stand-up comedy promotes moms. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

The new educational film ‘America’s Musical Journey’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9–