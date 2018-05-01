–Peoria County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

Peoria County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9May 1, 2018
MAY 4
Pekin AMBUCS Charity Auction
Friday, 5 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Arena
250 Red Bud Drive., Pekin
Free admission
Many local charities will benefit from the auction. For more information, visit pekinambucs.org.
PJ Masks at the Civic Center
Friday, 6 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson
$35-$99
Children’s Disney characters who teach morality. For tickets call 800-745-3000.
MAY 4-5
America’s Favorite Songs, Hymns and Anthems
Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.
Washington 5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road
$20; students $8
The Peoria Area Civic Chorale along with classical tenor soloist and jazz trumpeter Michael Jones will provide an evening of everyone’s favorite music. For more information, call 309-444-8222.
MAY 4-6
Peoria Players Present ‘Mamma Mia!’
Fri. & Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.
4300 N. University
$20; $15 for youths
Musical romantic comedy about a bride who invites 3 men to her wedding, any of whom may be her biological father. For more information, call 309-688-4473.
MAY 5
Master Gardener Plant Sale
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Metro Centre, 4700 N. University, Peoria
Free admission
Come early to select from the greatest variety. For more information, call 309-685-3140.
Rennick Art Show Artist’s Reception
Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe
Free
Artists participating in the 54th Annual Rennick Award contest will be on hand to greet guests. For more information, call 309-674-1921.
Stem-osaurus Rex Day
Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum
2018 N. Prospect Road
$8.50
Children can become PlayHouse paleontologists, see real fossils, and engage in other STEM activities. For more information, call 309-323-6900.
Central Illinois Cruisers at Hy-Vee in Peoria
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
4125 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria
Free
Kiss FM live broadcast, Hy-Vee grill & tent, face painting, balloon guy, and petting zoo. Kids get to vote for their favorite cars. For more information, call 309-678-7369.
MAY 6
Panel Discussion: History of Labor in Illinois
Sunday, 2 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$11, youths $9
Panelists include Dr. Carl Soderstrom, Chris Stevens and Mike Matejka. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
Celebrate Illinois: Learn it! Try it! Street Party
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
Free
Family friendly event encourages visitors of all ages to try bricklaying, bending sheet metal – even driving heavy machinery, and many other trade skills. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
Wingfest
Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Peoria RiverFront, 200 NE Water St.
$10
Local restaurants will present their best wings while live entertainment is provided by 3 and a Half Men and PhanieRae. Event benefits EP!C and is sponsored by Advanced Media Partners and The Peoria Park District. For more information, call 309-681-2857.
MAY 9
Mom So Hard Mom’s Night Out: Round 2
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$41.75 and $51.75
Stand-up comedy promotes moms. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.
Senior Morning at the Museum
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free for seniors
The new educational film ‘America’s Musical Journey’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.
