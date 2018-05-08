–Peoria County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 15

MAY 10

Zootini

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$75

Fundraiser for the zoo that is meant for those over 21. A variety of martinis will be served in the Africa area. Ticket includes 4 drinks, appetizers, dessert and live music. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

Riverfront Museum Features Exhibit of the Works of Edgar Miller

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.

222 SW Washington St., Peoria

$12; $5 for students

The Fine Arts Society welcomes Zac Bleicher, executive director of Edgar Miller Legacy, to speak about Chicago’s Renaissance Man and his art. For more information, visit fineartssociety.net.

MAY 11

Jason Aldean Performs at the Civic Center

Friday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$38.50-$97.75

Country music singer from Nashville. Tickets available by calling 800-745-3000.

Wine & Cheese Under the Stars

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$33

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard will provide the wine for the full-dome night sky display. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

MAY 12

Komen Race for the Cure

Saturday, registration at 7:15 a.m.

Peoria Metro Center, 4700 N. University

$40; $30 for youths

33rd Annual Komen Memorial Race will provide education about and funds for breast cancer research. For more information, visit info-komen.org.

CCT Sing-Along

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

8800-A N. Industrial Road, Peoria

$10 donation appreciated

Community Children’s Theatre hosts a sing-along of “Disney on Broadway” that is intended for young people aged 8-18. For more information, visit cctpeoria.org.

Peoria Players Craft & Vendor Fair

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4300 N. University St.

Free

Event features crafters and vendors from the local area. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

Mardi Gras in May

Saturday, 3-10 p.m.

Water Street in downtown Peoria

Free

Street party similar to those held in New Orleans. For more information, visit mardigraspeoria.com.

Quest Charter Academy Throwback Prom

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Par-a-Dice Hotel Casino, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

$50 per person; $90 per couple

The theme is “Enchantment Under the Sea” and the event will be set in a “Back to the Future” decor in 1955. For more information, visit questthrowbackprom.com.

Peoria State Hospital Cemetery Walk

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Author Gary Lisman will give an overview of the hospital’s cemeteries and then conduct a tour of the grounds. Register by calling 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

Alabama Live Comes to Bloomington

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

$45-$105

Country music band presented by Pepper Entertainment. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

MAY 13

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$9.50; children 2-12 $6.50.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Zoo where all moms will get in for the price of a child’s admission. For more information, call 309-686-3365.

Folk and Country Jam at Forest Park

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument to meet other musicians and learn some new songs. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Wildlife Prairie

Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$23.95; children 12 and under $12.95

Reserve your place at the brunch that features a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options. Other activities include a free train ride for mom, bison and elk chat, otter gender reveal and cake donated by Trefzger’s Bakery. For reservations, call 309-676-0998.

MAY 15

I on Diabetes Program

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

$25 per person, $45 per couple

A series of four 3-hour sessions (May 15, 18, 22 & 25) to learn how to prevent diabetes. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

