–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 19

NOV. 15

Stuff-A-Bus Peoria

Thur. 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kroger Store, 801 W. Lake Ave.

Free

Donate groceries that will be used to feed 40-50 families who are dealing with hunger. WMBD and Peoria Cumulus Radio stations will broadcast live from the location. Kroger stores have pre-bagged food and cash coupons available for purchase to make giving even easier. Bus provided by City-Link. For more information, call 309-699-6212.

The Crimes of Grindewald Movie

Begins Thur. 5 and 8 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50 for 2D; $15.50 for 3D at 8 p.m.

Continuing the story begun in Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore sets out to thwart Grindewald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards. Movie will be shown throughout November. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 15-18

Festival of Trees

Thu. 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sat. Noon-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Life Together Center, 3625 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

$6; $3 for seniors and children

In addition to the decorated trees there will be wreaths, centerpieces and other holiday decorations. All proceeds benefit Crittenton Centers. For more information, call 309-674-0105.

‘Horizons of Gold,’ a New Musical

Thur.-Sat. 6:30 p.m.,

Sun. afternoon

Peoria Christian School, 3506 N. California Ave.

$12

The musical was written by Pekin native, Elizabeth Kniev. It involves 3 people whose lives are intertwined and who are desperate to heal the past. For more information, call 309-686-4500.

NOV. 17

Festival of Lights Parade

Sat. 5:45-9 p.m.

Washington and Taylor Streets, East Peoria

Free

Floats covered in LED lights depict everything from Frosty the Snowman to the Clydesdale horse team pulling a delivery wagon. For more information, call 855-833-5327.

Kids Night Out

Sat. 6-9:30 p.m.

Peoria Elite Gymnastics Academy, 2240 W. Altorfer Drive

$20 for first child; additional siblings $15

Event features games, pizza, supervised play on the gymnastic equipment as well as a zipline. Preregistration and payment is required in advance. For more information, call 309-713-1641 or visit peoriaelite.com.

Nature Center’s Art Show & Sale Opens

Sat. 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Hts.

Free

The show features all types of unique artwork created by local artisans. Show continues through New Year’s Eve, Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 1-5 (excluding Thanksgiving Day and Christmas). For more information, call 309-686-3360.

Wine & Art Night

Sat. 7-9 p.m.

Studio 2, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$36

Under the tutelage of artist Eugene Nana Ekow Maison participants will create a version of van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers.’ For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Cabernet & Clay

Sat. 6:30-9 p.m.

Studio 1, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$36

Create your own ceramic piece of art while enjoying wine. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Ghostbusters Peoria “Stuff an Ecto”

Sat. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kroger Store, 201 S. Main St., E. Peoria

Free

Support the food pantries in the area by donating non-perishable items as part of the ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ event. Krogers will have pre-stuffed bags for $3, $5 and $10. For more information, call 309-699-6212.

NOV. 18

Handel’s Messiah Performance

Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton

Free, donations appreciated

The Morton Community Chorus will perform the traditional Christmas oratorio with piano and organ prelude by Dr. John Orfe of Bradley University. For more information, visit pjw.cc/community-chorus.

Peoria Train Fair

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Illinois Central College

$3

Model railroad parts, books, videos, and other supplies available for sale. For more information, visit facebook.com/RCMRRC.

Turkey Trot at Detweiller Park

Sun. 1 p.m.

8327 N. Galena Road, Peoria

$18; $2 fun run for kids

Despite rain, shine or snow, the 4-mile run and the 1/2-mile youth fun-run that will conclude with awards of a trophy and a turkey to the top two finishers in each division. Registration is available at the Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. For more information, call 309-681-2866 or register online at peoriaparks.org.

NOV. 19

Introduction to Genealogy

Mon. 7 p.m.

3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Genealogy Librarian Amber Lowery will help you get started on your own family tree. For more information, call 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 19–