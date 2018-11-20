–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28

NOV. 23

Santa Claus Parade

Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Downtown Peoria

Free

Featuring costumed characters, novelty walking units, horse units and decorated floats, the parade will get you in the holiday spirit and delight children. For full details & a map of the parade route, visit www.peoriaevents.com.

Yule Like Peoria

Fri. 6- p.m.

Courthouse Square, Downtown Peoria

Free

The event begins with the Courthouse Tree Lighting ceremony. Local entertainers will perform at many locations in the downtown area. An ice carving contest, costumed characters walking through the area, and an opportunity to decorate the street lights are all part of the celebration. For more details as well as a map of performers/locations, visit www.peoriaevents.com

NOV. 24

Christmas Jubilee: A 1940s Radio Broadcast

Sat. 7 p.m.

Washington Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

Free, donations appreciated

Shawn Degenhart and the GospelFest Singers will perform both traditional Christmas favorites as well as southern gospel Christmas songs with an old-time 1940s radio broadcast theme. Local TV personality, Mr. Bob Larson, will be the host and the audience will be part of the “studio audience” for the radio show. For more information, call 309-472-0027.

River Trail Classic Walk/Run

Sat. 8:30 a.m.

201 Veterans Drive, East Peoria

$15 for the race

The 28th Annual FOLEPI River Trail Classic is a 4-mile competitive race beginning at 9 a.m. Registration for the race only is $15 through the day of the race. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and is free. For more information, call 309-253-2420 or register online at www.folepi.org.

Space Family Night: NASA’s New Robot on Mars

Sat. 6-7:30 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$4; $10 per family (immediate family only)

Learn about InSight, a robot that lands on Mars on November 26 as well as other robots that are currently exploring the Red Planet. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Gingerbread House Workshop

Sat. 10 a.m.-noon

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

$5 materials fee

Young people decorate their own pre-built house in the morning; those 7 and older will decorate houses at 1 p.m. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

NOV. 24-25

Kristkindlmarkt

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lindenhof, 7601 Harker Drive, Peoria

Free

Hosted by the Harmonie-Concordia Singers of the Peoria German-American Society, there will be live entertainment plus food available typical of the Kristkindlmarkts such as bratwurst, weinerschnitzel, homemade strudel, glühwein, hot chocolate, hot cider, Bavarian pretzels and German beer. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.com.

NOV. 25

Wizard Day at the Museum

Sun. 1-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$4

Come to the museum for a day of spells, potions, magical astronomy, and fantastic crafts. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 27

FOLEPI’s Winter Wonderland

Tue. 5-9 p.m.

VFW Post 2078 Park, 123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria

$10 for cars, $30 small bus

The drive-through electric park displays all the LED-lit floats from the Festival of Lights Parade. The event will be open Sun.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m. and continues throughout the season. The cost for full-sized buses is $150. For more information, visit folepi.org.

‘Giving Tuesday’ Benefits Alpha Park Library

Tue. all day

3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

‘Giving Tuesday’ is a day for charitable giving. The Library will receive donations to raise funds to replace the carpet in the Youth Services Department, provide more comfortable arm chairs, and add a 3D scanner to the Library’s offerings. For more information, call 309-697-3822.

NOV. 27-29

Greater Peoria Farm Show

Tue.-Thur. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 201 SW Jefferson

Free

Illinois’ largest indoor farm show with over 150,000 square feet of agricultural exhibits where you can view all the latest in agriculture with over 350 companies representing over 1000 product lines and services. For full details, visit http://greaterpeoriafarmshow.com.

NOV. 28

Tim Pletkovich Book Signing

Wed. all day

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

The author will be selling and signing copies of his two books. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 28–