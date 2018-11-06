–Peoria County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 14

NOV. 8

Music & Art Reimagined

Thur. 5:15-7:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$50

Enjoy cocktails and the music of Adriana LaRosa Ransom on cello and Lu Witzig on piano. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 8-11

BU Theater Presents ‘She Kills Monsters’

Thur.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Hartman Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria

$18; seniors $16; students $8

A girl blunders into the fantasy world in search of her sister. For more information or tickets, call 309-677-2650.

NOV. 9

Jay Leno Plays in Peoria

Fri. 8 p.m.

Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$59.50-$99.50

For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

The Cosmos in a Heartbeat by Dr. Shane Larson

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Jefferson St.

$4

In our lifetimes, we will only ever have a glimpse of the cosmos. But that glimpse is enough to transform our perceptions in dramatic ways and to answer the oldest questions we have about what the Universe is doing all around us. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Japanese-Americans in Peoria During WWII

Exhibit begins Friday 9 a.m.

Peoria Public Library, 107 NE Monroe

Free

The exhibition honors everyday people in Peoria who welcomed Japanese-Americans who were removed from the West Coast during WWII. For more information, call 309-497-2000.

Drones in the Heartland Conference

Fri. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$29-$129

Spend a day learning and networking with hundreds of drone enthusiasts and professionals. Explore vendor exhibits and participate in hands-on flight demonstrations. For more information, call 309-268-8160.

NOV. 9-11

Christmas at Green View

Fri.-Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2700 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap

Free admission

Get your Christmas season decorations and gifts at the Garden Center. For more information, visit greenview.com.

‘Columbinus’ Performed at ICC

Fri. Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College Campus

$8; seniors $6; students $5

Columbinus is a wrenching return to the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in which 12 students and a teacher were killed when two senior classmates went on a shooting rampage. Because it is rated R for extreme language, adult situations and violence, no one under age 18 will be permitted. For more information, call 309-694-5136.

‘Elf the Musical’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

$20; ages 20 and under $15

A baby raised by Santa at the North Pole learns that he’s real man and sets out to convince New York that Santa is real. The play will be presented again next weekend. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

NOV. 10

Make-It-With-Wool Contest Style Show

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road

Free

Come see the fashions made from wool at the style show that is part of the Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild Annual Meeting. For more information, visit peoriaasg.org.

Peoria Poetry Club Meets

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Riverview Senior Living Center, 500 Centennial Drive, East Peoria

Free

The program will be an episode from Bill Moyers, 1995, “Language of Life” poetry series when “Coleman Barks reads Rumi.” For more information, call3 09-822-8308.

Fall Craft Show

Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 5125 W. Farming Road, Peoria

Free

The show will feature home-baked goodies, vendors and crafters. For more information, visit mybluechurch.com.

‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

Sat. 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; senior $9.50; child 3-17 $8.50

Documentary movie about Mister Fred Rogers. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 11

Debate Between the Governor and Chief Gomo

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Shore Acres Park, 100 Park Blvd., Chillicothe

Free, donations appreciated

The Chillicothe Historical Society will celebrate Illinois’ Bicentennial with a debate between enactors for Governor Ninian Edwards and Chief Gomo. For more information, call 309-274-9076.

100 Years of Theater: Peoria and the Nation

Sun. 2 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$4

Star of Illinois Adventure series James Wilhelm will discuss the history of Peoria theater. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

NOV. 12

Wild Kratts Live

Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$25-$55

The animated Kratts encounter wild animals during stories of adventure and mystery. For tickets call 800-745-3000.

Nuns, Nazis, and Notre Dame

Mon. 6-7 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

Tim Pletkoich will discuss some excerpts from his book about the Great Depression and WWII. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

NOV. 14

Peoria County GIS Day

Open House

Wed. noon-4 p.m.

Room G10, Peoria County Courthouse

Free

Join the Peoria County IT department for their annual GIS Day Open House. For more information, visit peoriacounty.org.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wed. 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

Seniors will explore the exhibition, “Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay.” For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Blood Drive at the Library

Wed. 1-6 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

Make an appointment to give blood by calling 800-733-2767.

