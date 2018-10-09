–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 15

OCT. 11

Hayrides & Hotdogs in Sommer Park

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Road, Peoria

Ages 11+ $6; 3-10 $4

The Peoria Park District provides an old-fashioned good time with roasting hot dogs and taking a hayrack ride. Vegetarian and pork-free options available. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

China Painters’ Art Show

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Ctr., 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

2018 Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show will be a gathering of china painters as well as a china doctor who will be available to assist with damaged china painted pieces. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

Jeanne Robertson Performs

Thurs., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$30-$40

Popular humorist brings her ‘Rocking Chair’ tour to Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 18-14

‘Steel Magnolias’

Peoria Players

Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University, Peoria

$15; youth $10

1989 comedy-drama involving a group of women who deal with the death of one of their own. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.

OCT. 11-13

Midwest Regional Button Show

Thurs. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Ctr., 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

Demonstrations related to buttons each day as well as an exhibit of antique and vintage clothing with original buttons, button sales sample cards, and other button related ephemera. For more information, call 309-662-4300.

OCT. 12

Julie Taboulie Dinner

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Dogwood Hall, ICC Peoria North Campus, 5407 N. University St.

$75

Host of the PBS show “Julie Taboulie’s Lebanese Kitchen” will host a dinner at the Culinary Arts Institute. Sponsored by WTVP, the event includes a history of her heritage, knowledge and passion and an interactive cooking demonstration as well as a family-style Lebanese meal and book signing. For more information, call 309-495-0547.

OCT. 12-13

Howl-Zoo-Ween

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$7

Youths trick-or-treat on a trail through Africa, enjoy magic shows and compete in a costume contest. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org/howl-zoo-ween.

OCT. 13

Big Picture Street & Film Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Warehouse District, 1200 SW Adams St., Peoria

Free

Event includes live mural painting, a community paint-by-number mural, children’s projects, interactive public art, live music, dance cyphers, performances, street artists, moving inflatable sculptures, a film festival, and food. The purpose of the Big Picture Festival is to raise funds to hire teaching artists in Peoria schools, after-school programs, and community centers. For more information, call 309-682-1200.

How to Die in Oregon

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

Filmmaker Peter Richardson gently enters the lives of the terminally ill as they consider whether – and when – to end their lives by lethal overdose. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

Marshall-Putnam Antique Swap Meet

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Johnson’s Grove Park, 700 S. Prairie St., Lacon

Free, donations appreciated

8th Annual Fall Swap Meet featuring antique tractor, gas engine, steam, and autos. Much to peruse and purchase. For more information, call 309-339-2309.

OCT. 14

Farm Heritage Tractor Club Meeting

Sunday, noon

Meet at Mary’s Family Dining, 10011 SE 2nd St., Galva

Free meeting

After lunch participants will go to Jerry’s Old Farm Shed. This is the last meeting of the Central Illinois Farm Heritage Tractor Club for 2018. For more information, email kengquist1@hotmail.com.

OCT. 15

Portillo’s Fundraiser for Theresa Tracy Trot

Monday, beginning at 4 p.m.

4412 N. Rockwood Drive, Peoria

Free admission

Take a copy of the fundraiser flyer or show it on your smartphone to donate 20% of the evening’s proceeds to the Trot which raises funds to defeat pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit theresatracytrot.com.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 15–