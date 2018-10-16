–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 25

OCT. 18

Adult Basic Literacy Workshop Volunteer Training

Thurs. 10 a.m.-noon

Peoria North Branch Library, 3001 W. Grand Pkwy.

Free

The Regional Office of Education is offering an adult Basic Literacy/English as a Second Language Volunteer Training Workshop that will enable participants to tutor adults in raising their literacy levels. The workshop will continue Oct. 22 and 24. All materials are free. For more information or to register, call 309-672-6087.

Story Time in the Museum

Thurs., 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11; children $9

Children hear stories related to objects in the museum’s galleries. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Diabetes Clinic: What’s New with the Food Label?

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Learn to read the new labels and understand GMO labeling, country of origin and the definition of the word ‘healthy.’ For more information, call 309-467-3789.

OCT. 19

St. Jude Harvest Moon Celebration

Friday, 7 p.m.

736 SW Washington St., Peoria

$75

Event includes live entertainment, craft beers, hand-crafted cocktails, appetizers from Thyme Kitchen & Craft Beer, plus a raffle. Tickets include an open bar. For more information, email andy.corbin@stjude.org.

Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson

$39.50-$59.50

Youths sing and dance along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with their favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience. Tickets available at 800-745-3000.

OCT. 19-20

Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale

Fri. 5-8 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-noon

Peoria Players Theatre Lobby, 4300 N. University St.

Free admission

Shop for clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call 309-688-4473.

Monster Jam

Fri. 7 p.m.; Sat. 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson

$18-$78

Super-sized and souped-up vehicles performing amazing feats. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$15; students through high school $10

Ray Bradbury’s 1962 novel about 13-year-old best friends and their nightmarish experience with a traveling carnival. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

Witches Walk

Fri.-Sat. 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Drive,

East Peoria

$2.50 ages 1-15; $3 for ages 16 and older

Follow the luminary “Witches Walk,” while experiencing the spooky sights and sounds of the season. For more information, call 309-699-3923.

OCT. 19-21

Wildlife Scary Park

Fri. 5-10 p.m.; Sat. 2-10 p.m.;

Sun. 2-8 p.m.

3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$10

Event features Trick-or-Treat Trail, haunted hayrack rides, and animal encounters. The ‘not-so-scary’ version will begin a 7 p.m. each night. For more information, call 309-676-0998.

OCT. 20

Guitar Classic at Five-Points

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$38; students and youth $10

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux performs classical pieces by Beak, Rodrigo, Haydn and Mozart. The Crittenden Centers will benefit from the ticket sales. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

Family Day at the Museum

Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront

Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11; children $9

Celebrate the different and unique arts of the four new exhibitors: Tiffany, Rodin, Disney and Peoria Players Theatre. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Haunted PlayHouse & Costume Swap

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse, 2218 N. Prospect Road

$8.50

Get $1 off the price of admission if you’re wearing a costume. If you dropped off a costume between Oct. 1-15, you can trade in your costume voucher on a new costume. Event includes a spooky story-time, trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, and a Monster Mash Dance Party. For more information, call 309-323-6900

Paul Brock Band at the Library

Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

With an emphasis on Irish music, the band also performs bluegrass and French-Canadian music. For more information, call 309-274-1719.

OCT. 20-22

PPD Fall Used Book Sale

Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. noon-5; Mon. noon-7 p.m.

Noble Center, 1013 W. Lake Ave., Peoria

Free

Gently-used adult and children’s hardbacks and paperbacks, audio books, CDs and DVDs, games and puzzles. Sunday 50 percent off; Monday 75 percent off. Hosted by the Peoria Park District. For more information, call 309-681-2681.

OCT. 21

Trunk or Treat

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m.

1700 W. War Memorial Drive,Peoria

Celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe way. For more information, call 309-688-9212.

OCT. 24

Chillicothe Library Shows ‘HP & the Sorcerer’s Stone’

Wednesday, 3:45-6:15 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the U.S. launch of the Harry Potter series, library staff will discuss a HP book one month and show the movie the next month. Free popcorn. Bring your own bowl to save on recycling. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

OCT. 25

Blessings for Angie Quarter Auction

Thursday, doors open at 5 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin

$3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Angie Green was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Quarter Auction operated by philanthropist Susan Bressner will donate all proceeds to Angie and her family. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

