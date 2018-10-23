–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 28

OCT. 25

Blessings for Angie Quarter Auction

Thur., doors open at 5 p.m.

Avanti’s Dome, 3401 Griffin, Pekin

$3 (includes one bidding paddle)

Angie Green, a school library media specialist, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Quarter Auction operated by philanthropist Susan Bressner will donate all proceeds to Angie and her family. For more information, call 309-360-4555.

Hayrides and Hotdogs

Sommer Park

Thur. 5-7 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Road, Edwards

$6 ages 11+; $4 ages 3-10; $25 family maximum

Enjoy outdoor food, a hayrack ride, and a mid-1800s autumn play party. For more information, call309-691-8423.

OCT. 25-NOV. 3

The Hayloft Shops’ Christmas Show

Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

10690 State St., Village of Mossville

The award-winning shop’s Christmas show will feature unique items collected from around the world by owners JoAnn and Becky. For more information, call 309-579-3141.

OCT. 26

Travis Tritt Performs at BCPA

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$40-$60

Grammy award winning country music favorite visits Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 27

Harvest Dinner

Saturday, 6 p.m.

325 N. Ostrom Ave., Princeville

The Princeville Heritage Museum annual Harvest Dinner will feature the music of Barry Cloyd. The dinner will include turkey and all the fixings. All proceeds will benefit the Princeville Heritage Museum and Akron Townhouse School. For more information, call 309-385-1916.

Steps of Joy at Five Points

Sat. 6 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

Hundreds of local children will dance to change lives. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood House. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

OCT. 27-28

Antique Show at Interstate Center

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$6; children 12 and under free

The 102nd Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association Show and Sale. Parking is free. For more information, visit centralilantiquedealers.org.

OCT. 28

NTA’s Halloween Dance-A-Thon

Sunday, 3-3:30 p.m.

Pritchard Theatre, College Ave., Eureka

Free to watch

Students of the Nitsch Theatre Arts are fund-raising for their trip to perform on a cruise ship next year. Every student will be seeking donors to contribute for every minute they dance. For more information, visit nitschtheatrearts.org.

