–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 7

NOV. 2

Documentary: ‘A Golden Cross to Bear’

Fri. 6-7:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum,

222 SW Washington St.

Free

A documentary telling the story of the Illinois 33rd (Golden Cross) Infantry Division during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in WWII. Sponsored by WTVP. For seat reservations, call 309-495-0547.

NOV. 3

CASAblanca- Dancing with the Local Stars

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Par-a-Dice Hotel Ballroom, 21 Blackjack Blvd., E. Peoria

$200

Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Tenth Circuit will hold a dance competition with nine noted local leaders paired with dance instructors. The general public can vote in the form of dollars donated by visiting http://www.casapeoria.org/CASAblanca/CASAblanca-vote.html. Each dollar equals one vote. For more information, call 309-669-2939.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Civic Center

Sat. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$29.50-$350

‘Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ will perform. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Pasta for Patriots

St. 4-7 p.m.

Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Drive, Peoria

$7; $5 for veterans and children

Hosted by the Illinois Valley Fuller Center, the event features live music by Jazz Musician John Miller and a silent auction benefitting the Fuller Center to assist Tri-County Veterans with home repairs. For more information or tickets, call 309-363-3737.

NOV. 4

SET BACK THE CLOCK

Annual Sports Auction & Card Show

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St., Peoria

$1 for 13 and older

Sports card vendors will be set up to buy, sell or trade their sports cards and collectibles. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. and includes autographed sports memorabilia and season tickets. For more information, call 309-681-2868.

Craft & Vendor Show and Bake Sale

Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 5125 W. Farmington Road,

Peoria

Free admission

Seasonal items for every member of the family. For more information, visit mybluechurch.com.

Astronomy Day at the Museum

Sun. 1-4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free

All museum exhibitions & daytime planetarium shows free & open to the public; Giant Screen Theater film tickets extra. Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Kids’ Acting & Vocal Audition Workshops

Sun. 1-5 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$12

Young people can sign up to participate in workshops designed to improve their auditions for spoken and vocal parts. For more information, visit http://cornstocktheatre.com/corn-stock-for-kids.

Celebrate Peoria: Dia de los Muertos

Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, 2218 N. Prospect

$8.50

Kids can learn about the Mexican holiday. Dr. Aurea Toxqui of Bradley University will lead the activities. For more information, call 309-323-6900.

NOV. 5

Cookbook Club Shares Pumpkin Recipes

Mon. 7-8 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Bring a copy of your favorite recipe, and a sample if you wish, to the Cookbook Club to share with other members. All adults are welcome to attend. Register by calling the library at 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

NOV. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

Tue. 2-6 p.m.

Chillicothe Christian Church, 510 Frances St.

Free

Donate blood in honor of 6-year-old Kacer Holloway and in honor of Glenn Waterfield. For more information, call 608-381-4502.

Open Mic at the Red Barn

Tue. 9 p.m.-midnight

621 W. Glen Ave., Peoria

Free

Sarah Marie Dillard will host the Red Barn Open Stage. For more information, call 309-692-3792.

Intermediate Acting Scene Workshop

Tue. 7-9 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$15

Four weekly acting lessons for adults. For more information, call 309-676-2196.

NOV. 7

Have Lunch in the Planetarium

Wed. noon-1 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW. Washington St.

Free

Bring your lunch and relax under the stars. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 7–