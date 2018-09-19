–Peoria County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

SEPT. 21

American Cancer Society Glow for a Cause

Friday, 5:45-9 p.m.

Banquet Room, Mt. Hawley Golf Course, 7724 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria

$85

The event includes a dinner and challenge opportunities to raise funds for cancer research. There will be a prize for the best glow outfit. For more information, 309-692-7810.

SEPT. 21-23

Peoria Oktoberfest

Fri. 5-11:30 p.m.; Sat. noon-11:30 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

CEFCU Stage, Festival Park, 200 N. Water St.

$7 before 5 p.m.; $10 after

Showcasing German entertainment, food, beer, and wine. Other activities include a carnival, German heritage tent with a genealogy search, and children’s activities. For more information, visit facebook.com/peoriaoktoberfest.

SEPT. 22

Peoria Sew Special

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria

$80 for non-members

Marla Kazell, nationally known seamstress and workshop instructor, will present two sessions: ‘Pro Tips’ and ‘Fabulous Shirts and Blouses.’ The event is sponsored by the Central IL/Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild and begins with a continental breakfast at 9:30 and includes a soup and sandwich lunch. For more information or to register, call 309-267-1045 or email vghidina@itv-3.com.

Scottish Fantasy Performed Peoria Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$10-$85

George Stelluto, conductor, and Catherine Cho, violin. For more information, visit peoriasymphony.org.

Wildlife Prairie Park Presents Tri-County Tailgaters

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

3836 Taylor Rd., Hanna City

$5

Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org.

Zoo La La

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$75

Enjoy live entertainment and the zookeepers with their animals. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org.

Peoria Sculpture Walk

Saturday, tours at 10 a.m. & noon

Washington Street between State and Fulton

Free

Tours begin at the Peoria RiverFront Museum and extend into the surrounding area to learn about the many sculptures in downtown Peoria. For more information, visit sculpturewalkpeoria.org.

Mermaid Day

RiverFront Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

222 SW Washington St., Peoria

Non-member $2 per child

Fun, hands-on art and science activities with crafts to take home. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

Peoria State Hospital Cemetery Walk

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Register to participate in the walk by calling 309-697-3822, ext. 13.

Eureka Townwide Garage Sale

Rain-date for the rained-out sale scheduled for Oct. 8

For more information, visit facebook.com/eurekaeba/.

SEPT. 24

Are You Prepared for a Disaster?

Monday, 6 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

In conjunction with National Preparedness Month, Peoria County’s emergency management experts will conduct a workshop that instructs on how to prepare a family emergency plan and an emergency preparedness kit. For more information, call 309-672-6918.

SEPT. 25

Zurski to Talk about His Newest Book

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave.

Free

Ken Zurski, creator of the Unremembered Facebook page, has combined many of his researches into a new book, “Unremembered: Tales of the Nearly Famous and the Not Quite Forgotten.” For more information, call 309-274-2719.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 25–