–Peoria County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

SEPT. 6

Decoding the Weather Machine, Part II

Thursday, 5:45 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley

Free

View the whole documentary on the workings of weather and the climate machine we call Earth. For more information, call 309-274-2719.

SEPT. 6-7

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on the Giant Screen

Thu. & Fri., 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$10.50; senior $9.50

The classic movie about the change from silent films to ‘talkies’ will be shown. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

SEPT. 6-9

Pekin Marigold Festival

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park

Free

This year’s theme is Cheers to Marigolds and will feature John Ratzenberger along with the Miss Marigold Pageant, Little Miss & Mr. pageant, art in the park, Pekin’s Next Top Dog contest, live entertainment, carnival and parade. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 7-9

48-hour Filmmakers Fest

Friday – Sunday

Giant Screen Theater,

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10 entry fee

The Fest is a competition that gives aspiring filmmakers of all ages the chance to create a 3-5-minute movie in just 48 hours. For more information, visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Wizard of Oz Presented by Peoria Players

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St., Peoria

$20; ages 20 and younger $15

Local actors perform in the classic fantasy drama. For more information or tickets, call 309-688-4473.

Ruth: The Musical

Friday 7 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

$20

The musical will be presented in concert-style and will be accompanied by David Getz on piano. Phil Witzig, director of the Morton Community Chorus, will conduct the 8-voice choir. Fifty percent of the play proceeds will benefit the Midwest Food Bank. For more information, call 309-444-8222.

SEPT. 8

Peoria Poetry Club

Author with Downs Syndrome

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Riverview Senior Living Center, 500 Centennial Drive, East Peoria

Free

Read a poem at noon and then hear from Author Michael James Brindley from Minnesota who has written 3000 poems, traveled the world, and who has Downs Syndrome. For more information, call 309-822-8308.

Terrarium Workshop Green View Garden Center

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

2700 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap

$25

Take home the terrarium you have created. For more information, call 309-243-7761.

Worldwide Day of Play

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum,

Glen Oak Park, 2218 N. Prospect Road

Free

Children will enjoy Daniel Tiger and Be My Neighbor Day with carnival games, an obstacle course, face painting, touch a truck and a children’s resource fair. For more information, visit peoriaplayhouse.org.

Free Day at the Museum

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Meet local scientists and participate in hands-on activities. All activities, permanent galleries, and public planetarium shows will be free and open to the public. The Mythic Creatures exhibition will be $5 per person. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

SEPT. 9

Bark in the Park

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront and Festival Park

$30

The Peoria Humane Society’s 22nd annual Bark in the Park will feature raffles, the Marvelous Mutt Show, pawprint painting, vendor booths and a photo with your pet. For more information, visit peoriahs.org.

SEPT. 10

Join the Electoral Process: Become an Election Judge

Monday, 6-8 p.m.

Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.

Free

Elizabeth Gannon, Peoria County Board of Election Commission, will explain the election process as well as the qualifications, responsibilities, technological skills, and compensation for election judges.

SEPT. 12

Morton Pumpkin Festival

Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

The kickoff to the 52nd Annual Morton Festival will be held on the Jefferson School Grounds. Event features carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin food, and a parade on Saturday. Event continues through Sunday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

Free Senior Morning at the RiverFront Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free for seniors

Participants will tour the exhibit Mythic Creatures: Unicorns, Dragons & Mermaids. Free parking in the covered deck off Water St. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

–Peoria County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12–