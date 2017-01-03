— Peoria County events

Peoria County eventsJanuary 3, 2017
JAN. 5
Whisper and Shout
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria
$7
Open mic for poetry. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.
Zurski Documents the End of the Steamboat Era of the Illinois
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 202 SW Washington
Free
Ken Zursky speaks on “The Wreck of the Columbia.” For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Introduction to Goodreads
Thursday
Alpha Park Library, S. 3527 Airport Road, Bartonville
Free
Adults can learn about Goodreads which is a program where readers catalog all the books they read and interact with favorite authors. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.
JAN. 6
Eclipse: The Sun Revealed
Friday, 6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
Free tickets by going to peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.
Special planetarium show will prepare you for the total solar eclipse of 2017. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Goodwill Hiring Event
Friday, 1-4 p.m.
Goodwill Commons, 2319 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria
Free
Goodwill has openings for store supervisors, e-commerce clerk and retail positions. Veterans only will be interviewed from 1-2. For more information, call (309) 682-1113.
JAN. 7
ICC Heritage Ensemble Concert
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, E. Peoria
$15; seniors $12; students $8; under 12 free
In-Residence at ICC presents the Heritage Ensemble. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
JAN. 10
Engineering Challenge: Ozobots
Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$12
Youth from 7-13 will learn about Ozobots, small, color-sensing robots in the workshop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Starting a Small Business in Illinois Workshop
Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.
Peoria NEXT Innovation Ctr., 801 W. Main St.
Free
A workshop for individuals wanting to start a small business. Learn about how to get your business name registered, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, and taxes. For more information, (309) 677-2992.
JAN. 11
Team Trivia and Open Stage Night
Wednesday, 5-11 p.m.
Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N. University St., Peoria
Free
Free admission and free to play. Enjoy drink specials and local entertainers. For more information, visit limelightpeoria.com.
