— Peoria County events

JAN. 5

Whisper and Shout

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$7

Open mic for poetry. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.

Zurski Documents the End of the Steamboat Era of the Illinois

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 202 SW Washington

Free

Ken Zursky speaks on “The Wreck of the Columbia.” For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Introduction to Goodreads

Thursday

Alpha Park Library, S. 3527 Airport Road, Bartonville

Free

Adults can learn about Goodreads which is a program where readers catalog all the books they read and interact with favorite authors. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

JAN. 6

Eclipse: The Sun Revealed

Friday, 6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Free tickets by going to peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Special planetarium show will prepare you for the total solar eclipse of 2017. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Goodwill Hiring Event

Friday, 1-4 p.m.

Goodwill Commons, 2319 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria

Free

Goodwill has openings for store supervisors, e-commerce clerk and retail positions. Veterans only will be interviewed from 1-2. For more information, call (309) 682-1113.

JAN. 7

ICC Heritage Ensemble Concert

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, E. Peoria

$15; seniors $12; students $8; under 12 free

In-Residence at ICC presents the Heritage Ensemble. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

JAN. 10

Engineering Challenge: Ozobots

Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$12

Youth from 7-13 will learn about Ozobots, small, color-sensing robots in the workshop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Starting a Small Business in Illinois Workshop

Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.

Peoria NEXT Innovation Ctr., 801 W. Main St.

Free

A workshop for individuals wanting to start a small business. Learn about how to get your business name registered, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, and taxes. For more information, (309) 677-2992.

JAN. 11

Team Trivia and Open Stage Night

Wednesday, 5-11 p.m.

Limelight Eventplex, 8102 N. University St., Peoria

Free

Free admission and free to play. Enjoy drink specials and local entertainers. For more information, visit limelightpeoria.com.

