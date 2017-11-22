–Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

It is looking more like Christmas in capital

The state will foot the bill this year to make Springfield look a bit more festive this Christmas season. The state will pay for the lights on the Capitol dome now that the General Assembly did something it did not a year ago at this time: pass a budget.

Last year, Secretary of State Jesse White pulled the plug on the annual tradition to save $7,300 it would cost in electricity bills. However, Springfield was still able to enjoy the lights after the Basic Crafts Council of Mid-Central Illinois, a coalition of labor unions, donated the money.

PEORIA

Bradley students touch hearts with soles

Bradley University students wanted to collect 378 pairs of shoes, one pair for every person who identified as homeless in the greater Peoria area last year. On Nov. 11, they nearly tripled their goal by collecting 1,042 pairs, thanks to their Walk in My Shoes Peoria campaign. The local campaign was a partnership between Running Central, a sporting goods store, and Dream Center Peoria, a nonprofit group that helps the homeless.

Running Central hosted an event celebrating the Walk in My Shoes campaign.

“Homelessness is all around us. It can affect someone you know – your sister, cousin or friend. It’s not just set to one group,” said Kristy Schofield, director of homeless and housing at Dream Center Peoria. “Shoes are the number one item that is needed in the Hope Store at Dream Center. These donations will have a tremendous impact.”

Attendees enjoyed entertainment by Project 309, a youth development group sponsored by Dream Center Peoria. Brian Uhlenhopp, director of development at Dream Center Peoria, and Schofield also spoke at the event.

“The need is great; 378 people are homeless every night here in Peoria. We don’t think about that side of the city but it’s there,” said Uhlenhopp. “You can make a difference. You can be a part of it. Four people collected over 1,000 shoes. You guys solved the problem for us this year.”

More than 15 local businesses contributed to this campaign and event by donating gift cards and baskets to include in a raffle.

“The community should be very proud of these students and what they accomplished,” said Adam White, co-owner of Running Central/ShaZam Racing. “Their work will touch the hearts and souls of over 1,000 lives in Greater Peoria.”

Santa Claus parade kicks off Nov. 24

Peoria’s annual Santa Claus Parade, billed as the longest running holiday parade in the country, (the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is only 93 years old) will go through downtown Peoria Nov. 24, ushering in the start of the Christmas season to central Illinois for the 130th time.

More than 75 costumed characters, horses, decorated floats, marching bands and Santa will participate in the parade that will kick off at 10:15 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is That Magical Christmas Feeling, and floats will be competing for awards based on that theme. Awards include best overall float, best novelty entry, best new entry, best nonprofit entry, best commercial entry and best religious entry.

The parade’s grand marshal will be Brig. Gen. William P. “Robbie” Robertson, who was the commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard for the past 13 years. Robertson is a Peoria native who attended Peoria High School, Illinois Central College and Bradley University and is now the chief of staff for the Illinois Air National Guard.

The route for the parade will follow last year’s, starting at the Peoria Fire Department’s Central firehouse on Monroe and Bryan streets and ending at the Peoria County Courthouse.

City Council OKs sales tax for Portillo’s

The Peoria City Council has approved an added sales tax to help bring a Portillo’s restaurant to the city. Councilors supported the additional 1 percent sales tax and the creation of a special service area on an 8-2 vote. Mayor Jim Ardis and 5th District Councilman Denis Cyr opposed. The action was taken after weeks of public discussion.

The financial impact of the new business is estimated to be $50,000 in additional real estate taxes per year and $85,500 in new sales tax revenue for the city.

Portillo’s is known for its Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate cake. The restaurant will be located at 4412 N. Rockwood.

‘Dirty Dancing’ on stage for two performances

A stage version of the popular 1987 movie, “Dirty Dancing,” comes to the Peoria Civic Center’s Theater Nov 28 and Nov. 29.

Adapted by the movie’s original writer Eleanor Bergstein, this North American touring production holds closely to the plot of the film, packing in its anthemic songs (“I Had the Time of My Life,” “Hungry Eyes”) and sexy dancing.

In the story, Frances “Baby” Houseman, 17, is on vacation with her family in the Catskill Mountains in the summer of 1963, and bored until she encounters charismatic Johnny Castle, who teaches dance at the resort. When Johnny takes her to the staff’s after-hours secret party, she discovers a vibrant underworld of “dirty dancing.” This rock ‘n’ roll music is exciting and fresh, and she begins to fall for Johnny.

When Johnny’s regular dance partner Penny has to pull out of an annual dance competition, Baby steps in. The two embark on an intense period of rehearsals to master the routine, during which their romance blossoms. Baby’s father discovers their love affair and orders an immediate end to it. But Baby and Johnny must – and do – find a way.

Tickets range from $50 to $90, and can be purchased at peoriaciviccenter.org.

CHILLICOTHE

U.S. House OKs post office renaming

Chillicothe’s post office is one step closer to being renamed, following a recent unanimous vote by the U.S. House of Representatives. If the project is a success, the post office will be known as Sr. Chief Ryan Owens Post Office Building, to honor the memory of a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL.

The resolution, introduced by U.S. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and co-sponsored by every member of the state’s congressional delegation, designates the city’s post office renaming. Owens, a 1998 graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School, who was killed Jan. 29 while on a special operations mission against members of Al-Qaida in Yemen.

If the U.S. Senate approves, the post office will be renamed.

–Peoria County News Briefs–