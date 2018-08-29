–Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

Dutch Reach is new law in Illinois

Think Dutch Reach when you exit a vehicle.

Typically, most drivers use their left hand to open the driver’s door. But now according to a law that Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed, drivers have to use their right hand.

The reasoning behind this is that by using your right hand, your body and your eyes will be facing more to the right. By doing so, you will be more likely to spot oncoming traffic (bicyclists, other vehicles) that could collide with an open car door.

The General Assembly approved the law based on Illinois Department of Transportation data showing dooring crashes are on the rise across the state.

This new rule affects passengers also. Passengers will need to use their left hand when exiting,

The Dutch Reach is already included in the 2018 edition of Illinois Rules of Road and, under the terms of the legislation, will be included in the pool of questions for the Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s exam beginning on Jan. 1.

This new law comes on the heels of another one about distracted driving. The new law will up the penalty for first-time offenders who are caught texting while driving.

The law will reclassify the first offense as a moving violation. Currently, first-time offenders caught texting and driving are given a ticket that is classified as a less serious nonmoving violation. The change for first-time offenders goes into effect July 1, 2019.

Helpline for opioids, other substances reaches 5,000th call

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is launching new features on its Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances. The helpline provides 24-hour access to individuals experiencing opioid use disorders, their families and anyone affected by the disease.

More than 5,000 people have called the helpline since its launch in December, and with three new features being added, helpline specialists will be equipped to better serve callers and increase treatment across the state.

Licensed Clinicians will now offer follow-up services to callers to help them navigate through potential treatment barriers and offer next steps to support recovery.

Warm Transfers will allow helpline staff members to link callers directly to treatment programs whenever possible and make it easier for them to connect with a provider.

Another new feature will let callers provide feedback about their experience with the Helpline, immediately after their call. Feedback will be reviewed and analyzed each month to assess Helpline performance and identify areas for improvement.

The IDHS also launched HelplineIL.org in May, giving those affected by opioid and other substance use disorders an online option to access treatment.

Opioid deaths continue to rise across the country, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, which reports more than 63,600 opioid overdose deaths in 2016.

If you or someone you know is experiencing opioid use disorder, call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP or visit HelplineIL.org.

PEORIA

Figures show local unemployment down

Unemployment fell in Peoria and each of the state’s metropolitan areas in July, compared to the same month last year.

Last week Illinois Department of Employment Security data said the Peoria region saw a decrease of 0.6 percentage points, with unemployment in July dropping to 4.9 percent.

The region also saw a net growth of 500 jobs compared to the number that had existed in July 2017.

Across the metropolitan area, unemployment remains the highest in Peoria County, which had a July rate of 5.3 percent. That, however, improved from the 5.8 percent it stood at in July 2017. The lowest area unemployment was registered in Woodford County, which had a 3.7 percent rate, down from 4.2 percent in July last year.

The Chicago metro area posted its lowest July unemployment rate on record.

Teens spend summer working, learning skills

This summer, 24 Peoria public high school students were introduced to the world of work through the Mayor’s Youth Program. The program provides employment for young people, in a variety of public works projects throughout the city. The program included one day a week visiting a local business or organization.

The students started their summer with career skills training from Agbara Bryson of the New Millennium Institute. The training covered topics such as saving money, job interview etiquette, and other topics chosen to give them a head start as they prepare for adulthood. The students then got to practice their skills with mock job interviews, organized by Goodwill Industries. The interviews were conducted by professionals from around greater Peoria and gave the students a chance to experience what a job interview is like.

Another highlight was the visit to Caterpillar Technical Center in Mossville. The center is the heart of CAT’s Caterpillar’s Product Development and Global Technology Division. Students had the chance to interact with the state of the art technology being developed at the Tech Center. Students also visited CSE Software, which designs much of the simulation software in use at the Tech Center. At CSE, students were able to try the simulators for themselves. Simulations ranged from driving a tractor to walking on the surface of Mars.

In total, the students visited 19 businesses and organizations. City officials cited the following for hosting and participating in the Mayor’s Youth Program: CEFCU, Methodist College, West Central Building Trades Council, OSF Jump Simulation, Advanced Medical Transport, Illinois Central College and Bradley University.

Life stressing you out? Relax under the stars

The Dome Planetarium at the Peoria RiverFront Museum is offering a unique way to lower stress with a special program to be held on the first Wednesday of each month, September through December.

Starting at noon Sept. 5, the public can enjoy a short star talk, then let tensions float away under starry skies with soothing background music.

Parking in the museum’s parking garage is free; just bring in your ticket to be validated at the front desk. Food and drink welcome in the Dome.

Please note that all are welcome, but this program may not be suitable for young children. It is designed to give people a quiet time to relax, and periods of long sitting can be difficult for some young ones.

Upcoming dates include Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5. The program is one hour in length.

More information also available at the museum or by calling 309-686-7000.

–Peoria County News Briefs–