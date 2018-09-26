–Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

Federal funds to help Illinois fight opioid abuse

Illinois’ fight against opioid abuse has received a $43.5 million boost in federal money.

That is the state’s portion of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services $1 billion distribution to all states as part of the department’s five-point opioid strategy.

Illinois will get about $29 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It will increase availability of addiction treatment using medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration and to reduce overdose-related deaths through prevention, treatment and recovery activities.

A $14.5 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant will help 50 federally funded community health centers, academic institutions and rural organizations in Illinois expand substance-abuse and mental health treatment services.

Applications to be accepted for heating bill aid

The state’s winter heating assistance program for seniors and people with disabilities will begin scheduling appointments and accepting applications for aid Oct. 1. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is funded through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Office of Community Assistance.

Customers must bring all required documentation when applying for assistance including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

A copy of the rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Proof that the household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Disconnected households and families with children ages 5 or under can begin applying for LIHEAP assistance Nov. 1. Individuals not eligible for priority enrollment can start applying Dec. 1. LIHEAP applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until May 31, 2019 or until funding is exhausted.

For additional information about the program, go to liheapIllinois.com or call 877-411-9276.

State rep wants probe into Lincoln artifact

Did a hat in the collection of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library really belong to Honest Abe? A state representative is calling for hearings to determine if the hat is authentic and worth the library’s foundation $25 million payment for it and other artifacts purchased from a private collection.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, wants the hearings in the wake of a report by WBEZ radio in Chicago about a previously undisclosed report by historians and an FBI analysis that further undermine claims the hat was ever owned by Lincoln.

The hat, which is occasionally on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, was the centerpiece of the Louise and Barry Taper Collection bought by the foundation in 2007 for $25 million. The foundation borrowed $23 million to purchase the collection. It still owes $9.7 million on the loan, which must be repaid by next year.

Butler said he wants the House Tourism Committee to hold hearings since the foundation was seeking tourism money to pay off its debt.

Last spring, the foundation unsuccessfully tried to get state funds to help repay the loan. Butler said the foundation’s attempts to secure state funding is one reason the issue deserves more public scrutiny.

PEORIA

Competition to award cash for art created in chalk

A Chalk Art Competition offering $1,000 in cash prizes will be held Oct. 18 as part of the Big Picture Street and Film Festival in Peoria’s Warehouse District.

Artists and would-be artists can register at BigPicturePeoria.org and sign up to reserve a chalk square at #BigPictureArtsFestival. The size of each square is 10 feet by 10 feet. Prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place.

Big Picture Festival in is about big art— live mural painting, a community paint-by-number mural, children’s projects, interactive public art, live music, dance cyphers, performances, street artists, moving inflatable sculptures, a film festival and food. The purpose of the Big Picture Festival is to raise funds to hire teaching artists in Peoria schools, after-school programs and community centers.

City institutes four ways to pay stormwater utility bills

Peoria property owners now have four ways to pay their stormwater utility bills. They now have the ability to pay online, by mail, through their bank or in person at several area walk-in locations.

Online payments may be done via credit card or debit card. Online payments may be set up at selfservice.peoriagov.org/mss/. People wishing to pay online will need their account number and customer number to set up an online account. Property owners wishing to mail their payments, may send them to City of Peoria, PO Box 6390, Peoria, 61601. Property owners who wish to use their own bank to set up payments must go to their individual bank locations. Those wishing to pay in person have several walk in locations, including the Treasurer’s Office at City Hall. For a complete list of walk-in locations, please see the attached list.

The city passed the stormwater utility in December 2017, with the utility starting June 1, 2018. The stormwater utility is an enterprise fund created to finance wet weather management. Similar utilities exist for water, sewer, electricity and other services. Funds raised by the stormwater utility only apply to wet weather needs and may not be used for any unrelated purposes.

For more information, visit peoriastormwater.com/stormwater-utility/ways-to-pay/ or contact Andrea Klopfenstein, city stormwater engineer, at 309-494-8800.

More undertakers’ records available at library

Anyone doing local history and genealogy research now has new material to mine.

A second book undertakers’ records from 1882 to 1899 has been printed and bound in two volumes. These records join Undertakers’ Records for Peoria County 1872-1915, an incredible wealth of information for those researching their family history in the Peoria area, which were found last year.

The Peoria County Genealogical Society was granted permission to transcribe these records and make the information available. Now, Volumes 2A (1882-1890) and 2B (1890-1899) are available for research in the Local History and Genealogy section of the main library, 107 NE Monroe St.

Music series announces upcoming schedule

Peoria Public Library’s 2018 Music in the McKenzie concerts will close out in the coming months. Concerts are help from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays at Peoria Public Library North Branch,

3001 W. Grand Parkway.

The upcoming concert dates and performers are:

Sept. 30: The Squirrel Hillbillies: The group has been credited for having “earnest lyrics, gentle harmonies, and delicate acoustic musicianship.” For more information, visit squirrelhillbillies.com.

Oct. 21: Edward David Anderson: This Chicago native has been influenced by blues, rock, folk and bluegrass. For more information, visit edwarddavidanderson.com/.

Nov. 11: Still Shine: This is a group of seasoned musicians who blend acoustic roots and bluegrass. For more information, visit stillshinegrass.com/.

Dec. 16: Lojo Russo: This female artist hails from the Quad Cities. She plays sweet folk and percussive roots. For more information, visit lojorusso.com/.

The performers sell their CDs at the concerts. The sales benefit Friends of Peoria Public Library.

