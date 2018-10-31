–Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

New formula to measure student achievement

The annual Illinois School Report Cards being released this week will reflect a new formula for measuring achievement of students in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The State Board of Education has updated its system for reporting school performance by assigning each public school a rating that sums up its performance based on multiple indicators.

The school report cards will continue to report the percentages of students meeting or exceeding expectations, or who fall into other categories. But rather than focus solely these percentages, the new formula for K-8 schools will now emphasize students’ academic gains. The formula will employ an accountability system that speaks to the effectiveness of instruction.

For the 2018 report cards, the state board is using the framework of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind law in late 2015. Every Student Succeeds establishes a 15-year timeline for achieving four academic goals.

The goals state that by 2032, at least 90 percent of third-grade students should be reading at or above grade level and 90 percent or more of fifth-grade students should meet or exceed expectations in math. At the high school level, 90 percent or more of ninth-grade students should be on track to graduate with their class and 90 percent or more of students should graduate from high school ready for college and career.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Train fair at ICC Nov. 18

The Peoria Train Fair will pull into the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus on schedule, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18. The fair will show off the latest model train products and will have experts who can answer attendees’ questions.

The operating layouts return to the Train Fair this year courtesy of the River City Model Railroad Club, giving attendees an idea of what is possible in model railroading. Run a Train returns, which will give children the opportunity to take turns as engineers and run selected trains.

DVDs, videos, books, and photos, as well as many model railroad parts and supplies will be available. Tables will also highlight new and used items from most scales including Lionel, G, O, HO, N and Z. Real railroad memorabilia will be available including clothing, such as hats, shirts, patches and pins.

All proceeds will support the Illinois Valley Model Railroad Club in Peoria and River City Model Railroad Club in Pekin and their efforts to highlight and promote the hobby of model railroading.

The fair is sponsored by the two clubs. Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

PEORIA

Volunteers will be rewarded for picking up trash on Halloween

The Peoria Community Development Department invite residents to pick up some trash and get a sweet treat this Halloween. The department’s annual Trash or Treat event will be held from 12-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Peoria City Hall, 419 Fulton St. Anyone who comes to city hall during these times and helps pick up trash, will get some treats for their efforts.

The trash pickup effort at city hall coincides with the city’s Halloween activities, also slated for 3-5 p.m. Adults are invited to bring children to City Hall to trick or treat, learn about city government through hourly tours and have their pictures taken at a photo station. City Hall offices will be decorated and distributing candy. Tours of Peoria’s award-winning city hall will be held from 3-4 p.m. No reservations are required.

Bradley University founder top historic woman in Illinois

Lydia Moss Bradley was a woman of many firsts.

She is the first woman known to have served on the board of a national bank. She was among the first women to get a prenuptial agreement when she remarried.

She founded charities, ran businesses and fought Supreme Court battles. In central Illinois and particularly Peoria, she is probably best known as the founder of Bradley University. And, now she adds another honor to her name: named Illinois’ most groundbreaking woman

Bradley beat out Hillary Clinton, Oprah, Jane Addams and even Mrs. Abraham Lincoln on Illinois’ Top 200 list of extraordinary women. They are on the list, just not in first place. No. 2 is Betty Friedan, a Peoria native, who helped spark a new wave of feminism with her 1963 book, “The Feminine Mystique.” She also helped found the National Organization for Women.

The competition is part of Illinois Bicentennial’s efforts to name the top person or object in 20 categories. Go to IllinoisTop200.com to see what selections are still open and the winners of past ones. Categories still to be voted on include state leaders and unforgettable moments. Voters already have picked their favorites in other categories such as movies, historic sites, musicians and scenic spots.

–Peoria County News Briefs–