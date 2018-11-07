–Peoria County News Briefs

Peoria County

Peoria County Committees approve balanced budget

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew A. Rand reported that Peoria County committees recently approved a balanced 2019 budget. The budget is slated to go before the full Peoria County Board at its meeting on Nov. 8. The budget fully funds Peoria County’s pension obligations. The general fund is projected to have a $1.1 million surplus, in 2018, to return to reserves. The budget also established a positive path forward for Heddington Oaks per the recent partnership with OSF, announced earlier this year. The 2019 budget that was discussed at committee meetings is available to view online at www.peoriacounty.org/395/Budget-Information. For more information, call Scott Sorrel at 309-643-3028 or via email at ssorrel@peoriacounty.org — or visit www.peoriacounty.org.

Peoria County

County to hold Veterans Day flag retirement ceremony

Peoria County is inviting all area citizens to bring their worn American flags to a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) at Tower Park, located at the corner of Kingman Avenue and Prospect Road in Peoria Heights. The Peoria County Veterans Assistance Commission, the Peoria Fire Department, American Legion, Boy Scouts W.D. Boyd Council and Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are all assisting with the ceremony to properly dispose of the flags. The U.S. Flag Code states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Those who cannot attend the ceremony can drop off worn flags at several locations, including Peoria Heights Village Hall, 4901 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights; American Legion, 110 E. McClure Ave., Peoria (or any American Legion); and Peoria County Veterans Assistance Commission, 3116 N. Dries Lane, Peoria. For more information, contact Peoria County Board member Kate Pastucha at 309-635-7417 or via email at kpatsucha@peoriacounty.org — or visit www.peoriacounty.org.

Peoria County

County IT Dept. to host GIS Day Open House

Peoria County announced that the Peoria County IT Department will host its annual GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Day Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Peoria County Courthouse (Room G10), 324 Main St., Peoria. Participants can learn about GIS through map application demos, map posters, geography names and hands-on learning opportunities. Participants can also learn how to search and download GIS data and maps using the Peoria County open data portal website at www.data-peoriacountygis.opendata.arcgis.com. The portal allows anyone to search and download GIS digital data, digital maps and reports — free of charge and without the need to register. In addition, staff will be on hand to teach the public how to locate property boundaries and property tax information on an interactive map at www.gis.peoriacounty.org/peoriagis. For more information, contact GIS manager Joshua Thompson at 309-495-4840 or via email at jthompson@peoriacounty.org — or visit www.peoriacounty.org.

Peoria

Sign-up open for Bradley-sponsored OLLI programs

Bradley University announced that registration for the winter programs of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is underway. OLLI is an organization — sponsored by Bradley — whose members (ages 50 and up) want to stay active and engaged as they reach and enjoy retirement. The program is offering nearly 70 events in January and February 2019, including 21 local and regional trips, and almost 50 classes and study groups. Free parking is available at all venues, and transportation is provided for all trips. To register, and for more information about OLLI’s upcoming winter programs, call 309-677-3900 or visit www.bradley.edu/olli.

Elmwood

Elmwood High School Drama Club to host fall play

Elmwood Community School District 322 announced that the Elmwood High School Drama Club will present its fall play for the 2018-19 school year, “The Matchmaker,” by Thornton Wilder, at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Elmwood High School, 301 W. Butternut. The show follows Dory Gallagher Levi, whose character inspired the iconic Broadway musical, “Hello, Dolly!” For more information, call 309-742-2851 or visit www.elmwood322.com.

Chillicothe

Library to host AARP Driver Safety course

The Chillicothe Public Library District, 430 N. Bradley Ave., will host a AARP Driver Safety course (for older adults) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13. Participants will learn proven strategies to help keep older drivers safe on the road. The course takes place over two sessions, so participants should plan on attending both dates. After completing the course, participants may be eligible for a discount on their car insurance. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, and is payable at the first class. Space is limited. To register, call the library at 309-274-2719. For more information concerning the program, visit www.aarp.org/drive.

–Peoria County News Briefs–