–Peoria County News Briefs

STATE

Illinoisans encouraged to remember military this holiday season

Taking a few moments to write a holiday card or send a pair of socks might seem like a small gesture, but for service members and veterans on the receiving end, such gifts can mean the world.

That was the message conveyed by First Lady Diana Rauner as she announced the 2018 Holiday Hero Drive for Illinois service members and veterans. The drive sends holiday cards and socks to Illinois service men and women, including those currently overseas, reminding them that they are cherished and remembered at holiday time.

The drive is done in partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA), and the Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association.

In addition to cards, the Holiday Hero Drive includes sock donations this year. Participants can send in new tan or black boot socks to USO of Illinois officials, who will distribute the collected socks to deployed troops as well as veterans in Illinois Veterans’ Homes.

Tan or black boot socks — which can be worn with any uniform — are one of the most requested items, to keep service people’s feet dry, clean and comfortable. Cards and socks should be mailed through Nov. 20 to USO of Illinois – Holiday Hero Drive, 333 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2226, Chicago 60601.

Cards and socks also can be dropped off at locations found online at www2.illinois.gov/veterans/Pages/ServiceOffices.aspx.



Any questions about the Holiday Hero Drive can be emailed to mansionassociation@gmail.com.

City honored for efforts to improve building safety

The City of Peoria Community Development Department has been awarded the 2018 International Code Council Community Service Award for its innovative efforts to educate the community and raise the profile of building safety.

The International Code Council is an international association with over 64,000 members. It is dedicated to developing model codes and standards used to design and build safe, sustainable, affordable, and resilient structures. The City of Peoria (and almost all municipalities in the United States) adopt the International Code Council codes and standards. This award is presented when circumstances warrant a need to recognize meritorious service that promotes the public health, safety and welfare by initiating activities or actions which are above and beyond the normal expectations. The Community Development Department was one of two award recipients for 2018 out of a national pool of candidates. The Community Development Department was recognized for its community engagement and educational efforts in the fields of Code Enforcement, Building Safety, Planning and Neighborhood Development. The International Code Council was specifically impressed with the educational and marketing materials the Community Development Department created in conjunction with local business AdCo Advertising Agency.

Yard waste collection to end Dec. 14

The final week of yard waste collection will be the week of Dec. 10.

The yard waste collection program has been extended allowing residents to set out yard waste for collection through Dec. 14. Until then, yard waste will continue to be picked up weekly, on the same day as trash pickup, by Peoria Disposal Company (PDC).

City officials said the collection period was extended because residents asked for it. Yard waste collection will resume the week of March 18, 2019.

A few details about yard waste collection:

Acceptable yard waste includes grass clippings, tree limbs and/or branches, and

Personal containers must be marked as “Yard Waste Only” and should not exceed 45 gallons in size, with two handles, and a tight-fitting

When filled, compostable bags should be able to support the weight of the material inside, whether it’s wet or dry (30-pound maximum).

Containers have to be set three feet away from trash and recycling

Bundles should be tied with nonmetallic cord, such as twine. Bundles should be less than five feet in length, and less than 50 in number

Yard waste cannot be mixed into the regular trash

Residents are encouraged to use their own container for yard waste instead of City of Peoria trash carts.

Any cans, bags or bundles which do not meet the above requirements will not be collected. PDC will not remove yard waste after the designated trash collection day the week of Dec. 10.

EAST PEORIA

Parade of Lights to kick off annual holiday festival

The 34th annual Parade of Lights will kick off at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 17, and will be the official start of the annual East Peoria Festival of Lights.

The parade will start at the intersection of East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, where Auto Zone is located. It will continue along its traditional Washington Street route, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street. Shortly after that, the floats will turn right from Washington onto Taylor Street at East Peoria Autobody, and continue along Taylor in front of Central Junior High School, ending at Taylor Street and Springfield Road at the U.S. Post Office. One of the many creations in the parade will be 48,000 lights shaped into the form of the Starship Enterprise.

Volunteers are needed Nov. 17 to drive floats and walk with them along the parade route. Drivers must be age 18 and older. Walkers, who help guide the float drivers, should be at least age 15 unless they are with a parent. To volunteer, send contact information to folepi@cityofeastpeoria.com, or click the “send email” button on parade’s Facebook page.

After the parade, the festival will continue through December with the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. The festival’s mascot is the wooden soldier Folepi, whose name serves as an acronym for “Festival of Lights, East Peoria, Illinois.” The annual East Peoria Festival of Lights holiday light show will be held Nov. 22-Dec. 31.

–Peoria County News Briefs–