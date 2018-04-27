Portillo’s arrives in Peoria
Chronicle Media — April 27, 2018
Employees at the new Peoria Portillo’s gear up last week for a sneak preview ahead of the restaurant’s official April 30 opening. About 180 employees have been hired so far with a few more yet to be added, according to Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey. (Photo by Elise Zwicky / for Chronicle Media)
Portillo’s, the popular Chicago-based fast food chain, opened its 55th restaurant this week in Peoria. From a humble start with a tiny trailer in Villa Park, a Chicago suburb, the chain now has locations in seven states including central Illinois restaurants in Normal and Champaign.
The Peoria eatery, at 4412 N. Rockwood Drive, offers an extensive menu of popular offerings like beefs, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, ribs, salads and more.
Portillo’s offered a sneak peek at its new Peoria location at 4412 N. Rockwood Drive last week. The 55th restaurant opened by in the Chicago-based chain, the Peoria Portillo’s officially opened to the public on April 30. (Photo by Elise Zwicky / for Chronicle Media)
Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey speaks at a sneak preview last week at the new Portillo’s restaurant on North Rockwood Drive in Peoria. Kinsey said the restaurant’s décor reflects local and national history and challenged patrons to look for something different each time they come in. (Photo by Elise Zwicky / for Chronicle Media)
