Portillo’s, the popular Chicago-based fast food chain, opened its 55th restaurant this week in Peoria. From a humble start with a tiny trailer in Villa Park, a Chicago suburb, the chain now has locations in seven states including central Illinois restaurants in Normal and Champaign.

The Peoria eatery, at 4412 N. Rockwood Drive, offers an extensive menu of popular offerings like beefs, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, ribs, salads and more.

—- Portillo’s arrives in Peoria . —–