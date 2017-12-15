Questions abound in firing of Dunlap schools superintendent

When the ball drops on 2017, Dunlap Community Unit School District 323 will be without a permanent superintendent, as well as two other staffers.

Dr. Lisa Parker bid supporters farewell Dec. 13 at what was her final District 323 board meeting following weeks of outrage from fellow staff members, parents and students.

“You don’t know the power of a strong relationship or the damage you can do with a negative one until you’ve experienced both,” Parker said Wednesday. “I never realized until the last two months or so how many supporters I had.”

Parker’s employment was terminated without explanation at a Nov. 21 special meeting of the district 323 Board of Education, after the Board of Education voted 4-3 in favor of a mutual separation agreement in which neither Parker or the any board members speak ill of one another.

Voting to approve the agreement were board president Karen Disharoon, vice president Beth Rhee, secretary Bryan Zowin and Abby Humbles. Voting against it were Dawn Bozeman, Theresa Holshouser and Cheryl Bluth.

A graduate of Western Illinois University, Parker began her career with the school district as a student counselor in 1994, eventually serving as assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent before being named superintendent in January 2015.

Prior to termination, Parker’s contract was effective through June 30, 2020, a date that was extended from January 2018 at the beginning of this year by unanimous board approval.

The separation agreement waived the final two years of Parker’s contract, and she will be handed a severance payment of $80,756, which equals her salary through the end of the 2017-18 school year.

“I’ve learned in the last two months that you find out who your true friends and supporters are,” Parker said. “Parents, my admin team, my message to you is simple, ‘It’s up to you now to continue the strong relationships we worked tirelessly to foster.”

Many questions remain, including as to why the school board chose to act mid-year on Parker’s controversial termination, which leaves board members searching for her interim replacement over the holidays, not just for Parker, but for two other staffers.

Following the Nov. 21 meeting, Assistant Superintendent Karen Beverlin resigned from her position, effective Dec. 31, the same effective day as Parker’s agreement. Beverlin is responsible for managing the district’s finances, and will begin working for Special Education Association of Peoria County as its assistant finance manager on Jan. 1.

Beverlin said Parker’s termination was not the impetus for her decision to accept that post, though it did contribute to her resignation.

Renata Tavares, Parker’s secretary, has also resigned.

On Dec. 2, the board unanimously voted to put the Illinois Association of School Boards in charge of the district’s search for both an interim superintendent, as well as a permanent replacement.

The IASB services will cost the district around $16,000, and the school board must have someone in place by Feb. 1. Beverlin must be replaced by Jan. 1, according to the state.

Parker’s termination was met with severe backlash from the community.

Former Dunlap student, Nikki Lafferty launched an online petition, hoping to salvage Parker’s contract.

“Dr. Lisa Parker was an amazing leader when I attended Dunlap High School,” Lafferty wrote. “She continued to be an amazing leader of the district when my younger siblings attended Dunlap District. She clearly has made a huge impact on the district, teachers, students, and families. This would be a HUGE loss for Dunlap School District.”

On signing the petition, which met supporters’ goal of 1,000 signatures, Kelly Tanney wrote , “Lisa Parker has been an incredible asset to the Dunlap School district for more than 20 years. She is clearly respected, appreciated, and loved by Dunlap families, current & former students, and District 323 staff members. Your (school board) actions are incongruent with the constituents you are representing.”

Parker was met by applause, tears and hugs at the Dec. 13 meeting, as well as flowers. “Everyone in this district is important, not matter what your role is,” Parker told supporters.

—- Questions abound in firing of Dunlap superintendent —-