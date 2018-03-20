Preckwinkle survives Fioretti, soda tax debacle

Toni Preckwinkle, battered but not down, swept to reelection as Cook County Board President Tuesday with robust 60 percent of the vote against former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti. Polls a day before Election Day had suggested the race had tightened considerably, with just a 6 point spread between the two. Toni Preckwinkle, battered but not down, swept to reelection as Cook County Board Presidentwith robust 60 percent of the vote against former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti. Polls a day before Election Day had suggested the race had tightened considerably, with just a 6 point spread between the two.

The two term board president, who had hemorrhaged good will and political capital in the wake of her disastrous county soda tax opposed by 5 out of six county residents, showed she still remains a formidable force in Cook County politics.

Fioretti had hammered Preckwinkle for the much-loathed tax on sweetened drinks, which a wide array of critics called regressive and ill advised. The tax was repealed by a 15-2 vote by the county board in December. Preckwinkle voted for the repeal, but never admitted she made a mistake, saying that people in public life “have to make difficult choices.”