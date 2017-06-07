–Region hosts nearly 4,000 athletes for Summer Games

On the track, in the pool, the gym, or on the fields, nearly 4,000 athletes from across the state will compete in the annual Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games on June 9-11 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal and Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Sports competition begins at noon Friday, June 9, and concludes by noon Sunday, June 11. The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all parts of the Games.

Summer Games is the largest of the 175-plus Special Olympics competitions held throughout Illinois each year.

At Summer Games, athletes will compete in one of six sports: Aquatics – Normal West High School; Track &

Field – ISU Track; Bocce – ISU Soccer Stadium; Gymnastics – Horton Field House and Normal West High School Gym; Powerlifting – Kingsley Junior High School Main Gym; and Soccer – ISU Intramurals Fields.

Qualifiers included athletes who won gold medals in athletics (track & field) at their area spring games; won gold medals in district competition for gymnastics, bocce, or aquatics; or have participated in sanctioned competition or area qualifiers in soccer or powerlifting.

Continuing on this year, Special Olympics Illinois is offering Unified competition in bocce, with about 130 people competing. Unified Sports combine equal numbers of Special Olympics and non-Special Olympics athletes of similar age and ability on teams that compete against other Unified Sports teams. Unified Sports expand sports opportunities for athletes seeking new challenges and dramatically increases integration in the community.

In addition, there will be a Special Olympics Young Athletes Culminating Event on Friday, June 9, at the U-High Practice Field.

Special Olympics Young Athletes is a sports play program for children with intellectual disabilities and their peers, designed to introduce them to the world of sports prior to Special Olympics eligibility at age 8.

The program was created to meet the physical and developmental needs of children ages 2 to 7. Stations will include running, jumping, striking, kicking, balancing, throwing, catching and an obstacle course.

Young athletes ages 6 and 7 can choose between three transitional exhibitions: a 50-meter race (10 a.m. Saturday), tennis ball throw (12:20p.m Saturday) and individual soccer skills (1p.m. Saturday).

In the best Olympic tradition, the Opening Ceremony begins with the Parade of Athletes and Honorary Coaches into ISU’s Hancock Stadium at 8 p.m. on Friday June 9.

The pomp and ceremony continues with the entry of the Final Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. With lit torches held high, officers representing each of the 23 legs of the Torch Run will enter the stadium and pass the torch to athletes from Team Illinois who will light the cauldron holding the Flame of Hope, signifying the official opening of Summer Games.

The recitation of the Special Olympics oath – “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt” – will be led by an Illinois World Games athlete.

Entertainment during the Opening Ceremony will be provided by the Jesse White Tumblers, with the State Farm Band performing on the track from 7 to 8 p.m. before the start of the Opening Ceremony.

Again this year, the Victory Dance will be held in Uptown Normal from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The dance gives the athletes a chance to celebrate their accomplishments and to socialize with others from around the state in addition to members of the community.

