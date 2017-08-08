–Second City, tribute bands part of ICC guest artists series  

The 2017-18 Illinois Central College Guest Artists Series opens Aug. 19 with a tribute to a rock and roll icon. Dogs of Society, an Elton John tribute band, will bring audiences the spot-on sound of classic Elton John music of the 1970s. The show features all the memorable tunes heard on the original vinyl records in an all-live concert experience.

The Dogs of Society show is the first of five shows in the 2017-2018 Guest Artists Series season featuring performances by nationally- and internationally-touring professional artists. All performances take place in the ICC Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria Campus.

In addition to the five-show Guest Artists Series season, two bonus shows have been scheduled to complement the season’s offerings.

The full slate of Guest Artists Series for 2017-18 and bonus shows includes:

Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Dogs of Society (an Elton John tribute) – general public $25, students $15

Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. – Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Experience – $25/$15

Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. – The Second City holiday show (bonus show) – $30 all ages

Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (two performances) – Lightwire Theater presents “A Very Electric Christmas” – $25/$15

March 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Blue Bayou (a Linda Ronstadt/Aaron Neville tribute) – $25/$15

June 1 at 7:30 p.m. – Catch a Wave (a Beach Boys tribute) – $25/$15

June 2 at 7:30 p.m. – Paperback Writer (a Beatles tribute) – $25/$15

The second show in the series, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, spares no detail in paying homage to the super group of the 1970s and 1980s. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes audiences back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience.

In what has become a tradition at ICC since 2012, the first bonus show features Chicago-based comedy troupe The Second City, presenting a holiday-themed comedy show in November. Second City is the comedy club, theatre and school of improvisation that launched the careers of many well-known comedians and Saturday Night Live performers, including Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and many more. Featuring sketch comedy, music, and improvisation, this show is rated R for adult themes.

The December show by Lightwire Theatre features performances at 1 pm and 4 pm. Lightwire Theatre rose to fame as a semifinalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and as winners of Tru TV’s Fake Off. This family show has captivated audiences of all ages with combination of theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness.

“A Very Electric Christmas” is a tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

The March event, Blue Bayou, is an homage to singers Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt by two dynamic, seasoned musicians. Singers Dawn Day and Vince Taylor transport both young and old audience members to a simpler time with the lovely duets and songs from yesteryear.

Fun, sun and surf set the backdrop for the final show of the series. Catch a Wave showcases vocal harmonies and authentic details in a recreation of the sounds of the 1960s Beach Boys. Featuring the white instruments, blue and white stripe shirts, and wavy hair, this act evokes the unique California harmonic surf-pop sound so recognizable around the world.

The final bonus show features Beatles tribute group Paperback Writer, which performed a sold-out show at ICC in 2016. Paperback Writer features most of the performers from the June 1 Catch a Wave act and will feature the hits from the Ed Sullivan Show through the colorful Sgt. Pepper’s years and on to the roof tops of Let It Be, all performed with spot on vocals and appearances.

Full season ticket packages cost $110 and include tickets to all five shows in the Guest Artists Series season. Those purchasing the full season ticket package get to choose their own seats (based on availability) and retain those same seats for all shows in the series.

Full season ticketholders also receive two complimentary tickets for each season ticket package purchased to ICC Theatre Program production and can purchase discounted tickets to the bonus shows by Second City and Paperback Writer.

Pick 4 Flex Packs also are available for $90 and include four tickets that can be split or used in any combination for the five Guest Artists Series events, excluding the Second City and Paperback Writer bonus shows. Seating for Pick 4 Flex Pack purchasers is assigned by the box office based on the best available seating for each performance.

Except for full season ticket package purchases, there is a $1 per ticket handling fee for all transactions.

The ICC Guest Artists Series is presented by the Arts at ICC, which has a rich history of enhancing the arts community and expanding education beyond the classroom. Arts at ICC presents more than 500 exhibits, performances, lectures, rehearsals, meetings, master classes, clinics, seminars, receptions, orientations, forums, auditions and tournaments annually.

For information about tickets or the individual performances, visit ArtsAtICC.com or call the box office at (309) 694-5136.

