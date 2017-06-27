–Suburban Community Calendar

JUNE 28

Fermi Lab Tour

900 Pine Street, Batavia

10-11:30 a.m.

Each Wednesday Fermilab offers tours to people, ages 10 and older. Children between 10 and 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Information: (630) 840-3000 or visit www.fnal.gov/

JUNE 29

Centerfold Concert @ McCullough Park

150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

7:30 p.m.

free

Grab your blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Chicagoland’s great rock & roll band “Centerfold” will be playing a free outdoor concert. Information: www.centerfoldband.com/

Still Not Friday Comedy

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

8 p.m.

The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage at Two Brothers Roundhouse for this free weekly showcase, every Thursday night. Information: (630) 24-2739.

Concerts in the Park – Back Country Roads

Lincoln Park

W. Main Street at 4th Street, St. Charles

7 p.m.

Playing mostly new country, a few older classics, and even a few songs from other genres, their vocal blend and musicianship is what sets them apart from the rest. Information: www.stcparks.org

JUNE 30

Mikel Paris of O.A.R. Music Video Release

Aurora Fire Museum

53 N. Broadway, Aurora

1 p.m.

The museum welcomes the return of Mikel Paris, Keys with O.A.R, to the Museum to release a new music video filmed at the Museum. Video release and short performance is also planned. Information: (630) 256-4140.

An evening with Paul Shaffer

Arcada Theatre

105 E. Main Street, St. Charles

For 33 years Paul Shaffer served as David Letterman’s musical director and sidekick. Paul began his career in 1972 as musical director of the Toronto production of “Godspell.” He played piano in “The Magic Show” on Broadway in 1974, then spent the next five years with the original “Saturday Night Live,” where he played keyboards, composed special musical material and, in 1980, became a featured performer. Information: (630) 962-7000 or visit www.oshows.com

JULY 1

Prairie Walk

Garfield Farm Museum

3N016 Garfield Rd., St. Charles

9 a.m.

Guided tour of the prairie. Reservations: $6 adults- $3 children. Information www.garfieldfarm.org or call (630) 584-8485,

JULY 1-2

Kane County Flea Market, Kane County Fairgrounds

525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

$5 adults, children 12 or younger free

“The Best in the Midwest or Anywhere” –Up to 1,000 dealers display and sell antiques, collectibles, & Fancy Junque. A country breakfast is served on Sundays. Information: www.kanecountyfleamarket.com

JULY 2

Good Vibes Music Fest at RiverEdge

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

3 p.m.

Good Vibes Music The Fest celebrates the best R&B and POP artists in the 90s and 2000s. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JULY 3

North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks

25 E. State St. North Aurora

9:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and your favorite picnic foods or just stretch out on the grass to watch this fantastic display. Pedestrian crossings will be managed by the Police Department at State St. and Rt. 31 and also at Rt. 25 and Rt. 56. Riverfront Park is nestled behind North Aurora Village Hall by the Fox River.

JULY 4

Aurora’s Independence Day Celebration

downtown area

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

A monumental parade in the morning, family-friendly fun during the day and then for fireworks in the evening. Free. family activities and fireworks in two locations: RiverEdge Park – 360 N. Broadway Ave. Great food along with an amazing view of the fireworks at Aurora’s premier outdoor concert venue. Enjoy the American Legion Band and the Fox Valley Orchestra. Gates open at 3pm. McCullough Park – Illinois Ave. & Lake St. Local food vendors with taste-tempting treats and free fun for all with inflatables and music. Fireworks can be viewed from both locations.

Aurora Historical Society’s Independence Day Celebration

305 Cedar St. Aurora

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

free

Entertainment on the lawn, a picnic, petting zoo, magician, games, crafts, a pie-eating contest, music by Hudson Crossing and of course, the national bell-ringing ceremony at 1 pm. A FREE family celebration!

July 4th Celebration

Pottawatomie Park

8 North Avenue, St. Charles

6 p.m.

Experience some sizzling chemistry, incredible energy and irresistible songs by an incredibly-talented band that offers a repertoire of songs ranging from the latest top 40 hits to classics. www.chicago-bands.com/band/final-say Information: www.stcparks.org or (630) 513-6200.

JULY 5

River Rhapsody Concert Series

100 Island Avenue, Batavia

7-8:30 p.m.

Rockstar Rodeo appears as part of a concert series featuring a variety of lively, eclectic musical acts showcasing a diverse range of tunes. Future concert dates are July 19 and 26, and August 2. Presented by the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Rotary Club. Information: (630) 879-5235;

JULY 6

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

100 Barnes Road, Aurora

7-9 p.m.

$5

Hifi Superstar, 70’s – today’s hits performs. Ages 21-up. Information: (630) 892-1550.

JULY 7

The Chicago Experience at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

7 p.m.

A group of musicians who call Chicago home and share a love for the music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time: Chicago. Together, the band recreates the sound and feel of Chicago’s music, whose hit songs have touched generations of fans. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JUNE 7-8

Fox Valley Pro Rodeo

10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville

7 p.m.

Fox Valley Pro Rodeo includes big hat world championship rodeo action with exciting events including bareback riding, cowgirl barrel racing, and the rodeo’s most popular and dangerous event – bull riding. Watch professional riders earn points to win a bid to the Nationals seen on TV. Information: (630) 553-2860.

Moonlight Tour of Farnsworth House

14520 River Rd. Plano

7:30 p.m.

Discover Mies van der Rohe’s celebrated Farnsworth House in a new light during a special Moonlight Tour. These exclusive tours will start at dusk and return after dark, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Information: (630) 552-0052.

JULY 11

Tween Night at the Quarry

400 S. Water St., Batavia

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Come enjoy games, sports, music, movies, dancing, food and more.This is a great opportunity to hang out with old friends and meet new kids from other schools. Concessions will be available for an additional fee. Entry fee: $5 for non-pass holders. Information (630) 879.5235.

–Suburban Community Calendar–