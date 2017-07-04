–Suburban Community Calendar

JULY 5

River Rhapsody Concert Series

100 Island Avenue, Batavia

Rockstar Rodeo delivers one of the most high-energy and professional performances in the Midwest. RockStar Rodeo has recently expanded much of their musical repertoire, delivering not only the best in top 40 country, but also many of the timeless rock classics from the 80s through today. Future concert dates are July 19 and 26, and Aug. 2 Information: (630) 879-5235.

JULY 6

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

100 Barnes Road, Aurora

7-9 p.m.

$5

Hifi Superstar, 70’s – today’s hits performs. Ages 21-up. Information: (630) 892-1550.

Still Not Friday Comedy

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage at Two Brothers Roundhouse for this free weekly showcase, every Thursday night. Information: (630) 264-2739.

JULY 7

The Chicago Experience at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

7 p.m.

A group of musicians who call Chicago home and share a love for the music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time: Chicago. Together, the band recreates the sound and feel of Chicago’s music, whose hit songs have touched generations of fans. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JUNE 7-8

Fox Valley Pro Rodeo

10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville

7 p.m.

Fox Valley Pro Rodeo includes big hat world championship rodeo action with exciting events including bareback riding, cowgirl barrel racing, and the rodeo’s most popular and dangerous event – bull riding. Watch professional riders earn points to win a bid to the Nationals seen on TV. Information: (630) 553-2860.

Moonlight Tour of Farnsworth House

14520 River Rd. Plano

7:30 p.m.

Discover Mies van der Rohe’s celebrated Farnsworth House in a new light during a special Moonlight Tour. These exclusive tours will start at dusk and return after dark, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Information: (630) 552-0052.

JUNE 7-AUG. 12

Don’t Touch That Dial

Riverfront Playhouse

11-13 Water Street Mall

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.

An evening of live radio shows on stage. Information: (630) 897-9496

JULY 8

Movie in the Park at Phillips Sled Hill

8 p.m., free

Families looking for fun and free entertainment this summer can enjoy watching movies under the stars at the historic Phillips Park in Aurora. Movies in the Park features Hollywood hit films, including recent releases, on an outdoor jumbo screen every other Saturday night in June, July, and August. Information: (630) 256-4636.

JULY 11

Tween Night at the Quarry

400 S. Water St. Batavia

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Come enjoy games, sports, music, movies, dancing, food and more.This is a great opportunity to hang out with old friends and meet new kids from other schools. Concessions will be available for an additional fee. Entry fee: $5 for non-pass holders. Information (630) 879.5235.

JULY 13

Rhythm on the Riverfront Summer Concert Series

25 E. State St., North Aurora

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bands play in the gazebo just west of Village Hall at Riverfront Park. Free parking is available at Island Park, North Aurora Activity Center and public lots on the southwest side of the riverfront area. North Aurora River District Alliance hosts concerts each summer on the second Thursday of June, July and August.

Live and Uncorked @ Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora.

Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine while enjoying an evening of great music at Blackberry Farm featuring Jamie Campbell & The Redneck Romeos (Country). Ages 21 and up. $5. Information: (630) 892-1550.

Aurora Museums After Dark

53 N. Broadway and 18 W Benton St., Aurora

5-8 p.m.

Free for up to four children with adult admission

Take advantage of the long days and visit your Aurora Museums. SciTech Hands On Museum and the Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be open for fun activities and projects.

JULY 14

Batavia’s Second Fridays

Wilson St. Batavia, IL

6-9 p.m.

free

Second Fridays are an interactive and vibrant experience around downtown Batavia working to complement the monthly art gallery opening at Water Street Studios. Businesses within the downtown area will offer nontraditional programming in their spaces .

JULY 14-16

Windmill City Festival

100 N. Island Ave., Batavia

The festival has long been a staple of the community and has become a tradition for many families. Are you ready to create lasting memories and enjoy countless activities over the course of three and a half days? Then come stop by the carnival, compete in a 5K, participate in the pet parade, and dive in to an ice cream eating contest. Every member of the family is sure to find a new favorite activity. Information: (630) 879-5235.

–Suburban Community Calendar–