Suburban Kane Calendar

THROUGH FEB. 18

When the Cats Away

Fridays and Saturday 8 p.m.,

Riverfront Playhouse

11-13 Water Street Mall, Aurora

When the Cat’s Away is a classic British sex farce written by Johnnie Mortimer and Brian Cooke, based on their very popular British TV sitcom -George and Mildred. Information: (630) 897-9496 or email info@riverfrontplayhouse.com

FEB. 3

Aurora’s First Friday,

Downtown Aurora, various locations

5 p.m.

Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing, free trolley rides and free fun.

Elgin Master Chorale, Celebrating 70 Years of Song,

10 a.m.

Blizzard Theatre

Elgin Community College. Experience the life and music of Laura Ingalls Wilder, complete with a Laura Ingalls Wilder impersonator. The author of the beloved “Little House” books and inspiration for the long-running “Little House on the Prairie” television series. Information and tickets: (847) 622-0300

ECC Faculty Recital – Mark Fry, Bass Trombone and Euphonium

Room H 112 ECC Arts Center

Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Dr, Elgin

7 p.m.

Pianist, Lannette Calhoun (ECC Piano Faculty) and special guest, Charles Schuchat, Principal Tubist of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra play music by Beethoven, Broughton, Pilss, Grantham and Bozza

FEB. 4

An Evening with Molly Ringwald

Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia

7:30 p.m.

Since her ebut Jazz album on Concord Records was released in April 2013, Ringwald and her band have performed over 200 concerts in seven countries since its release. An actress of stage and screen, Ringwald earned a Golden Globe nomination at age 13, and went on to star in numerous films as well as state appearances. Information: (630) 937-8930.

FEB. 5

The Three Celli

Fermilab’s Art Gallery

Kirk Rd. & Pine St., Wilson Hall, floor 2, Batavia

2:30 p.m.

Back by popular request, it’s The Three Celli, performing a mix of music for one, two or three celli by some of the area’s finest musicians. Information: (630) 840-2787 or email fermilab@fnal.gov

Meeting The Lincolns

Norris Cultural Arts Center

1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles

3 p.m.

Just in time for President’s Day, Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, come to life in astonishing realism, personified by Michael krebs and Debra Miller. Information: www.fvcb.org .

FEB. 7

Mark Ponzo, Trumpet / Special Guest James Brown, Organ

Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium

1347 Prairie St., Aurora

noon

free

Mark Ponzo returns to the Crimi stage with James Brown of Northern Illinois University, presenting a selection of works and transcriptions for trumpet and organ. Information: (630) 844-4924.

Wayne’s World Trivia

@ Leland Legends Pub & Grill

1 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

7-9 p.m.

Commemorate 25 years of Wayne’s World at the historic Leland tower’s Leland Legends Pub & Grill on Trivia Tuesday. They are known for their laughter, lore and libations. Information: (630) 264-5000.

Wayne’s World Special Anniversary Screening at Tinseltown

Cinemark Tinseltown

320 S. Lincolnway, North Aurora

7:10 p.m.

Based on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch of the same name, Wayne’s World is a wacky, irreverent pop-culture comedy about the adventures of two amiably aimless metal-head friends, Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). Information: (630) 906-0496.

Art of Facts: Brian Dettmer exhibit opens

Schingoethe Center of Aurora University

1315 Prairie St. Aurora

5-6:30 p.m. reception

Artist talk at 7 p.m. in Tapper Recital Hall

In this show, he has redefined and reconsidered books in a new context to explore connections we have to objects and information of the past, and to consider solutions and consequences for the way we will obtain information in the future. Information: (630) 844-4924 or artsandideas@aurora.edu.

FEB. 8

Brew N’View: Blazing Saddles

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

7:30 p.m.

Vulgar, crude, and occasionally scandalous in its racial humor, this hilarious bad-taste spoof of Westerns, co-written by Richard Pryor, features Cleavon Little as the first black sheriff of a stunned town scheduled for demolition by an encroaching railroad. Little and co-star Gene Wilder have great chemistry, and the delightful supporting cast includes Harvey Korman, Slim Pickens, and Madeline Kahn as a chanteuse modeled on Marlene Dietrich. Information: (630) 264-2739 or email info@twobrothersbrewing.com

Stories at the Museum Program—Play Now & Then

Elgin History Museum

360 Park St, Elgin

6-7 p.m.

free admission

Listen to a storyteller Ms.Madeline of Gail Borden Public Library, visit “yesterday” game stations, try out stilts and make a corn husk craft to take home! This program is for children ages 3-6 years old.

FEB. 9

Indoor Farmer’s Market

Advocate Sherman Hospital

1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shop a wide selection of Healthful, Locally Grown and homemade foods, and personal care products from a variety of vendors.

FEB. 10-12

The Old House New House Home Show

Pheasant Run Resort

4051 E. Main Street, St. Charles

Update, renovate & remodel home surroundings with The Old House New House Home Show. See the latest in home improvements and explore exhibits from 300 select experts. Enjoy inspiring, idea-sparking daily workshops. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefits The Habitat for Humanity. Information: 9630) 515-1160 or visit www.kennedy productions.com.

FEB. 11

Snow Portraits for Kids

Red Oak Nature Center

2343 N. River Rd., North Aurora

1-2 p.m.

Head outside and make some beautiful works of art on snow and ice. Ages 5 to 8. Information: (630) 897-1808 or email fvpd@fvpd.net.

FEB. 12

Fermilab Family Open House

Fermilab’s Wilson Hall

South Kirk Rd. at Pine St.

Batavia

1-5 p.m.

The open house offers an afternoon of science fun and is a party for children of all ages to learn about the world of physics. Information: (630) 840-3000 or email fermilab@fnal.gov. Advance registration required for tours.

Kane County Sportsman’s show.,

Kane County Fairgrounds

525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$5

Legally buy, sell, trade firearms and all related items, fishing tackle, swords, knives, re-loading tools and components, books, Indian jewelry, hunting gear and more. All local and state laws apply. Free parking. Information: www.kanesportshow.com