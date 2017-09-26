–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms

850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora

Celebrate fall at Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze! This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages. Information: (630) 966-7775.

THROUGH OCT. 29

Million Dollar Quartet

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

There was no plan for Elvis Pres-ley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to record together on Dec. 4, 1956, but as fate would have it, they did and left behind a historic and mind-blowing album. Million Dollar Quartet tells that story, with all the raw energy and monumental talent you’ve come to expect from these music giants. Information: (630) 896-6666.

SEPT. 29

Maggie Speaks at Hollywood Casino Aurora Center Stage

1 W. New York St., Aurora

9:30 p.m.

Dance and sing to your favorites, from that 80s song you love to hear to songs played at concerts in Chicago reaching back to the 50s to Top 40 hits released just last week. Must be 21.

SEPT. 30

Fourth Annual VolunteerPalooza

Gail Borden Public Library, Meadows Community Room

270 N. Grove Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Elgin Volunteer Coordinator Network (EVCN) invites people of all ages to learn about ways to volunteer in the community. Dozens of local organizations, including social service agen-cies, educational institutions, civic groups and service clubs will be available to help people find the right volunteer opportunity to suit their interests. Information: 847-429-5840 or gbpl_volunteers@gailbor-den.info. or see the Elgin Volunteer Coordinators Network’s Facebook page.

World Guitar Tour

Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium

South Kirk Rd at Pine St., Batavia

8 p.m.

$24 adults, $12 for students

Two World Music instrumental virtuosos join together for a historic tour when South African kora guitarist Derek Gripper and Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattachrya make their North American touring debut.

A Walk Through Sleepy Hollow

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

7-10 p.m.

Experience Ichabod Crane’s story of the haunted town of Sleepy Hollow by becoming part of the play. Participants will walk from scene to scene with a colonial guide through Blackberry Farm while the cast of characters surrounds them with the legendary story of Sleepy Hollow. This event is geared for ages 14 & up as there may be some scary elements to the play.

Marmion Oktoberfest

Battaglia Center Parking Lot

1000 Butterfield Rd., Aurora

7-11 p.m.

A night of beer, food and live dueling pianos. Dine from 7-8:30 p.m. to the sounds of German music while bidding on silent auction items. Information: (630) 966-7672.

Chi Town Soul

Hollywood Casino Center Stage

1 W. New York St., Aurora

9:30 p.m.

Chi-Town Soul is a high energy, live, performance cover band. We specialize in Classic Old School, R&B, and Disco Dance. Must be 21.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 1

Kane County Flea Market

Kane County Fairgrounds

525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

$5 adults, children 12 or younger free

Up to 1,000 dealers display and sell antiques, collectibles, & Fancy Junque. A coun-try breakfast is served on Sundays. Information: www.kanecountyfleamarket.com

OCT. 1

Robbie Fulks & Dave Ramont, Kiss The Sky

180 W. First St., Batavia

7-10 p.m.

Grammy nominee, song-writer Robbie Fulks helped define alternative country. His most recent album release is “Alabama at Night.” His friend, Dave Ramont, Seating is limited. Information: (630) 406-0086.

Taxi Driver

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd. Aurora

7 p.m.

$1 cash at door

Travis Bickle works day and night as a taxi driver, seeing the trash and scum that populate New York City. A fateful encounter with a young prostitute prompts him to take it upon himself to clean up the streets. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Harvest Days

Garfield Farm Museum

3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills

11:30-4 p.m.

$6 dults, $3 children ages 12 and under

The museum will hold its 36th annual Harvest Days and observe the 40th anniversary of the museum’s founding. At 1:30 pm, the 1842 hay and grain barn’s restoration with be publicly dedicated. Also featured will be a three-week old archaeological discovery of a second cellar that belonged to the 1835 log house built by Sam Culbertson and added onto by the Timothy Garfield in 1841 as a home and tavern. Information: (630) 584-8485 or info@garfieldfarm.org

OCT. 4

NIU’s Homecoming history

Founders Memorial Library

Northern Illinois University

free

7 p.m.

Mike Korcek, NIU Sports Information Director Emeritus, for answers to this and many other questions about the history of homecoming at NIU. Guests are encouraged to view the ‘Homecoming: 111 Years Strong’ exhibit in the library foyer following the presentation. Information: (815) 753-1779, email rhcua@niu.edu call or visit the Facebook event page at https://goo.gl/3UoXWv

Riverside Cemetery Walk

414 N. River St., Montgomery

7 p.m.

Guests will be led through the cemetery in small groups to meet the “ghosts” of some of the early pioneers and other area residents who now occupy the cemetery. Tours will begin near the corner of River and Taylor Streets on the south side of the cemetery about every 10 minutes. Parking available along River Street and at the playground at the north end of Montgomery Park. Information: (630) 896-8080.

Wine and Canvas at the Farm

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

non-resident fee $24

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas cre-ation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, snacks, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. Includes instructor and materials. Information: (630) 892-1550.

OCT. 5

Mom and Son Wagon Rides

West Main Community Park

40W101 Main St., Batavia

6 p.m.

Wagon rides and dinner will be provided. Participate in pumpkin decorating and more! Campfire time will follow with s’mores for dessert. Wagon rides begin at 6:00 pm from the parking lot. Pre-registration is required,

Oktoberfest at Prisco

Prisco Community Center

150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy an authentic menu of sauerbrauten, German potato salad, carrots, red cabbage, rye break and pumpkin rolls. There will be German music and raffle prizes, too! Registration deadline is Oct. 2. Non-resident fee $11. Information: (630) 859-8606.

OCT. 6

First Fridays Aurora

Downtown Aurora, various venues

free

5 p.m.

Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora.

OCT. 6-7

Batavia Oktoberfest

100 N. River St., Batavia

A traditional Oktoberfest featuring authentic German food, music, entertainment and of course, beer. Family friendly activities all day Saturday. Offi-cial Sam Adams Stein Hoisting contests on Friday and Saturday nights. All Batavia Oktoberfest happen-ings will be hosted on North River Street between Wilson Street and Spring Street. Information: (630) 761-3528.

Moonlight Tour of Farnsworth House

14520 River Rd., Plano

7:30 p.m.

Discover Mies van der Rohe’s celebrated Farnsworth House in a new light during a special Moonlight Tour. These exclusive tours will start at dusk and return after dark, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Information: (630) 552-0052.

OCT. 6-8

32nd Annual Scarecrow Fest

Downtown St. Charles

free admission

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More than 100 hand-crafted Scarecrows on display. View and vote for your fa-vorites. Huge juried craft show, carnival, great food, continuous free live entertainment, many free chil-dren’s activities. Information: www.scarecrowfest.com

OCT. 6-15

Urinetown – The Musical

Waubonsee Community College Auditorium

4S783 State Rt. 47, Sugar Grove

$20 adults/$15 students & seniors (65+) Rated PG-13

Friday-Saturday 7pm; Sun Oct 15, 2pm.

A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Information: (630) 466-2360.

OCT. 7

Cock-A-Doodle Brew Fest

Parking lot behind Hollywood Casino Aurora

North east corner of North River St. and East New York St., Aurora

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind festival celebrating craft beer, wings and live music. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Operation Support our Troops. Over 21 only. Infor-mation: (815) 556-0100.

Family Hoedown at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

7-9 p.m.

This new event will feature DJ, dinner, bon-fire and line-dancing instruction. Dinner Menu consists of Hot dog, cheeseburgers, sides, assorted drinks. Beer and wine available for additional fee. Information: (630) 892-1550.

Grave Reminders Cemetery Walk

North Cemetery

215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 resident, $8 non-resident. Pre-registration encouraged.

Visit the gravesites of those who helped shape the unique character of our community. At each gravesite, guests will “encounter” a community figure and listen as they tell in short monologues about their lives, their joys, their sorrows and their loves. In-formation: (630) 513-6200.

OCT. 7-8

Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy seasonal craft-making, harvest decor and pumpkin stories galore. Kids can roll around in the giant corn crib and enjoy unlimited rides on the train, ponies, hay wagon and carousel. Experience a pumpkin paddle, trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Information: (630) 897-0516.

OCT. 7-8

Family Fun Fall Festival at Bountiful Blessings

15565 McGirr Road, Hinckley

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

free admission

The festival is a opportunity to spend the day at the farm with family and friends. Craft vendors,food, games, pumpkins, and much more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/BountifulBles-singsProduce/events/

