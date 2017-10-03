–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms

850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora

Celebrate fall at Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze! This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages. Information: (630) 966-7775.

THROUGH OCT. 29

Million Dollar Quartet

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

There was no plan for Elvis Pres-ley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to record together on Dec. 4, 1956, but as fate would have it, they did and left behind a historic and mind-blowing album. Million Dollar Quartet tells that story, with all the raw energy and monumental talent you’ve come to expect from these music giants. Information: (630) 896-6666.

OCT. 4

NIU’s Homecoming history

Founders Memorial Library

Northern Illinois University

free

7 p.m.

Mike Korcek, NIU Sports Information Director Emeritus, for answers to this and many other questions about the history of homecoming at NIU. Guests are encouraged to view the ‘Homecoming: 111 Years Strong’ exhibit in the library foyer following the presentation. Information: (815) 753-1779, email rhcua@niu.edu call or visit the Facebook event page at https://goo.gl/3UoXWv

Riverside Cemetery Walk

414 N. River St., Montgomery

7 p.m.

Guests will be led through the cemetery in small groups to meet the “ghosts” of some of the early pioneers and other area residents who now occupy the cemetery. Tours will begin near the corner of River and Taylor Streets on the south side of the cemetery about every 10 minutes. Parking available along River Street and at the playground at the north end of Montgomery Park. Information: (630) 896-8080.

Wine and Canvas at the Farm

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

non-resident fee $24

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, snacks, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. Includes instructor and materials. Information: (630) 892-1550.

OCT. 5

Mom and Son Wagon Rides

West Main Community Park

40W101 Main St., Batavia

6 p.m.

Wagon rides and dinner will be provided. Participate in pumpkin decorating and more! Campfire time will follow with s’mores for dessert. Wagon rides begin at 6:00 pm from the parking lot. Pre-registration is required,

Oktoberfest at Prisco

Prisco Community Center

150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy an authentic menu of sauerbrauten, German potato salad, carrots, red cabbage, rye break and pumpkin rolls. There will be German music and raffle prizes, too! Registration deadline is Oct. 2. Non-resident fee $11. Information: (630) 859-8606.

OCT. 6

First Fridays Aurora

Downtown Aurora, various venues

free

5 p.m.

Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora. The museum kicks off Fire Prevention Week a few days early with a variety of activities for children to partake in, information for parents on safety, as well as a variety of local artists and vendors. All activities are free, while supplies last. Information: (630) 256-4140.

OCT. 6-7

Batavia Oktoberfest

downtown

100 N. River St., Batavia

A traditional Oktoberfest featuring authentic German food, music, entertainment and of course, beer. Family friendly activities all day Saturday. Offi-cial Sam Adams Stein Hoisting contests on Friday and Saturday nights. All Batavia Oktoberfest happen-ings will be hosted on North River Street between Wilson Street and Spring Street. Information: (630) 761-3528.

Moonlight Tour of Farnsworth House

14520 River Rd., Plano

7:30 p.m.

Discover Mies van der Rohe’s celebrated Farnsworth House in a new light during a special Moonlight Tour. These exclusive tours will start at dusk and return after dark, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Information: (630) 552-0052.

OCT. 6-8

32nd Annual Scarecrow Fest

Downtown St. Charles

free admission

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More than 100 hand-crafted Scarecrows on display. View and vote for your fa-vorites. Huge juried craft show, carnival, great food, continuous free live entertainment, many free chil-dren’s activities. Information: www.scarecrowfest.com

OCT. 6-15

Urinetown – The Musical

Waubonsee Community College Auditorium

4S783 State Rt. 47, Sugar Grove

$20 adults/$15 students & seniors (65+) Rated PG-13

Friday-Saturday 7pm; Sun Oct 15, 2pm.

A musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate misman-agement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Information: (630) 466-2360.

OCT. 7

Cock-A-Doodle Brew Fest

Parking lot behind Hollywood Casino Aurora

North east corner of North River St. and East New York St., Aurora

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind festival celebrating craft beer, wings and live music. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Operation Support our Troops. Over 21 only. Infor-mation: (815) 556-0100.

Family Hoedown at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

7-9 p.m.

This new event will feature DJ, dinner, bon-fire and line-dancing instruction. Dinner Menu consists of Hot dog, cheeseburgers, sides, assorted drinks. Beer and wine available for additional fee. Information: (630) 892-1550.

Grave Reminders Cemetery Walk

North Cemetery

215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5 resident, $8 non-resident

Pre-registration encouraged. Visit the gravesites of those who helped shape the unique character of our community. At each gravesite, guests will “encounter” a community figure and listen as they tell in short monologues about their lives, their joys, their sorrows and their loves. In-formation: (630) 513-6200.

OCT. 7-8

Pumpkin Weekend at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy seasonal craft-making, harvest decor and pumpkin stories galore. Kids can roll around in the giant corn crib and enjoy unlimited rides on the train, ponies, hay wagon and carousel. Experience a pumpkin paddle, trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Information: (630) 897-0516.

Family Fun Fall Festival at Bountiful Blessings

15565 McGirr Road, Hinckley

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

free admission

The festival is a opportunity to spend the day at the farm with family and friends. Craft vendors, food, games, pumpkins, and much more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/pg/BountifulBless-ingsProduce/events/

OCT 8

Scout Flea Market

Kendall County Fairgrounds

10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville

The market offers a selection of antiques, vintage, furniture, hand-made items and cool junk! Enjoy the day with strolling musi-cians, food, kids activities and beer. Next Market Date: December 10

OCT. 12

Fall Culinary Expo for Seniors

Prisco Community Center

150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chefs from local senior living facilities, caterers and gourmet shops will offer food samples and present cooking demos. Pre-registration is required. Ages 55Y & up. Information: (630) 8598606.

