–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

JUNE 20-25

Swedish Days, Geneva.

A midsummer celebration celebrating 67 years, featuring food, entertainment, a carnival, kids’ activities, Swedish offerings, shopping and more. Generally most activities start at 10 a.m. Please refer to schedule for exact times. More information:www.genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php

JUNE 21

River Rhapsody Concert Series

100 Island Ave., Batavia

7-8:30 p.m.

Featuring New Invaders. Future concert dates are June 28, July 5, 19 and 26, and Aug. 2. Presented by the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Rotary Club.

JUNE 22

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

100 Barnes Rd., Aurora

Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine while enjoying an evening of great music at Blackberry Farm! Ages 21 and up. $5 admission. Information:(630) 892-1550.

Still Not Friday Comedy

205 N. Broadway Aurora

8 p.m.

The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage at Two Brothers Roundhouse for this free weekly showcase, every Thursday night. Information: (630) 264-2739.

Concerts in the Park – Dick Diamond & the Dusters

Lincoln Park

W. Main Street at 4th Street, St. Charles

7 p.m.

Take a trip down memory lane with Chicagoland’s wackiest and most notorious cast of characters, performing all the best pop dance favorites from the last four decades. Information: www.dickdiamond.net, www.stcparks.org or call (630) 513-6200.

JUNE 22-24

Windy City Warbirds and Classics RC Air Show

Fox Valley Aero Club

3821 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles

Information: (630) 254-1828 or visit www.foxvalleyaero.com

JUNE 23-25

Volkswagen Club of America 62nd Annual Convention

Hampton Inn and Suites

2875 Foxfield Road, St. Charles

Volkswagen Club membership meeting, cruise-in, rally, awards banquet, Sunday car show and swap meet. $50 admission fee for the weekend. Information: www.vwclub.org or call (630) 584-0222.

JUNE 24

Dark Star Orchestra at RiverEdge

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

Formed right here in Chicago, Dark Star Orchestra has been faithfully performing the jam band’s most loved songs and little known gems for 20 years, and from time to time, Dead members Phil Lesh and Bob Weir have even joined them on stage.Good Vibes Music Fest @ RiverEdge

Best of St. Charles Foodie Fest

St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

The Foodie Fest will be at the St. Charles History Museum and on the top deck of the adjacent 3rd Street Parking garage for the annual 21-plus fundraising event featuring local restaurants and craft beverages. Information> (630) 584-6967 or visit www.stcmuseum.org

Talk and Tour Art Gallery: A Lasting Mark, Artist Angela Gonzales

Fermilab, Wilson Hall Art Gallery

900 Pine Street, Batavia

10-11 a.m.

Opportunity for the public to view an exhibit showcasing artist Angela Gonzales’ career at Fermilab. Gonzales was one of the lab’s first employees, assisting founding director Robert Wilson in developing an aesthetic vision for the lab. Information: www.fnal.gov/ or call (630) 840-3000.

JUNE 25

Family Fun Day

St. Charles History Museum

215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

Carnival games, kid friendly food, live music, a dunk tank, face painting, a trackless train and much more. $25 for family of four, $10 individual. The Family Fun Day will be held at the St. Charles History Museum and on the top deck of the adjacent 3rd Street Parking garage. Information: www.stcmuseum.org

JUNE 27

St.Charles Cruise Nites

Riverside Ave, St. Charles

5-8 p.m.

Community event where classic car owners bring their cars and people can view these parked cars in downtown. Information: (630) 584-8384 or visit www.stcharleschamber.com.

JUNE 29

Centerfold Concert @ McCullough Park

150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

7:30 p.m.

free

Grab your blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Chicagoland’s great rock & roll band “Centerfold” will be playing a free outdoor concert. Information: www.centerfoldband.com/

Still Not Friday Comedy

205 N. Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

8 p.m. The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage at Two Brothers Roundhouse for this free weekly showcase, every Thursday night. Information: (630) 24-2739.

Concerts in the Park – Back Country Roads

Lincoln Park

W. Main Street at 4th Street, St. Charles

7 p.m.

Playing mostly new country, a few older classics, and even a few songs from other genres, their vocal blend and musicianship is what sets them apart from the rest. Information: www.stcparks.org

JULY 2

Good Vibes Music Fest

RiverEdge

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

3 p.m.

Good Vibes Music The Fest celebrates the best R&B and POP artists in the 90s and 2000s. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JULY 3

North Aurora Independence Day Fireworks

25 E. State St. North Aurora

9:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and your favorite picnic foods or just stretch out on the grass to watch this fantastic display. Pedestrian crossings will be managed by the Police Department at State St. and Rt. 31 and also at Rt. 25 and Rt. 56. Riverfront Park is nestled behind North Aurora Village Hall by the Fox River.

JULY 4

Aurora’s Independence Day Celebration

downtown area

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

A monumental parade in the morning, family-friendly fun during the day and then for fireworks in the evening. Free. family activities and fireworks in two locations: RiverEdge Park – 360 N. Broadway Ave. Great food along with an amazing view of the fireworks at Aurora’s premier outdoor concert venue. Enjoy the American Legion Band and the Fox Valley Orchestra. Gates open at 3pm. McCullough Park – Illinois Ave. & Lake St. Local food vendors with taste-tempting treats and free fun for all with inflatables and music. Fireworks can be viewed from both locations.

Aurora Historical Society’s Independence Day Celebration

305 Cedar St. Aurora

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

free

Entertainment on the lawn, a picnic, petting zoo, magician, games, crafts, a pie-eating contest, music by Hudson Crossing and of course, the national bell-ringing ceremony at 1 pm. A FREE family celebration!

JULY 5

River Rhapsody Concert Series

100 Island Avenue, Batavia

7-8:30 p.m.

Rockstar Rodeo appears as part of a concert series featuring a variety of lively, eclectic musical acts showcasing a diverse range of tunes. Future concert dates are July 19 and 26, and August 2. Presented by the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Rotary Club. Information: (630) 879-5235;

JULY 6

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

100 Barnes Road, Aurora

7-9 p.m.

$5

Hifi Superstar, 70’s – today’s hits performs. Ages 21-up. Information: (630) 892-1550.

JULY 7

The Chicago Experience at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway Aurora

7 p.m.

A group of musicians who call Chicago home and share a love for the music of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time: Chicago. Together, the band recreates the sound and feel of Chicago’s music, whose hit songs have touched generations of fans. Information: (630) 896-6666.

