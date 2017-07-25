–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

JULY 26

River Rhapsody Concert Series

Batavia Riverwalk

100 Island Ave. , Batavia

7-8:30 p.m.

A musical tribute to the Rat-Pack and Swing era, Bopology focuses on 50’s and 60’s style music. As a powerhouse en-tertainment package rather than a crooner with musicians, they bring an alternative to rock n’ roll with-out being boring or stodgy. You won’t want to miss this top Chicago area swing band Presented by the Batavia Park District and the Batavia Rotary Club.

JULY 27

Aurora American Legion Band at McCullough Park

150 W. Illinois Ave, Aurora

7:30 p.m.

Grab your blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket at this free outdoor concert.

Kids’ Summer Luau Meet & Greet at the Mall

Fox Valley Mall – Level 1

195 Fox Valley Center Dr. Level 1, Aurora

4-5:30 p.m.

Free, fun-filled activities throughout the summer includes a craft, snack and enter-tainment. (A parent or guardian must be present for children to participate). Information: (630) 851-7200.

JULY 26-30

DuPage County Fair

2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton

8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

adult admission $10.

Grounds Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Activities include a car show, carnival rides, NASCAR race simula-tor, demolition derby, camel rides for $5, blacksmithing, Hit n’ Miss Engines, Embryology (chicks hatching), pony rides $5, sheep shearing, corn box play area, antique tractors, small engines, wood carvers, pedal tractors, petting zoo, corn shelling, rope making, bee exhibit, and milk a “life-like” cow. Infor-mation: www.dupagecountyfair.org or call (630) 668-6636.

Lake County Fair

1060 East Peterson Road, Grayslake

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

Adult admission $10

From quilts to cattle, pickles to pageants, and sheep to shoe boxes, there is a category for every age and talent to com-pete in the 89th Annual Lake County Fair . On Wednesday, the Miss Lake County Fair will be crowned and on Thursday, the Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageants will be held. Battle of the bands will be held on Saturday, and two talent competitions will take place on Sunday. Daily free events include carnival rides, Ham Bone Express Pig Racing, Livestock Lane, Dairy Goat Milking Competition, 4-H demonstra-tions, and Beer Tent Bingo. More information available lcfair.com or call (847) 680-7200

JULY 27-28

Cirque Italia

Kane County Fairgrounds

525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

7:30 p.m.

$10-$50

After five years of consolidation, a rigorous casting selection and over 1,000 performances nationwide; this spectacular production has become the greatest version of a “traveling circus”. Performers from all over the world are united under the magic spiral of the white and blue big top. Information (630) 584-6926.

JULY 27-30

Sugar Grove Corn Boil

Volunteer Park

85 S. Main St. , Sugar Grove

The 50th anniversary of their annual festival commemorating sweet corn. Enjoy live entertainment, carnival, parade, crafts, 5K race, fire-works, beer tent and lots of delicious corn. Information: (630) 449-7999.

JULY 28

Alabama at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway Aurora

With over 27 number one hits, 2 Grammy awards and 7 multi-platinum hits, these guys are gonna be rocking RiverEdge Park all night. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Live Art Series: William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Water Street Studios

160 S. Water St. Batavia

6-9 p.m.

An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine years in London’s West End at the Criterion Theatre. Information: (630) 761-9977.

Cocktail Party Farm Dinner

Heritage Prairie Farm

2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn

This Spotlight Event is celebrating Bridges Academy. 50% of all ticket sales directly benefits students at Bridges Academy. Specialty cocktails are included in the ticket price. Information: www.heritageprairiefarm.com or call (630) 443-5989.

Layers – Inaugural Art Opening at Endiro Coffee

29 W. New York St., Aurora

5-9 p.m.

Endiro Coffee’s Brick Gallery in Downtown Aurora is proud to feature the art of Maureen Gasek in support of the Kiwanis Shining Bright Literacy Program.

JULY 29

25th Annual State Championship Chili Cook-Off

Batavia Riverwalk

100 Island Ave,. Batavia

2-4 p.m.

Three categories of competition: (1) Illinois State Championship Chili Cook-Off (2) Traditional (includes Restaurant Division) (3) Salsa. Chili & Salsa tasting begins at 2 pm. Tasting cups available for a small fee. Free admission. Concession Available. Presented in cooperation by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. Information: (630) 879-5235.

Beers, Bands and Barns

Dickson-Murst Farm

2550 Dickson Rd., Montgomery

2-8 p.m.

free admission

The farm’s stately barns will echo with live music and impromptu open mic performances. Food trucks will be available with tasty vittles and libations, or feel free to bring a picnic basket. Information: (630) 553-0687.

Speaker Series: Local Legacy

St. Charles History Museum

215 E. Main Street, St. Charles

Come and listen to a Local Legacy of St. Charles talk about what St. Charles was like back in the day. Information: www.stcmuseum.org or call (630) 584-6967.

Super SciTech Saturday – Solar Summer

SciTech Hands On Museum

18 W. Benton St., Aurora

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Creation Stations open for everyone to learn how Art and Science belong together. Free children’s admission (maximum of 4 children per paying adult).

Aurora Armed Forces Day Car Show

West Aurora Plaza

2000 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora

noon-4 p.m.

The The event is free for spectators, and the entry fee to display a motorcycle, car, truck, new or old/re-stored or other kind of vehicle is $10. Several awards will be presented, including “Best in Show,” “People’s Choice” and others. For more information call Joe Toma at 630-899-9021. All proceeds will go to AVAC serving local veterans in need, the AVAC scholarship fund, service dogs and local vets housing.

JULY 30

Culture Stock’s Harry Potter Festival

Water Street Mall

24 E. Downer Place, Aurora.

Update: Tickets are sold out. Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival is a community-based fan festival celebrating the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. The Festival is organized by a volunteer committee sponsored by Culture Stock, a not-for-profit organization that provides free and affordable arts events and programs to the Aurora area community.

Harry Potter – The First Four Years

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd. Aurora

$1 per movie

9:30 a.m.

Sip on Potter-themed drinks and munch on handfuls of every flavor beans while watching the first four Harry Potter films. Relive all the magic of Harry, Ron and Hermione as they make their way in the wizarding world and learn that even magic has a dark side.

AUG. 3

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

7-9 p.m.

Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine while enjoying an evening of great music. Ages 21 and up. $5

AUG. 3-6

Kendall County Fair

Kendall County Fairgrounds

10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville

Enjoy the Truck and Tractor Pull, Western Speed Show, Carnival and Livestock Shows and many new exhibits for your family to en-joy. Fun contests every day. Also check out the Family Stage, Grandstand Shows and 4 H Auction. Infor-mation: (630) 553-2860.

AUG. 4

First Fridays

Downtown Aurora, (various venues)

5 p.m.

Stolp Avenue will be closed from Downer to Galena for live music, live art, Pop Up Shop vendors and more. Live music by Scott Tipping and Ron Por-ter. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing, free trolley rides, free fun.

American English at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

Kick back with the Fab Four, this Beatles Tribute band tops the charts with big hit after big hit. Gates open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit in the grass. Before your arrival, please read the RiverEdge Park policies from their web site.

Lights & Sirens Procession

South Moon BBQ at the Mill

211 N River St., Montgomery

6:30 p.m.

The 20th annual Chicagoland Emergency Vehicle Show begins with a Lights and Sirens Procession through the communities of North Aurora, Aurora, Montgomery, and Oswego.

AUG. 5-6

Art and Soul on the Fox

Elgin Artspace Lofts

51 S. Spring St., Elgin.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

This juried show, now in its ninth year, was created to bring a quality art event to the area. The juried show features both fine art and the work of skilled artisans. Information: (847) 530-6828.

–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events–