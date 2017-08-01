–Suburban Kane County Calendar of Events

AUG. 3

Live and Uncorked at Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

7-9 p.m.

Bring a blanket, picnic basket and your favorite craft beer or bottle of wine while enjoying an evening of great music. Ages 21 and up. $5

AUG. 3-6

Kendall County Fair

Kendall County Fairgrounds

10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville

Enjoy the Truck and Tractor Pull, Western Speed Show, Carnival and Livestock Shows and many new exhibits. Fun contests every day. Also check out the Family Stage, Grandstand Shows and 4-H Auction. Information: (630) 553-2860.

AUG. 4

First Fridays

Downtown Aurora, (various venues)

5 p.m.

Stolp Avenue will be closed from Downer to Galena for live music, live art, Pop Up Shop vendors and more. Live music by Scott Tipping and Ron Por-ter. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art view-ing, free trolley rides, free fun.

American English at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

Kick back with the Fab Four, this Beatles Tribute band tops the charts with big hit after big hit. Gates open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit in the grass. Before your arrival, please read the RiverEdge Park policies from their web site.

Lights & Sirens Procession

South Moon BBQ at the Mill

211 N River St., Montgomery

6:30 p.m.

The 20th annual Chicagoland Emergency Vehicle Show begins with a Lights and Sirens Procession through the communities of North Aurora, Aurora, Montgomery, and Oswego.

AUG. 4-6

North Aurora Days

Clock Tower Plaza

19 S. Randall Rd., North Aurora

Enjoy amusements, rides, games, food vendors, beer tent, live musical entertainment and fireworks. Main Stage: School of Rock, Big Sugar, Breakfast Club, Ali Morgan, Southern Side Up, Friction, Serendipity and 7th Heaven. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday evening at 9:45 pm. Fun also scheduled throughout the Village: 5K/10K/Fun Run, Fishing Derby, Emergency Vehicle Parade, Touch-a-Truck, Bags Tournament, Pet Parade and A&W Cruise Night. Information: North Aurora Days Facebook page or call (630) 897-8228.

AUG. 5

Art & Soul on the Fox

Riverside Drive Promenade, Elgin

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Co-sponsored by Art For All. Visit over 70 booths featuring fine art and the works of skilled artisans. This juried show, now in its ninth year, was created to bring a quality art event to the area. Information: (847) 530-6828 or visit elginar-tandsoul.com

AUG. 5-6

Art and Soul on the Fox

Elgin Artspace Lofts

51 S. Spring St., Elgin.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

AUG. 7

The Secret Garden

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

doors open at 6:15 p.m., movie at 7 p.m.

$1

After her parents die in an earthquake in India, the unloved and neglected Mary Lennox is sent to live in a mansion with her uncle. On the grounds, she discovers a forgotten garden, which she attempts to make new again.

AUG. 9

River Rhapsody Concert Series – Red Woody

Peg Bond Center

151 N. Island Ave., Batavia

7-8:30 p.m.

Red Woody’s philosophy – there are great songs from every decade, why not play them all? Some of the artists covered are Journey, Matchbox 20, Bon Jovi, the Strokes, Bryan Adams, Goo Goo Dolls, AC/DC, Mellencamp, Poison, Skynard, Metro Station, Petty, Nine Days. Information: (630) 406-5282.

AUG. 10

Still Not Friday Comedy

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

8 p.m.

The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage every Thursday night. Infor-mation: (630) 264-2739.

Aurora Museums After Dark

Aurora Regional Fire Museum & SciTech Hands On Museum

53 N. Broadway and 18 W Benton St.

Aurora, 5-8 p.m. Fun activities and projects are planned. Up to 4 children are free with adult admission.

Kids’ Star Wars Meet & Greet at the Mall

Fox Valley Mall – Level 1

195 Fox Valley Center Dr., Aurora

4-5:30 p.m.

The mall invites children ages 2-8 to participate in the center’s free Fox Valley Pup Club Summer Series program which includes a craft, snack and entertainment. A parent or guardian must be present for children to participate.

AUG. 11

Jason Derulo at RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

gates open 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

He’s sold over 50 million singles, racked up 3 billion views between YouTube and Spotify and is one of the hottest musicians in the business today. Information (630) 896-6666

Rock the Quarry

Hall Quarry Beach

400 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia

6-8 p.m.

Kick off the last weekend of the Quarry season with music by Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band.plus family games, extended hours and more. Information: (630) 879-5235.

Batavia’s Second Fridays

Downtown Batavia, Wilson St. , Batavia

6-9 p.m.

An interactive and vibrant experience around downtown Batavia working to complement the monthly art gallery opening at Water Street Studios. Businesses within the downtown area will offer nontraditional programming in their spaces. Free and family-friendly. Information: (630) 761-3528.

AUG. 11-13

Montgomery Fest

River St. and Mill St., Montgomery

A weekend of old-fashioned family fun which in-cludes musical performances, carnival rides, a wide range of food vendors, crafts, free pony rides and petting zoo, a fishing derby, a car show and a parade. Montgomery Fest Car Show judging starts at noon and parade steps off a 1 pm Sunday. Information: (630) 896-8080.

AUG. 12

LelandFest, Leland Legends Pub & Grill

1 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

4-10 p.m.

A Blues and Rock & Roll Festival featuring Leland, Jake Mack & The Lesser Stags and Windy City Rev Ups. Tickets now available at Le-land Legends Pub & Grill and Kiss The Sky. Also purchase your tickets online.

AUG. 12-13

Civil War Days at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd. , Aurora

Speak with Union and Confederate troops as they camp at Blackberry Farm. Ride the train and you may be stopped by Union officers searching for Confederate sympathizers. Enjoy Civil War and historical crafts throughout the grounds. Don’t miss a live civil war battle reenactment at 4 pm on Saturday and 2:30pm on Sunday. Included with daily admission.Information: (630) 892-1550.

AUG. 13

Lightfest 2017

RiverEdge Park

360 N. Broadway, Aurora

A festival of fellowship, family, food and faith for the Christian community, where the light of the world comes together in the city of lights. Featuring 6-time Grammy Award winning Israel Houghton and New Breed. Gates open at 3pm and show starts at 5pm.

