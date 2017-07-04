–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JULY 6

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Performs in Morton

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Idlewood Park Pavilion, 495 E. Idlewood Ave.

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfiearts.org.

Design Your Own Dessert

Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St.

Free

Youth in grades 7-12 will use various candies, snack cakes and frosting to create a unique dessert that will be judged for most appetizing, most creative and best presentation. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.

CEFCU Jazz Series

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

CEFCU Stage at the Riverfront, Peoria

Free

Event features local jazz artists and is supported by CEFCU and the Illinois Jazz Society. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverfrontevents.

Central Illinois Herpetological Society Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Ctr., 5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Event will feature a speaker, raffles, and an opportunity for enthusiasts to share with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.

Teen Anime Club Meets

Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S 4th St,

Free

Teen anime and manga fans share interests, ideas, and enjoy anime-related activities. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

JULY 6-9

Disney’s “The Lion King, Jr.”

Thur., Fri., & Sat. 7 p.m.; Fri., Sat, Sun., 1:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St.

$15; $9 for students

Children’s Community Theatre presents the Disney adaptation. For more information, call (309) 681-2861.

Genealogy Databases Class

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Learn to use the Pekin Library’s genealogy databases in your genealogy search. For reservations, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

JULY 7

Groove in the Garden

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hannah’s Reading Garden, Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Hear a variety of local musicians and enjoy Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Bring your lawn chairs. Sponsored by Heartland Bank. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Movies in the Park: “Secret Life of Pets”

Sunday, 8:30-10 p.m.

Idlewood Park Pavilion, Morton

Free

Bring your own seating and favorite snacks to see the family movie. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Brown Bag It and Meet Ronald McDonald

Friday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Come meet the famous clown and enjoy his interactive magic show. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Healthy You Resource Fair at the Library

Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S 4th St,

Free

Learn about Pekin’s resources to help you overcome housing and financial worries. This is a drop-in event. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

JULY 8

Downtown Super Cruise & Tractor Show

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

Downtown Morton between Jefferson and Chicago streets

Free

Over 500 cars manufactured between 1930 and 2013 will fill the streets. Also included is a tractor section featuring restored farm equipment and 1950s music. For more information, visit morton-il.gov.

Learn the Future of TV

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Adults will learn about Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Midwest Nationals Wrestling Tournament

Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

IWU Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington

$40

The Illinois Wesleyan University Shirk Center will host the tournament. For more information, call (309) 665-0033.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Concert: ‘Sweetwater’

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

33633 State Rte. 9

$5; reserved seating $5 extra

Bring your own seating to enjoy recognizable rock/pop covers from the 70s onward. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Writers on the River Book Signing Event

Saturday, noon-4

Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, 21 Blackjack Blvd., E. Peoria

$10

Over 80 romance authors will be on hand to sell and sign their books. Thistle Farms, a sanctuary for healing women survivors of abuse, addiction, trafficking and prostitution, will benefit. For more information, visit writersontheriver.weebly.com.

JULY 9

Shakespeare Festival Presents “I Heart Juliet”

Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Westhoff Theatre, 401 S. School St., Normal

$12-$49

The Q Brothers have adapted the Shakespeare classic into a hip-hop version filled with energy and humor. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

JULY 11

Knit Night

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Knitters of all skill levels will enjoy an evening of conversation, tips and encouragement. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Using the Newsbank Database for Genealogy

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Ehrlicher Research Center, 719 N. Eleventh St., Pekin

Free

The Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society will hear from Jared Olar who will show how to access articles from local, regional and national newspapers. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

The Improvised Shakespeare Co.

Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$16

Based on audience suggestions a fully improvised Shakespeare masterpiece is created before your eyes. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

Girls’ Night Out with the Hearts

Tuesday, 7-9:30 p.m.

Illinois Central College Performing Arts Building, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

Free

Come explore singing women’s 4-part harmony, barbershop style. The event sponsored by the Heart of Illinois Chorus includes vocal lessons. For more information, visit hoichorus.com.

JULY 12

Solar Powered Racecars Explored at the Library

Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Youth in grades 3-8 will become familiar with solar energy and this solar car racing class. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1291.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–