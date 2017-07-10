–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Cousin Eddy Performance in Morton

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Idlewood’s Arts Pavilion, 495 E. Idlewood

Free

Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music of Cousin Eddy. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Swing Dancing is Back

Friday, 7:00-11 p.m.

Monte Cristo Room, 383 Old Germantown Road, Germantown

$7 for singles; $10 per couple

Lessons are from 7-7:45. Dance only fee is $5 single, $8 per couple. For more information, call (309) 685-1950.

Peoria Chiefs vs Lake County Captains at Dozer Park

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$7-$11

For more information, call (309) 680-4008.

Brown Bag It: Juggling

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

All ages can enjoy a one-man show that features juggling, comedy, jump rope and unicycle. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Groove in the Garden with ‘Sidetracked’

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Bring your lawn chair to Hannah’s Reading Garden to enjoy the music. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Juggling Jeff at Fondulac Library

Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland

Free

All ages will enjoy comedy, improvisation, juggling and audience interaction. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

JULY 14-16

Route 66: Trails, Rails & Roads

Friday-Sunday, various times

The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Event will feature living history performances, a car show and cruise-in, period crafts for children, Civil War skirmishes and a cavalry encampment, walking tours, vintage bicycle display and live music by ‘Cornerstones of Rock.’ For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Rock N’ Rods on Route 66

Friday-Monday, all day

The Chateau Hotel & Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

Free

Musical groups include ‘Southern Culture on the Skids’ and ‘Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers.’ Event includes a vintage camper showcase, a car show and a cruise-in. For more information, call (815) 671-8741 .

Conklin Players: A Grand Old Country Tribute Show & Dinner

Fri. & Sat., 4:30-8 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-5 p.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25

Enjoy the 2017 Season of the Conklin Players at Five Points. Reservations must be made online. For more information, call (309) 444-8600.

JULY 14-22

Bye Bye Birdie at Corn Stock Theatre

7:30 each night

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22 adults; $17 students aged 18 and under

A rock singer travels to a small Ohio town to make his “farewell” television performance and kiss his biggest fan before he is drafted. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Color Vibe 5K

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Festival Park, 200 NE Water St., Peoria

$65

Get blasted with color while you run. Proceeds benefit Quest Charter Academy. For more information visit thecolorvibe.com/peoria.php#RACE.

Peoria Zoomobile Visits the Library

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

See birds, snakes, tarantulas and many more zoo creatures. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

An Afternoon of Powwow with Eagle Ridge

Friday, 2-4 p.m.

East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland

Free

Fondulac Library program of singing and dancing. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Delavan Cruise-In

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Locust Street in Delavan

Free

For more information, visit facebook.com/delavancruisers.

History of Bicycles Show

Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Ave., Bloomington

Free

In addition to the bicycle show, there will be an ice cream social and a performance by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band (5-7 p.m.). For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Reserved deck seating fee is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Imagination Grove Fun Day

Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean

Free

Children will enjoy nature-based play at this drop-in event. There is no fee for admission, but participants are asked to bring birdseed or sugar (for hummingbird feeding) as a donation. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Artistic Community Threatre: The Three Little Pigs

Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Family friendly interactive play. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Commanday Classical Cuisine at PVII

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

PVII, 8305 N. Allen Rd., Peoria

$99

Heartland Festival Orchestra benefit. Meal includes salad, your choice of one of the evening’s special entrees, dessert, and glass of wine. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.

Summer Cinema at the Library

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Take a break from the heat and watch ‘Inspector Gadget 2’ on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

3D Printing Basics for Teens

Wednesday, 4-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens learn to use the 3D printer to make a key chain. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–