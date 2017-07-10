–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — July 10, 2017
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Cousin Eddy Performance in Morton
Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Idlewood’s Arts Pavilion, 495 E. Idlewood
Free
Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music of Cousin Eddy. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Swing Dancing is Back
Friday, 7:00-11 p.m.
Monte Cristo Room, 383 Old Germantown Road, Germantown
$7 for singles; $10 per couple
Lessons are from 7-7:45. Dance only fee is $5 single, $8 per couple. For more information, call (309) 685-1950.
Peoria Chiefs vs Lake County Captains at Dozer Park
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson, Peoria
$7-$11
For more information, call (309) 680-4008.
Brown Bag It: Juggling
Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
All ages can enjoy a one-man show that features juggling, comedy, jump rope and unicycle. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Groove in the Garden with ‘Sidetracked’
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Bring your lawn chair to Hannah’s Reading Garden to enjoy the music. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Juggling Jeff at Fondulac Library
Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland
Free
All ages will enjoy comedy, improvisation, juggling and audience interaction. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
JULY 14-16
Route 66: Trails, Rails & Roads
Friday-Sunday, various times
The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Event will feature living history performances, a car show and cruise-in, period crafts for children, Civil War skirmishes and a cavalry encampment, walking tours, vintage bicycle display and live music by ‘Cornerstones of Rock.’ For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
Rock N’ Rods on Route 66
Friday-Monday, all day
The Chateau Hotel & Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington
Free
Musical groups include ‘Southern Culture on the Skids’ and ‘Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers.’ Event includes a vintage camper showcase, a car show and a cruise-in. For more information, call (815) 671-8741 .
Conklin Players: A Grand Old Country Tribute Show & Dinner
Fri. & Sat., 4:30-8 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-5 p.m.
Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$25
Enjoy the 2017 Season of the Conklin Players at Five Points. Reservations must be made online. For more information, call (309) 444-8600.
JULY 14-22
Bye Bye Birdie at Corn Stock Theatre
7:30 each night
Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$22 adults; $17 students aged 18 and under
A rock singer travels to a small Ohio town to make his “farewell” television performance and kiss his biggest fan before he is drafted. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Color Vibe 5K
Saturday, 9 a.m.
Festival Park, 200 NE Water St., Peoria
$65
Get blasted with color while you run. Proceeds benefit Quest Charter Academy. For more information visit thecolorvibe.com/peoria.php#RACE.
Peoria Zoomobile Visits the Library
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
See birds, snakes, tarantulas and many more zoo creatures. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
An Afternoon of Powwow with Eagle Ridge
Friday, 2-4 p.m.
East Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland
Free
Fondulac Library program of singing and dancing. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
Delavan Cruise-In
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Locust Street in Delavan
Free
For more information, visit facebook.com/delavancruisers.
History of Bicycles Show
Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Ave., Bloomington
Free
In addition to the bicycle show, there will be an ice cream social and a performance by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band (5-7 p.m.). For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Reserved deck seating fee is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
Imagination Grove Fun Day
Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean
Free
Children will enjoy nature-based play at this drop-in event. There is no fee for admission, but participants are asked to bring birdseed or sugar (for hummingbird feeding) as a donation. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.
MONDAY, JULY 17
Artistic Community Threatre: The Three Little Pigs
Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Family friendly interactive play. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Commanday Classical Cuisine at PVII
Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
PVII, 8305 N. Allen Rd., Peoria
$99
Heartland Festival Orchestra benefit. Meal includes salad, your choice of one of the evening’s special entrees, dessert, and glass of wine. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.
Summer Cinema at the Library
Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Take a break from the heat and watch ‘Inspector Gadget 2’ on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
3D Printing Basics for Teens
Wednesday, 4-5 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teens learn to use the 3D printer to make a key chain. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
