–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — July 18, 2017
JULY 20
Arts in the Park Features Firebox Bluegrass Band
Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Pavilion, 495 E. Idlewood Ave., Morton
Free
Bring your own seating. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.
Bubble Wonders Show at the Library
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
The whole family can enjoy watching bubble tricks. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Game Time at the Library
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Drop in for a fun evening of board and card games. For more information, call (309) 444 2241.
Dunkirk Premiere
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$10.50 adult; $8.50 child
Thrilling movie details the removal of 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers who were destined to be captured by the Nazi’s. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
JULY 20-22
Heart of Illinois Fair
Thur., & Fri., 4 p.m.-midnight; Sat. 10 a.m.-midnight
Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Rd., Peoria
$10; $5 children 6-12
Attractions include a carnival, live entertainment, a bags tournament, tractor pulls, and a demolition derby. Free for military personnel with ID. For more information, visit www.heartofillinoisfair.com.
JULY 21
Groove in the Garden with the ‘By the Book’
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
In addition to the music, there will be a different food truck each Friday. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Brown Bag It: Magic & Puppets
Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Bring your lunch and watch funny guy Brent Allan who will incorporate games and his twist on the hottest children’s game. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Teen Trivia at the Library
Friday, 4-6 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Young people in grades 7-12 compete for prizes. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Little Princess Necklace Class
Friday, 6-7 p.m.
Lower Level, Mason Building, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin
$20
Each little princess will create her on necklace. It’s good mommy/daughter time. Register by visiting PekinAcademyOfFineArts.com.
JULY 21-22
Women’s Ministry Rummage Sale
Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-noon
Pekin First Nazarene Church, 3514 Broadway St.
Admission is free
For more information, call (309) 346-3053.
JULY 22
Bubblegum Jack Reunion at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5 cover; reserved deck seating $5 extra
Enjoy the fun and music of Bubblegum Jack. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JULY 23
Irish Music Performed at Washington Park
Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Rotary Shelter, 820 Lincoln St.
Free
Bring your own seating and experience the joyous Irish music of Turas. Event sponsored by the Washington Christian Village and the Washington Park District. For more information, call (309) 444-9413.
JULY 24
Teen Book Club
Monday, 3-4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Teens in grades 7-12 can discuss books they’re reading, get recommendations for new titles, and take home a free book. Snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Art Quest at the Library: Origami Yoda
Monday, 4-5 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Youth in grades 4-6 will be doing origami art from a book series. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Monday Maker Meet Ups: Raspberry Pi Projects
Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Adults will use Raspberry Pi to create something new. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
Midday Movie at the Branch Library
Monday, 11 a.m.
Sunnyland Plaza
Free
The movie “The United Kingdom” will be shown. PG-13. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Classic Movie Monday: Some Like It Hot
Monday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The Villas of Holly Brook Theater, 1285 Independence Ct., Washington
Free
Laugh with the antics of the classic film. For more information, call (309) 241-2004.
Local Author Joe Chinakas at the Library
Monday, 7 p.m.
Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Peoria
Free
The author of “Rabbit in Red,” the second in his horror trilogy will be at the library to sign books and share his writing methods. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.
JULY 25
Celebrate National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Reggie’s Diner, 1285 Independence Ct., Washington
$2.75
Sponsored by the Villas of Holly Brook in Washington. For more information, call (309) 241-2004.
JULY 26
Preschool Science Storytime
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Ages 3-5 will experience math, colors and simple science designed to get them ready for school. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.
