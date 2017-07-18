–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JULY 20

Arts in the Park Features Firebox Bluegrass Band

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Pavilion, 495 E. Idlewood Ave., Morton

Free

Bring your own seating. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.

Bubble Wonders Show at the Library

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

The whole family can enjoy watching bubble tricks. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Game Time at the Library

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Drop in for a fun evening of board and card games. For more information, call (309) 444 2241.

Dunkirk Premiere

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50 adult; $8.50 child

Thrilling movie details the removal of 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers who were destined to be captured by the Nazi’s. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JULY 20-22

Heart of Illinois Fair

Thur., & Fri., 4 p.m.-midnight; Sat. 10 a.m.-midnight

Expo Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Rd., Peoria

$10; $5 children 6-12

Attractions include a carnival, live entertainment, a bags tournament, tractor pulls, and a demolition derby. Free for military personnel with ID. For more information, visit www.heartofillinoisfair.com.

JULY 21

Groove in the Garden with the ‘By the Book’

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

In addition to the music, there will be a different food truck each Friday. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Brown Bag It: Magic & Puppets

Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Bring your lunch and watch funny guy Brent Allan who will incorporate games and his twist on the hottest children’s game. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Teen Trivia at the Library

Friday, 4-6 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Young people in grades 7-12 compete for prizes. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Little Princess Necklace Class

Friday, 6-7 p.m.

Lower Level, Mason Building, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin

$20

Each little princess will create her on necklace. It’s good mommy/daughter time. Register by visiting PekinAcademyOfFineArts.com.

JULY 21-22

Women’s Ministry Rummage Sale

Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-noon

Pekin First Nazarene Church, 3514 Broadway St.

Admission is free

For more information, call (309) 346-3053.

JULY 22

Bubblegum Jack Reunion at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 cover; reserved deck seating $5 extra

Enjoy the fun and music of Bubblegum Jack. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JULY 23

Irish Music Performed at Washington Park

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Rotary Shelter, 820 Lincoln St.

Free

Bring your own seating and experience the joyous Irish music of Turas. Event sponsored by the Washington Christian Village and the Washington Park District. For more information, call (309) 444-9413.

JULY 24

Teen Book Club

Monday, 3-4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Teens in grades 7-12 can discuss books they’re reading, get recommendations for new titles, and take home a free book. Snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Art Quest at the Library: Origami Yoda

Monday, 4-5 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Youth in grades 4-6 will be doing origami art from a book series. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Monday Maker Meet Ups: Raspberry Pi Projects

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Adults will use Raspberry Pi to create something new. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

Midday Movie at the Branch Library

Monday, 11 a.m.

Sunnyland Plaza

Free

The movie “The United Kingdom” will be shown. PG-13. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Classic Movie Monday: Some Like It Hot

Monday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Villas of Holly Brook Theater, 1285 Independence Ct., Washington

Free

Laugh with the antics of the classic film. For more information, call (309) 241-2004.

Local Author Joe Chinakas at the Library

Monday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Peoria

Free

The author of “Rabbit in Red,” the second in his horror trilogy will be at the library to sign books and share his writing methods. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

JULY 25

Celebrate National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

Tuesday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Reggie’s Diner, 1285 Independence Ct., Washington

$2.75

Sponsored by the Villas of Holly Brook in Washington. For more information, call (309) 241-2004.

JULY 26

Preschool Science Storytime

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Ages 3-5 will experience math, colors and simple science designed to get them ready for school. For more information, call (309) 263-2300.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–