–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JULY 27

Band Concert in Idlewood Park

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

495 E. Idlewood Ave., Morton

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.

The Picture Book Show at the Library

Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Clothespin Puppets presents a show that brings to life some of the latest and greatest in children’s literature. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Goo Goo Dolls Perform at the Riverfront

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront’ Festival Lawn

$38

No seating provided and lawn chairs will be allowed in designated areas. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.

Summer Storytime at Forest Park

Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JULY 28

4th Friday Art Loop

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Free

Features local art, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment, and local shops and restaurants open for business. For more information, visit facebook.com/TazewellArtLoop.

Groove in the Garden with the Brazillionaires

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Hannah’s Reading Garden, Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the Latin music. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Genealogy Meetup

Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Use the library’s Ancestry database to find your relatives. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

KC and the Sunshine Band

Friday, 8 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront’s Festival Lawn

$28 in advance

Here Come the Mummies on the Peoria Riverfront. Lawn chairs allowed in designated areas. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.

Metamora Music in Motion

Friday, 7 p.m.

Malone Field at Metamora Township High School

$18

Eight open class drum and bugle corps will perform. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/XBQFrD.

JULY 28-29

Getting Wilder with Chip Joyce

Friday, 6 p.m.

Maxam Building, 316 SW Washington, Peoria

$36; $11 for show only

Original cabaret show to give tribute to Gene Wilder. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.

JULY 28-30

Illinois Deer and Turkey Expo

Fri., 2-8; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$13

Features seminars, a shooting range, hunting exhibitors and a bowhunter tournament. For more information, visit www.deerinfo.com/illinois-deer-turkey-expo.

JULY 29

Pekin Downtown Super Cruise

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Downtown Pekin

Free

Event will feature hot rods, muscle cars, rat rods, classic cars, customs, lowriders, food vendors, and DJ music. For more information visit www.pekinmainstreet.com/supercruise.html.

My Favorite Summer Bulbs

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria

Free

The workshop will be presented by Suzanne Cook, Master Gardener and Pekin Park District Head Gardener. Sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

Happy Wizard Birthday

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Harry Potter is turning 36 this year. Come to the library to help celebrate and have your picture taken in the Harry Potter photo booth. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Kids’ Day at the Levee District

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Peoria

Free (There are fees for the races)

The Crittenton Centers sponsor a 5K Fun Run/Walk that begins at 8 a.m. and a 100 Meter Dash at 9 a.m. The rest of the day is filled with family activities. For more information, (309) 674-0105.

Fiesta en el Rio

Saturday, 5-11:30 p.m.

The Landing, Peoria Riverfront

$10

Event will feature authentic Latin American and Hispanic food, drink, music, and activities for children. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riverfrontevents/events.

JULY 30

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities and demonstrations abound. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

JULY 31-AUGUST 2

Tazewell County 4-H Show and Jr. Fair

Begins Monday at noon

1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

AUGUST 2-6

McLean County Fair

All day

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$3-$7

Food & Farm Family Fun Zone, Petting Zoo, Comedy & Magic Shows, Music Tent with daily live broadcasts, Face Painting, Hit and Miss Engines, Tour 4H Exhibits, Antique Tractor Display, Dog Agility Demonstration, Emergency Services Display, Balloon Twisting Artists. For more information, call (309) 663-6497.

