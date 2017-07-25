–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — July 25, 2017
JULY 27
Band Concert in Idlewood Park
Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
495 E. Idlewood Ave., Morton
Free
Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.
The Picture Book Show at the Library
Thursday, 2-3 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Clothespin Puppets presents a show that brings to life some of the latest and greatest in children’s literature. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Goo Goo Dolls Perform at the Riverfront
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront’ Festival Lawn
$38
No seating provided and lawn chairs will be allowed in designated areas. For more information, visit limelighteventplex.com.
Summer Storytime at Forest Park
Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
JULY 28
4th Friday Art Loop
Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Free
Features local art, performance demonstrations, live music and entertainment, and local shops and restaurants open for business. For more information, visit facebook.com/TazewellArtLoop.
Groove in the Garden with the Brazillionaires
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Hannah’s Reading Garden, Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the Latin music. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Genealogy Meetup
Friday, 2:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Use the library’s Ancestry database to find your relatives. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
KC and the Sunshine Band
Friday, 8 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront’s Festival Lawn
$28 in advance
Here Come the Mummies on the Peoria Riverfront. Lawn chairs allowed in designated areas. For more information, call (309) 682-1200.
Metamora Music in Motion
Friday, 7 p.m.
Malone Field at Metamora Township High School
$18
Eight open class drum and bugle corps will perform. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/XBQFrD.
JULY 28-29
Getting Wilder with Chip Joyce
Friday, 6 p.m.
Maxam Building, 316 SW Washington, Peoria
$36; $11 for show only
Original cabaret show to give tribute to Gene Wilder. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.
JULY 28-30
Illinois Deer and Turkey Expo
Fri., 2-8; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$13
Features seminars, a shooting range, hunting exhibitors and a bowhunter tournament. For more information, visit www.deerinfo.com/illinois-deer-turkey-expo.
JULY 29
Pekin Downtown Super Cruise
Saturday, 11 a.m.
Downtown Pekin
Free
Event will feature hot rods, muscle cars, rat rods, classic cars, customs, lowriders, food vendors, and DJ music. For more information visit www.pekinmainstreet.com/supercruise.html.
My Favorite Summer Bulbs
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria
Free
The workshop will be presented by Suzanne Cook, Master Gardener and Pekin Park District Head Gardener. Sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.
Happy Wizard Birthday
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Harry Potter is turning 36 this year. Come to the library to help celebrate and have your picture taken in the Harry Potter photo booth. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Kids’ Day at the Levee District
Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
East Peoria
Free (There are fees for the races)
The Crittenton Centers sponsor a 5K Fun Run/Walk that begins at 8 a.m. and a 100 Meter Dash at 9 a.m. The rest of the day is filled with family activities. For more information, (309) 674-0105.
Fiesta en el Rio
Saturday, 5-11:30 p.m.
The Landing, Peoria Riverfront
$10
Event will feature authentic Latin American and Hispanic food, drink, music, and activities for children. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riverfrontevents/events.
JULY 30
Pioneer Days at Sommer Park
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards
$3
Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities and demonstrations abound. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
JULY 31-AUGUST 2
Tazewell County 4-H Show and Jr. Fair
Begins Monday at noon
1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin
Free
For more information, call (309) 347-6614.
AUGUST 2-6
McLean County Fair
All day
McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
$3-$7
Food & Farm Family Fun Zone, Petting Zoo, Comedy & Magic Shows, Music Tent with daily live broadcasts, Face Painting, Hit and Miss Engines, Tour 4H Exhibits, Antique Tractor Display, Dog Agility Demonstration, Emergency Services Display, Balloon Twisting Artists. For more information, call (309) 663-6497.
–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–