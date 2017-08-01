–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — August 1, 2017
AUG. 3
Herpetological Society Meeting
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts.
Free
Central Illinois Herpetological meeting features a speaker and a chance for hobbyists to interact with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.
AUG. 3-6
Peoria Players Presents “Bring It On”
Thur.-Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
4300 N University St.
$20; youth $15
A youth production featuring cast members aged 14-20. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.
Once Upon a Penguin
Thur.-Sat. 7:30; Sun., 2:30
Illinois Central College Performing Arts, 1 College Dr., East Peoria
$10; $5 students
A Musical History of the Penguin Project. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
AUG. 4
Movies in the Park
Friday, 8:30-10 p.m.
Idlewood Arts Pavilion, 1201 Parkside Ave., Morton
Free
The movie “Finding Dory” will be shown. Bring your own seating. For more information, call 309-263-2491.
Teen Pizza Party at the Library
Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Youth in grades 7-12 will eat pizza and listen to book talks. Pre-registration requested. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Morning Teen Anime
Friday, 10 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teens can eat cereal and watch anime cartoons. Bring a blanket. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
AUG. 4-6
The Who’s Tommy
Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.
$20
The five-time Tony Award-winning musical is based upon the 1969 rock concept album. For tickets, visit tickets.eastlighttheatre.com.
AUG. 4-12
Corn Stock Theatre Presents ‘Parade’
7:30 each night
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$22; $17 for students 18 and under
A play that examines racism and xenophobia. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
AUG. 5
Tremont St. Jude Run
Saturday, begins at 11 a.m.
Tremont Middle School parking lot, 400 W. Pearl St.
To see the route, visit teremontil.com.
Cupcake Decorating for Kids
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Children aged 3 and older will decorate a cupcake. Register by calling (309) 444-2241.
Family Movie on the Big Screen
Saturday, 2-3 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The movie “Smurfs: The Lost Village” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Hawaiian Shirt Night at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5; reserved deck seating $5 extra
Energetic music provided by the band “Heroso.” Hawaiian Shirt Night honors the vineyard’s founder Paul Hahn. $1 of every ticket will be donated to Colon Cancer Alliance. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
AUG. 6
First Sunday Market in Morton
Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Morton Knights of Columbus Hall, 616 W David St.
Free admission
Items to be found include shabby, antique, crafts, jewelry, art, primitives, re-purposed, clothing, essential oils, hand painted china, embroidered treasures, movie posters and autographs. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.
Bratfest and Craft Beer Tasting
Sunday, noon-8 p.m.
Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap
Free admission and parking
A traditional German picnic, Bratfest features a craft beer tasting with over 50 types to sample, live entertainment, a Muscle Car, Hot Rod and Customized Motorcycle Cruis’n, arts and crafts vendors, a shooting tent and food. Live entertainment will be. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.net
AUG. 7
Lego Club at the Library
Monday, 3-4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Children will share their building skills in a small group setting. A sample project is presented, however, participants are encouraged to use their own creativity. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Adult Book Group Discusses “Big Magic”
Monday, 2 and 6:45 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The book by Elizabeth Gilbert will be discussed, and the book for next month will be announced. Free copies are available by signing up at the information desk. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
AUG. 8
History of the Golden Voice Recording Co.
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin
Mary Ann Milam will speak about the history of Golden Voice Recording Co. of South Pekin and the groups who recorded there in the 1960’s & 1970’s. Founded by Mary Ann’s husband, Jerry, Golden Voice Recording was one of the only recording studios outside of Chicago. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.
Lawn Care Program Offered
Tuesday, 12:30-2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The AARP will present a program on caring for your lawn. Meeting open to everyone. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Knitting for Everyone
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
All skill levels of knitters gather for an evening of conversation, tips and encouragement. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Exploring Space through Virtual Reality
Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
Youths can explore virtual reality technology at this drop-in event. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1291.
AUG. 9
Knight Party at the Library
Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Youth in grades K-4 will make their own shields, play knightly games and hear stories. Registration requested by calling (309) 263-2200.
Taste of Peoria
Wednesday, 4-11 p.m.
Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront
$2 admission
36th Annual Taste of Peoria will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts will be sold for $1 – $3 each. In addition to a variety of food samples, the Taste of Peoria features live entertainment on two stages and will offer a free shuttle service throughout downtown Peoria. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.
Brown-Bag-It and Tie Dying
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Bring your kids, lunches, and an item to tie dye for some
tie dyeing fun. Drinks are provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Indoor Kayaking Adventure
Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
Young people can find out what it feels like to sit in a kayak, hold a paddle and take a ride on an imaginary river. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1073.
Convert Videos to DVDs
Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Learn to convert your old videos into DVDs using the library’s software. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
