–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

AUG. 3

Herpetological Society Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts.

Free

Central Illinois Herpetological meeting features a speaker and a chance for hobbyists to interact with each other. For more information, visit centralillinoisherp.com.

AUG. 3-6

Peoria Players Presents “Bring It On”

Thur.-Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N University St.

$20; youth $15

A youth production featuring cast members aged 14-20. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

Once Upon a Penguin

Thur.-Sat. 7:30; Sun., 2:30

Illinois Central College Performing Arts, 1 College Dr., East Peoria

$10; $5 students

A Musical History of the Penguin Project. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

AUG. 4

Movies in the Park

Friday, 8:30-10 p.m.

Idlewood Arts Pavilion, 1201 Parkside Ave., Morton

Free

The movie “Finding Dory” will be shown. Bring your own seating. For more information, call 309-263-2491.

Teen Pizza Party at the Library

Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Youth in grades 7-12 will eat pizza and listen to book talks. Pre-registration requested. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Morning Teen Anime

Friday, 10 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens can eat cereal and watch anime cartoons. Bring a blanket. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

AUG. 4-6

The Who’s Tommy

Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The five-time Tony Award-winning musical is based upon the 1969 rock concept album. For tickets, visit tickets.eastlighttheatre.com.

AUG. 4-12

Corn Stock Theatre Presents ‘Parade’

7:30 each night

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22; $17 for students 18 and under

A play that examines racism and xenophobia. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

AUG. 5

Tremont St. Jude Run

Saturday, begins at 11 a.m.

Tremont Middle School parking lot, 400 W. Pearl St.

To see the route, visit teremontil.com.

Cupcake Decorating for Kids

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Children aged 3 and older will decorate a cupcake. Register by calling (309) 444-2241.

Family Movie on the Big Screen

Saturday, 2-3 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie “Smurfs: The Lost Village” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Hawaiian Shirt Night at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5; reserved deck seating $5 extra

Energetic music provided by the band “Heroso.” Hawaiian Shirt Night honors the vineyard’s founder Paul Hahn. $1 of every ticket will be donated to Colon Cancer Alliance. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

AUG. 6

First Sunday Market in Morton

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Morton Knights of Columbus Hall, 616 W David St.

Free admission

Items to be found include shabby, antique, crafts, jewelry, art, primitives, re-purposed, clothing, essential oils, hand painted china, embroidered treasures, movie posters and autographs. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Bratfest and Craft Beer Tasting

Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap

Free admission and parking

A traditional German picnic, Bratfest features a craft beer tasting with over 50 types to sample, live entertainment, a Muscle Car, Hot Rod and Customized Motorcycle Cruis’n, arts and crafts vendors, a shooting tent and food. Live entertainment will be. For more information, visit www.peoriagermans.net

AUG. 7

Lego Club at the Library

Monday, 3-4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Children will share their building skills in a small group setting. A sample project is presented, however, participants are encouraged to use their own creativity. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Adult Book Group Discusses “Big Magic”

Monday, 2 and 6:45 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The book by Elizabeth Gilbert will be discussed, and the book for next month will be announced. Free copies are available by signing up at the information desk. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

AUG. 8

History of the Golden Voice Recording Co.

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Mary Ann Milam will speak about the history of Golden Voice Recording Co. of South Pekin and the groups who recorded there in the 1960’s & 1970’s. Founded by Mary Ann’s husband, Jerry, Golden Voice Recording was one of the only recording studios outside of Chicago. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

Lawn Care Program Offered

Tuesday, 12:30-2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The AARP will present a program on caring for your lawn. Meeting open to everyone. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Knitting for Everyone

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

All skill levels of knitters gather for an evening of conversation, tips and encouragement. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Exploring Space through Virtual Reality

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Youths can explore virtual reality technology at this drop-in event. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1291.

AUG. 9

Knight Party at the Library

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Youth in grades K-4 will make their own shields, play knightly games and hear stories. Registration requested by calling (309) 263-2200.

Taste of Peoria

Wednesday, 4-11 p.m.

Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront

$2 admission

36th Annual Taste of Peoria will offer a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts will be sold for $1 – $3 each. In addition to a variety of food samples, the Taste of Peoria features live entertainment on two stages and will offer a free shuttle service throughout downtown Peoria. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com.

Brown-Bag-It and Tie Dying

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Bring your kids, lunches, and an item to tie dye for some

tie dyeing fun. Drinks are provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Indoor Kayaking Adventure

Wednesday, 2-3 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

Young people can find out what it feels like to sit in a kayak, hold a paddle and take a ride on an imaginary river. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1073.

Convert Videos to DVDs

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Learn to convert your old videos into DVDs using the library’s software. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–