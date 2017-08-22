–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

AUG. 24

Autumn Landscape Care

Thursday, 4 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Join Illinois Master Gardener Kathy McLaughlin to learn how to care for home gardens in the fall. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Pekin Public Library Paper Workshop

Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

301 S. 4th St.

Free

Family-friendly time to work on creating projects using paper. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

AUG. 25

Genealogy Meetup

Friday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Bring your recent genealogic finds and get help using the Library’s Ancestry software. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

‘Trippin Billies’ at Five Points

Friday, 7 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$22

Performance by ‘Trippin Billies’ with Fletcher Rockwell. Must be 21 to attend. Pre-concert party starts at 6 p.m. with a cash bar. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Tazewell Art Loop

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Locust St. in Delavan; downtown Morton, Pekin and Tremont

Free

Event takes place in Morton, Tremont, Pekin and Delavan and features local art, performance demonstrations, live music and open local businesses. For more information, visit facebook.com/TazewellArtLoop.

Live at the Five Spot

Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St., Peoria

$12

Captain Quirk will perform pop/rock music. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.

East Peoria Farmers’ Market

Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Levee District

Free

Featuring produce, fruit, meat, eggs, home decor and crafts. For more information, visit cityofeastpeoria.com.

AUG. 25-26

Peoria Irish Festival

Fri., 4-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

$8 before 5 p.m.; $10 after 5 p.m.

Showcasing Irish heritage through song, dance, food, drink, and cultural exhibits. Irish bands, musicians and dancers will perform on multiple stages. For more information, visit peoriairishfest.com

AUG. 25-SEPT. 2

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

Friday Aug 25 – Sat. Sep. 2; 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22; $17 students

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes you back to the jazz Age in New York City, when ‘moderns‘ are bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce, and rewriting the rules of love. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

AUG. 26

Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course

Saturday, Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Eureka Lake, Lake Road

$25

Challenge yourself testing your kayaking skills as you maneuver through a series of fun water obstacles on beautiful Eureka Lake. Awards for top 3 winners in each age group: 18-39, 40-59, and 60+. Fee includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt and use of a loaner kayak and loaner Personal Flotation Device. Register online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.

Day of the Dozer

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

Youth tickets $7; adults no charge

Kids get a chance to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment. For more information, call (309) 828-3406.

‘United Groove Theory’ Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9

$5; 12 & under free

Four-piece variety/pop/rock band from Peoria will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Seating on the deck is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

AUG. 26-27

River Valley Antique Tractor Show

Opens at 8 a.m. both days

Butler Haynes Park, 9424 S. Mapleton Rd., Mapleton

Admission free; donations appreciated

34th Annual Tractor Show and Swap Meet will feature Cockshutt tractors and Bill Beadles’ Gambles Farmcrest 30. Flea market, tractor pulls, kids’ activities. For more information, call (309) 360-7390.

Gems of the Prairie Quilt Show

Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Hall C, 201 SW Jefferson

$7; $10 for a 2-day pass

Free parking if you mention that you are attending the quilt show. For more information, visit gemsoftheprairie.com.

AUG. 27

Lacrosse Clinic for Youth

Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oak Ridge Park, Washington

Free

Boys and girls in first through eighth grade are invited to learn what the sport of lacrosse is all about. Register on Eventbrite.com; click on Play Lax Day.

Grape Stomp at Kickapoo Winery

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

6605 N. Smith Rd., Edwards

$10 (includes 3 tasting tickets for those over 21)

Included in the event are live music by the MacQueen St. Band, and kids’ activities including a grape train ride. For more information, visit kickapoocreekwinery.com.

Pioneer Days

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides and livestock care. Special demonstration will be ‘Herbs: Cooking & Medicinal Use.” For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

AUG. 29

Tech Tuesday at the Library

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Make an appointment for a half-hour session to learn about the use of email, the internet, a device, or downloading. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–