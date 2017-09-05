–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 7

Celebrate International Dot Day at the Library

Thursday, all day

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

Free

Youth can visit the library and decorate a dot. Event continues through the 14th. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1291.

Teen Anime Club

Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teen anime and manga fans share their interests and ideas. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Planting the Spanish Seed Storytime

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Interactive family program that introduces children to Spanish through books, songs and activities. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

SEPT. 7-10

Pekin Marigold Festival Theme: ‘Marigolds on Patrol’

Thurs., 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park and Downtown Pekin

Free

In addition to the famous medallion hunt, the guest of this year’s festival will be Erik Estrada who will sign autographs on Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 8

St. Jude Harvest Moon

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

Warehouse, 736 SW Washington St., Peoria

$70

Event features craft beers, heavy appetizers, a raffle, cocktails, live entertainment and dancing. All proceeds benefit St. Jude. For tickets visit stjude.org/harvestmoonpeoria.

SEPT. 9

LuLuRoe Event for Totes for Ta-Tas

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Community United Church of Christ, 300 N. Main St., Morton

Free

Five area LuLuRoe consultants will bring their collections to show. For more information, call (309) 657-0992.

Picnic in the Park

Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Harry LaHood Park, Kingsbury Rd., Washington

Free

Families come out to enjoy a picnic or buy pork chops or hot dogs and enjoy the music and a demonstration by the Washington Police Department K9 crew. Included will be face painting, bounce house, and balloon artists. Sponsored by the Heartland Bank and Trust Co. For more information, call (309) 444-9413.

Rader Family Farms Opening

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

1238 Ropp Rd., Normal

Admission required for the activities area only

Entertainment activities for all ages, Giant Corn Maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and pumpkins. For more information, visit raderfamilyfarms.com.

Afternoon Tea & Program

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$36

Reserve your place for this program that will give the history of teacups and china patterns. For more information or reservations, call (309) 827-2200.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Concert

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$38; $10 for children

The concert will feature Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ and ‘A Lincoln Portrait’ with local artist and musician Preston Jackson as narrator. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.

Party on Sun Plaza

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$55

Event features cuisine from 9 of the area’s finest restaurants and caterers, live music by the Brazillionaires and Samba Dance Lessons. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson St., Peoria

$250 per individual

Help raise money to find a cure for ALS. For more information, visit facebook.com/PeoriaWalk.

SEPT. 11

PPL Book Club Discusses Book by Nancy Horan

Monday, 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The New Chapters Book Club will discuss the book, “Under the Wide and Starry Sky” by Nancy Horan. Receive a free copy of next month’s book at the meeting. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

SEPT. 11-16

Art & Photography Show

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. 1-4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Annual art show of both amateur and professional artists’ works. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

SEPT. 12

Hinners Organ Company History Program

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin

Free

Dr. Alison Alcorn, a professor at ISU, will discuss the founding of the Hinners Organ Company in Pekin. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.

