–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 5, 2017
SEPT. 7
Celebrate International Dot Day at the Library
Thursday, all day
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria
Free
Youth can visit the library and decorate a dot. Event continues through the 14th. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 1291.
Teen Anime Club
Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teen anime and manga fans share their interests and ideas. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Planting the Spanish Seed Storytime
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Interactive family program that introduces children to Spanish through books, songs and activities. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
SEPT. 7-10
Pekin Marigold Festival Theme: ‘Marigolds on Patrol’
Thurs., 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mineral Springs Park and Downtown Pekin
Free
In addition to the famous medallion hunt, the guest of this year’s festival will be Erik Estrada who will sign autographs on Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Broadway. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.
SEPT. 8
St. Jude Harvest Moon
Friday, 7-11 p.m.
Warehouse, 736 SW Washington St., Peoria
$70
Event features craft beers, heavy appetizers, a raffle, cocktails, live entertainment and dancing. All proceeds benefit St. Jude. For tickets visit stjude.org/harvestmoonpeoria.
SEPT. 9
LuLuRoe Event for Totes for Ta-Tas
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Community United Church of Christ, 300 N. Main St., Morton
Free
Five area LuLuRoe consultants will bring their collections to show. For more information, call (309) 657-0992.
Picnic in the Park
Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Harry LaHood Park, Kingsbury Rd., Washington
Free
Families come out to enjoy a picnic or buy pork chops or hot dogs and enjoy the music and a demonstration by the Washington Police Department K9 crew. Included will be face painting, bounce house, and balloon artists. Sponsored by the Heartland Bank and Trust Co. For more information, call (309) 444-9413.
Rader Family Farms Opening
Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
1238 Ropp Rd., Normal
Admission required for the activities area only
Entertainment activities for all ages, Giant Corn Maze, hayrides, jumping pillow and pumpkins. For more information, visit raderfamilyfarms.com.
Afternoon Tea & Program
Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington
$36
Reserve your place for this program that will give the history of teacups and china patterns. For more information or reservations, call (309) 827-2200.
Heartland Festival Orchestra Concert
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
$38; $10 for children
The concert will feature Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ and ‘A Lincoln Portrait’ with local artist and musician Preston Jackson as narrator. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.
Party on Sun Plaza
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington
$55
Event features cuisine from 9 of the area’s finest restaurants and caterers, live music by the Brazillionaires and Samba Dance Lessons. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Walk to Defeat ALS
Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Dozer Park, 730 SW Jefferson St., Peoria
$250 per individual
Help raise money to find a cure for ALS. For more information, visit facebook.com/PeoriaWalk.
SEPT. 11
PPL Book Club Discusses Book by Nancy Horan
Monday, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The New Chapters Book Club will discuss the book, “Under the Wide and Starry Sky” by Nancy Horan. Receive a free copy of next month’s book at the meeting. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
SEPT. 11-16
Art & Photography Show
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. 1-4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Annual art show of both amateur and professional artists’ works. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
SEPT. 12
Hinners Organ Company History Program
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin
Free
Dr. Alison Alcorn, a professor at ISU, will discuss the founding of the Hinners Organ Company in Pekin. For more information, call (309) 477-3044.
