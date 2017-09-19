–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 21-23

“Nevertheless, She Created”

Wednesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jefferson Street Studios & Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson, Morton

Free

Art works of Kelly Scarfe, Rose Hubbard and Nichole Gronvold Roller will be in the exhibit. For more information, call (309) 678-6136.

SEPT. 21-24

Niña and Pinta Replica Ships Moored at Peoria

Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront, 110 SW Water St.

$8 adults; $7 seniors, $6 students 5-16; 4 and under free

Self-guided tours of the replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships. For more information or to schedule group tour, call (787) 672-2152 or visit thenina.com.

SEPT. 22

Fourth Friday Art Loop

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Morton, Tremont, Delavan and Pekin

Free

Artists, businesses and organizations partner for a tour of artists’ venues in all four cities. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

Windows 10 Class Offered at the Library

Friday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Tips and tricks for controlling and using Microsoft’s most recent operating system and how to customize it to what you want. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Friday Night at the Museum

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Tremont History Museum, 119 W. Madison St.

Free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music of Brush Arbor. Admission to the museum is a free-will offering. For more information, call (309) 840-0094.

One-on-One Tech Help at the Library

Friday, 10-11 a.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Get assistance with ebooks, email, social media, Ancestry.com, your smartphone, tablet, or laptop computer. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

SEPT. 22-24

Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow

Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield

Free admission and parking

Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from several different Tribal Nations will be there. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.

Conklin Players Present “Smoke on the Mountain”

Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $8 students through college age

Features country hits from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline to Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. A Pre-Show Buffet Dinner is available at 5:30 on Friday, and 1:30 on Sunday for $25 per person. Make reservations by calling (309) 444-8600.

SEPT. 23

BBQ and Bags

Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club, 22127 Kennel Lake Dr., Morton

$25

BBQ and Bags Memorial Fundraiser in Honor of Larry Smith. The menu for the dinner is pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, baked beans and potato chips as well as pulled pork nachos. Hot dogs will also be available. Baked goods and soda will also be available. For more information, call (309) 266-9641.

Unity Point Wellmobile Visits the Library

Saturday, 9-11:30 a.m.

Washington District Library, 480 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Free blood pressure, spirometry, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings. No appointment needed. An 8-12 hour fast is required for blood sugar and cholesterol screenings. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Summer Camp Games at PPL

Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens can enjoy playing classic camp games without getting poison ivy. Snacks and a drink will be provided. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Cruise-in at the Levee District

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

Levee District, East Peoria

Central Illinois Cruisers will have classic cars, trucks and other vehicles on display. For more information, call (309) 678-7369.

Highway J Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Highway J is a rock band with a difference. Bring a lawn chair or purchase seating on the deck for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament at the Library

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Meeting Room 2/3; E. Peoria Civic Complex, 400 Richland

Free

Youth grades 6-8 and high school through adults bring their decks to the library for an unsanctioned individual tournament. No proxy cards please. Registration is from 11:00-11:15 a.m. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Michael W. Smith Performs at Braden Auditorium

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal

Michael W. Smith with special guest Grayson Reed will perform. For more information, visit michaelwsmith.com or call (309) 438-5444.

SEPT. 23-24

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair

Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

$5 ($7 for both days)

Over 150 national artists will have their work on display and for sale. For more information, visit peoriaartguild.com.

SEPT. 24

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Experience firsthand the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century! Activities may include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides, and livestock care. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Strides for Justice 5K

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Tower Park, 1222 E. Kingman Ave., Peoria Heights

$30

Timed 5K walk/run on Grandview Drive raises money for Prairie State Legal Services. Post-race party and awards at Olivers. To register or for more information, visit stridesforjustice.com.

Alpaca Farm Days

Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon., 1-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Rd., Heyworth

Free

Come out to see the animals, watch demonstrations of spinning and felting, and purchase products made of alpaca fur. For more information, call (309) 473-3232.

.

SEPT. 25

Master Gardeners: The Worm Has Turned

Monday, 6 p.m.

U of I Extension, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

Jason Haupt will explain composting with worms. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

Midday Movie at the Library

Monday, 11 a.m.

Washington Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

The movie will be “My Cousin Rachel” (PG13). Popcorn provided. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

SEPT. 26

Appy Hour at the Library

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Learn about some kid-friendly apps and tools that promote creativity and critical thinking whether they’re working on homework. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Teen Movie Night in Sunnyland

Tuesday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Washington Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

The movie will be “Beauty and the Beast.” Free popcorn. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

