–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

OCT. 5

Halloween String Art

Thursday, 5-6 p.m.

Mason Building, Lower Level, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin

$20

Ages 12 and up can create a picture using string art. Register at pekinacademyoffinearts.com.

OCT. 6

Dance Party in Pekin

Friday, 6:30-10 p.m.

601 N. 4th St., Pekin

$7 per person; $10 per couple

1940’s-1950’s era Sock Hop and East Coast Swing Dance to benefit GUMC Fourth Fridays and Pekin Academy of Fine Arts. There will be 45 minutes of instruction preceding the open dance. For more information, call (309) 267-2058.

Unity Point Wellmobile Visits Bartonville

Friday, 9-11 a.m.

Alpha Park Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd.

Free

Standard screenings include blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol and spirometry testing. For more information, call (309) 697-3822, Ext. 13.

OCT. 6-7

Pekin Haunt

Friday & Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Towerline Dr.

$10-$20

Features paintball guns, zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze. Prices are $10 for the corn maze, $20 for a battlewagon ride. For more information, call (309) 346-7000.

Morton Fall Chalk Challenge

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Morton Parking Lot between Main and Plum streets

Free

All ages are welcome to decorate the sidewalks with chalk pictures to the theme of Old School Tunes. Public viewing from 3-8 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded in age categories. For more information, call (309) 263-2491.

The Art and Science of Autumn

Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Mason Building at Grace United, 601 N. 4th St., Pekin

$10 per session

Study fall foliage, ripening fruit and everything else that makes autumn a special season. For more information, visit pekinacademyoffinearts.com or call (309) 267-2058.

Problem Solving Through 3D Printing and 3D Design

Saturday and Sunday, noon

Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N 4th St., Pekin

$15

Class fee includes a project book and two prints. Pre-register by visiting pekinacademyoffinearts.com. For more information, call (309) 267-2058.

Spider Hill

Friday & Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

$10

Visit the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and Zombie Invasion. For more information, visit threesisterspark.com.

OCT. 6-8

Corn Stock for Kids Presents Joseph

Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$16; $10 for kids 12 and under

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed by Corn Stock for Kids. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

Peoria Players Presents “The Woman in Black”

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St., Peoria

$15; $10 for youths

A young solicitor travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

OCT. 6-29

Hogwarts Garden of Botanical Wonders

Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Gardens, 2420 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Experience the magic of Hogwarts as Luthy Botanical Garden embrace the theme of Harry Potter for the Chrysanthemum Show. For more information, call (309) 681-3506.

OCT. 7

Michael Palascak Performs at 5-Points

Saturday, 7 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25

The show celebrates Five Points’ 10-year anniversary with a night of laughter and audience participation. For more information or tickets, call (309) 444-8222.

Star Wars Reads Day at the Library

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Play Battlefront & Battlefront II on the project screen and enjoy other activities. Free snacks and crafts. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Help with Building a Resume

Saturday, 104:30 p.m.

Training Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Bring your personal information and get help creating, saving and printing a resume. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Pink Turn N’ Burn Barrel Race

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Copperas Creek, 4302 S. Hanna City/Glasford Rd., Hanna City

Free

Practice runs begin at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 11. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Fund for breast cancer patients. For more information, visit facebook.com/pinkbarrels.

OCT. 7-8

Spoon River Drive

Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Towns in Fulton County

Free

In addition to communities in Fulton County, the drive will include Elmwood in Peoria County ahd Havana Front Park in Mason County. Event includes hundreds of vendor booths along the route. For a map, visit spponriverdrive.org, tourist information.

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument to the Nature Center for a jam session. Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to come, listen and enjoy. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Fall Foliage Walk

Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Hosted by the Peoria Park District and the Forest Park Nature Center. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 9

Pumpkin Pottery Workshop

Monday, 6-8 p.m.

$35 per pumpkin

Jacob Grant will teach how to decorate a hand thrown pumpkin. The jack-o-lanterns will be fired and returned by Halloween. Ages 5 and up can participate, but younger children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (309) 267-2058.

Native American Pow Wow at the Library

Monday, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St.

Free

Families can enjoy Native American drumming and dancing. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Comic Art Club at Alpha Park

Monday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Alpha Park Public Library, 3527 S. Airport Rd., Bartonville

Free

Kids 10 and up enjoy snacks, draw cartoons and socialize. All materials and supplies provided. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

OCT. 11

China Painters’ Art Show

Wednesday, 1-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

Free

Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show offers a display of fine porcelain and demonstrations. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–