–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

Tazewell County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 13, 2017
JUNE 15
String Art Class
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N. 4th St.
$20
Learn how to make a string art picture. Hosted by Pekin Art Connection. For more information, call (309) 267-2058.
Handwriting Analysis with Chris McBrien
Thursday, noon
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teens and adults are invited to have their handwriting analyzed. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
Magic Storyteller
Thursday, 2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Chris McBrien will fill the afternoon with fun and laughter. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.
Money Matters Financial Education Workshop
Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Navicore Solutions will provide education on how to manage money, understand credit and increase savings. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.
Exceptional Sensory Storytime
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
The event is designed for children aged 3-6 years old who have difficulty sitting through a traditional storytimes. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.
Steamboat Days Festival
Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
Free
Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.
JUNE 15-17
Cats
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
E. Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.
$20
The Eastlight Theatre will present the box office hit “Cats.” For more information, call (309) 699-7469.
JUNE 16
Storybook Garden Class
Friday, 9:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Youth in grades K-3 are invited to join Miss Beth for a story and lesson about gardening. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Nature Explorers’ Class
Friday, 10:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Youth in grades 2-3 will enjoy a story and lesson on the many habitats on the Earth. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Crafting by Design
Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Make it and take it craft offered at the library. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
JUNE 17
Beginning Plein Air Painting Class
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N. 4th St.
$40
Would-be artists 16 and older can learn the art of painting outdoors in the open. For more information or to register, call (309) 267-2058.
Daddy and Daughter Day: Daddies, Learn How to Fix Daughter’s Hair
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Dads should bring a brush and their daughters to practice the basics of pony tails, braids and buns. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Trading Card Gaming Day at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Youths age 10 and up can bring their decks and friends to show off their cards and play friendly games. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
Slam Poetry/Open Mic for Teens
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Teens can share their original poetry, songs and artistic hobbies. Register by calling (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
All American Girl Day
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Downtown Morton
Free
Participating businesses and restaurants have specials for girls and their families who bring their American Girl dolls. For more information, visit mortonmagnet.com.
Delavan Cruise-In
Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
Locust Street in downtown Delavan
Free
There is no registration fee to display your cruiser and all who register will be eligible to win a door prize. For more information, visit facebook.com/delavancruisers.
Install Linux: The Free Operating System
Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.
Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing
Adults can learn how to install the open and free alternative to Windows and Mac OSX. Bring your laptop and a USB drive. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Father/Son Day at the Library
Saturday, begins at 9:30 a.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria
Free
Drop in to explore Ozobots and Snap Circuits and make a card that lights up. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
JUNE 18
Father’s Day Cookout
Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City
Fees unknown
Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/
Father’s Day Lunch Cruise
Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.
Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront
$40; $20 for children 4-12
The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.
JUNE 19
Midday Movies at the Library
Monday, 11 a.m.
Washington Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza
Free
Come to the library to watch the movie, “A Dog’s Purpose.” Free popcorn. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.
JUNE 21
Extended Animal Adoption Hours
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Tazewell County Humane Society, 21314 Il. 9, Tremont
Free
Bring your family to see all the animals available for adoption. For more information, call (309) 925-3370.
Senator Brady’s Mobile Office Hours
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Morton Chamber of Commerce, 415 W. Jefferson St.
Free
Staff for Senator Brady will offer constituent services, information on state services for seniors, veterans and small businesses. For more information, call (309) 664-4440.
Brown-Bag-It at the Library
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Bring your lunch and enjoy music and more with Miss Tracey. Drinks are provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Kickoff to Summer BBQ
Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Villas of Holly Brook, 1285 Independence Court, Washington
$8; $5 for child 10 and under
Enjoy the BBQ and listen to the music of Steve Hargis. To RSVP, call (309) 508-7100.
–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–