–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JUNE 15

String Art Class

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N. 4th St.

$20

Learn how to make a string art picture. Hosted by Pekin Art Connection. For more information, call (309) 267-2058.

Handwriting Analysis with Chris McBrien

Thursday, noon

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens and adults are invited to have their handwriting analyzed. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

Magic Storyteller

Thursday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Chris McBrien will fill the afternoon with fun and laughter. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.

Money Matters Financial Education Workshop

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Navicore Solutions will provide education on how to manage money, understand credit and increase savings. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 0.

Exceptional Sensory Storytime

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The event is designed for children aged 3-6 years old who have difficulty sitting through a traditional storytimes. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, ext. 3.

Steamboat Days Festival

Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Free

Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.

JUNE 15-17

Cats

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

E. Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The Eastlight Theatre will present the box office hit “Cats.” For more information, call (309) 699-7469.

JUNE 16

Storybook Garden Class

Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Youth in grades K-3 are invited to join Miss Beth for a story and lesson about gardening. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Nature Explorers’ Class

Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Youth in grades 2-3 will enjoy a story and lesson on the many habitats on the Earth. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Crafting by Design

Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Make it and take it craft offered at the library. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

JUNE 17

Beginning Plein Air Painting Class

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N. 4th St.

$40

Would-be artists 16 and older can learn the art of painting outdoors in the open. For more information or to register, call (309) 267-2058.

Daddy and Daughter Day: Daddies, Learn How to Fix Daughter’s Hair

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Dads should bring a brush and their daughters to practice the basics of pony tails, braids and buns. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Trading Card Gaming Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Youths age 10 and up can bring their decks and friends to show off their cards and play friendly games. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

Slam Poetry/Open Mic for Teens

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Teens can share their original poetry, songs and artistic hobbies. Register by calling (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

All American Girl Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

Participating businesses and restaurants have specials for girls and their families who bring their American Girl dolls. For more information, visit mortonmagnet.com.

Delavan Cruise-In

Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Locust Street in downtown Delavan

Free

There is no registration fee to display your cruiser and all who register will be eligible to win a door prize. For more information, visit facebook.com/delavancruisers.

Install Linux: The Free Operating System

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Morton Library, 315 W. Pershing

Adults can learn how to install the open and free alternative to Windows and Mac OSX. Bring your laptop and a USB drive. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Father/Son Day at the Library

Saturday, begins at 9:30 a.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

Free

Drop in to explore Ozobots and Snap Circuits and make a card that lights up. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

JUNE 18

Father’s Day Cookout

Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City

Fees unknown

Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/

Father’s Day Lunch Cruise

Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.

Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront

$40; $20 for children 4-12

The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.

JUNE 19

Midday Movies at the Library

Monday, 11 a.m.

Washington Branch Library, Sunnyland Plaza

Free

Come to the library to watch the movie, “A Dog’s Purpose.” Free popcorn. For more information, call (309) 745-3023.

JUNE 21

Extended Animal Adoption Hours

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Tazewell County Humane Society, 21314 Il. 9, Tremont

Free

Bring your family to see all the animals available for adoption. For more information, call (309) 925-3370.

Senator Brady’s Mobile Office Hours

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Morton Chamber of Commerce, 415 W. Jefferson St.

Free

Staff for Senator Brady will offer constituent services, information on state services for seniors, veterans and small businesses. For more information, call (309) 664-4440.

Brown-Bag-It at the Library

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Bring your lunch and enjoy music and more with Miss Tracey. Drinks are provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Kickoff to Summer BBQ

Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Villas of Holly Brook, 1285 Independence Court, Washington

$8; $5 for child 10 and under

Enjoy the BBQ and listen to the music of Steve Hargis. To RSVP, call (309) 508-7100.

