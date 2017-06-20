–Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JUNE 22

Arts in the Park Concert

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Idlewood Park Pavilion, 450 E. Greenwood St.

Free

JC and the Redemption will provide the music. Bring your own seating. Concessions available. For more information, visit mortonfinearts.org.

Caribbean Rhythms on the River

Thursday, boarding at 5 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, Peoria Riverfront

$35; children 12 and younger free

Enjoy a tropical get-away along with music and dinner. For more information, visit spiritofpeoria.com.

CEFCU Jazz at the Landing

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing, Peoria Riverfront

Free

Local jazz artists will provide the music. For more information, visit facebook.com/riverfrontevents.com.

JUNE 22-25

Christian Story Telling Conference

Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St, Normal

7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$135

Story tellers of all levels will learn techniques to improve their skills. For more information, call (309) 452-4479.

JUNE 23

UnityPoint Health Wellmobile

Friday, 9-11 a.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Medical staff will monitor blood pressure, spirometry, blood glucose and cholesterol levels. An 8-12 hour fast is required for blood glucose and cholesterol testing. For more information, call (309) 444-2121.

Crafting By Design

Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Make-it and take-it craft project at the library. Available while supplies last. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Impromptu Teen Activity at the Library

Friday, 4-5 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The activity will take place in the Domain. It could be a movie, craft, game or other entertaining activity. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

JUNE 23-JULY 1

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

7:30 each night

Cornstock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$14-$17

Don’t miss this comedy directed by Eric Ewan. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

JUNE 24

Collage Pet Portrait

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Pekin Academy of Fine Arts, 601 N. 4th St.

$25

Step by step instruction will turn your pet photo into a work of art. (309) 267-2058.

Tremont Farmers’ Market

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

Located at the small shelter off Rte. 9

Free

Biscuits and Gravy Perform at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5

Bring your own seating. Reserved deck seating costs an additional $5. To make reservations, call (309) 359-9463.

Morton Chalk Challenge

Saturday, 8-9 a.m.

Downtown Morton

Free

Chalk pastels will be provided along with ample space on sidewalks to create a temporary piece of art. Cash prizes awarded in age categories: 8 and under, 9-13, teens 14-17, adults 18 and older. Music will be provided from 4-8 p.m. Pre-registration appreciated. Contact mortonmagnet.com or pick up a form at the Library or the Tourism Office.

Lego Day at the Zoo

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$9.50 adults; ages 2-12 $6.50; $8.50 for seniors

Kids can build, play and grow their love of Legos. Included with regular admission. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org.

Robo Rumble at the Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

222 SW Washington St.

Free

Teams compete for the top ranking as robots do battle. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Butterfly Workshop and Photo Class

Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Tawney Oaks, 715 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein

$5

Bring your camera and learn how to shot some great photos with Mike Miller. For more information, call (309) 418-7051.

Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

$15 per person

Enjoy an evening of campfire and canoeing on Davis Lake. Everything provided. Register by calling (309) 579-2157.

Summer Gardening Series: Sun or Shade, Short or Tall Hydrangeas

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

Free

Master Gardener Ella Maxwell will be the speaker. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.

JUNE 25

Movies in the Park in Downs

Sunday, movie starts at dusk

Dooley Park Pavilion, 1 Dooley Park Way

Free

Bring your own seating to see “Night at the Museum.” Popcorn and cotton candy provided free. In case of rain, the event will move inside the pavilion. For more information, call (309) 378-3221.

Frank Weindel & the Country Good Express

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Rotary Shelter, Washington Park, 820 Lincoln St., Washington

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, visit washingtonparkdistrict.com.

JUNE 26

Introduction to Microsoft Powerpoint

Monday, 7 p.m.

Alpha Park Public Library, 3527 S. Airport Road, Peoria

Free

In one hour you will learn all you need to make your own Powerpoint show. For more information, call (309) 697-3822.

JUNE 27

44 Years in Darkness

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Sylvia Shults will speak on her latest book, “44 Years in Darkness: A True Story of Madness, Tragedy and Shattered Love.” For more information, call (309) 444-2121.

Kiddies’ Cinema at the Library

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

The movie “Space Buddies” will be shown. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

JUNE 28

Great Decisions Discussions: Nuclear Weapons

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

2017 Great Decisions Programming and Discussion Series is led by Jared Olar, Local History Librarian for the Pekin Library. Programs will be held on consecutive Wednesdays. For more information, call (309) 347-7111

Interior Design Class

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 2, East Peoria Civic Complex

Free

Amanda Voorheese, the interior designer and project manager who worked on the new building, will talk about interior design. The program is intended for those 14 and older. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Wine, Women & Wednesday Vendor Fair

Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Washington Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Vendors include Tupperware, Partylite, Origami Owl, Thirty One, Norwex, Posh, Tastefully Simple, and Monat Just Jewelry & JJ boutique. For more information, email rhondadeblieck@yahoo.com.

Caregiver Conference

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cerf Center, Eureka College

Free

This year’s theme is “Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction.” A free brunch will be offered. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, the Central Illinois Agency on Aging, and the Gerontology Certificate Programs at Methodist College and Eureka College. For more information, call (309) 981-9449.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Events–