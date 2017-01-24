Tazewell County Events

Chronicle Media StaffJanuary 24, 2017

The Washington District Library will be hosting a Chinese New Year Party for teens on the evening of Friday Jan. 27. (Photo courtesy of Washington Library)

JAN.  26 

 

Young Ones Get to Shake, Move and Read 

Thursday, 6 p.m. 

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St. 

Story time for youths aged 5 years to first grade combines books, music and movement. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

 

JAN.  26-FEB. 28 

 

Fondulac Library Displays Marina Wirtz Paintings 

During regular library hours 

400 E. Richland, East Peoria 

Free 

Wirtz’ exhibit, Vivid, explores innovative ways of painting in oil. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

 

JAN.  27 

 

Teen Trivia at the Pershing Library 

Friday, 4 p.m. 

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing 

Free 

Teams of people in grades 7-12 will compete against each other to become the Trivia Champs. Pizza, drinks and prizes will be provided. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.

 

Chinese New Year Party at the Washington District Library 

Friday, 5-7 p.m. 

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road 

Free 

Youths in grades 6-12 will ring in the Year of the Rooster with Kung Fu Panda, make candy sushi, and eat ramen. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

 

JAN.  27-28 

 

All State Jazz Night Concert 

Friday, 7:30 p.m. 

Theater and Arena, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave. 

$5 

Musicians from across the state will be performing at the Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State Jazz Night Concert. Elementary concert begins at 12:15 p.m. in Room 400. High School concert begins on Saturday at 3:15. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit ilmea.org/events/2017imec.

 

JAN.  27-29 

 

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo 

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington 

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free  

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

 

JAN.  28 

 

Taste of Pekin  

Saturday, 6-9 p.m. 

St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. Sixth St. 

Free

Local restaurants will be selling some of their most popular menu items, along with beer, wine, and soft drinks.  There will be musical entertainment, games, dancing, book fair, and a scavenger hunt throughout the school. For more information, call (309) 347-7194.

 

Lego Time at the Pekin Library 

Saturday, 2 p.m. 

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St. 

Free 

Young people in grades K-5 can explore the world of Legos. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

 

Adult Orientation for the Pekin Library’s 3D Printer 

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. 

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St. 

Free 

Attend the information session and learn how to use the library’s 3D printer. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

 

Clutter Doctor 

Saturday, 10-11 a.m. 

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing 

Free 

Featured will be before and after spaces, as well as advice on solving common problems. Everyone will leave with a plan for clearing the clutter. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

 

Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age 

Saturday, 2-4 p.m. 

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, Washington 

$15 

SCREENAGERS is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and to offer parents proven solutions that work. For more information, call (309) 444-4030.

 

JAN.  30 

 

Preschool Party at Forest Park Nature Center 

Monday, 10-11 a.m. 

5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights 

$9 per child 

Children aged 2-5 will discover nests and birds’ eggs. Pre-registration required by calling (309) 686-3360.

 

JAN.  31 

 

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners 

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. 

Registration link for log-in on home computer:  go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

 

FEB.  1 

 

Pekin Public Library Offering Coding Class 

Every Wednesday in February at 3 p.m. 

301 S. Fourth St. 

Free 

The four-week program will teach youth in grades 4-6 the basics of Scratch Programming. To register, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

