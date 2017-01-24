Tazewell County Events

JAN. 26

Young Ones Get to Shake, Move and Read

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Story time for youths aged 5 years to first grade combines books, music and movement. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

JAN. 26-FEB. 28

Fondulac Library Displays Marina Wirtz Paintings

During regular library hours

400 E. Richland, East Peoria

Free

Wirtz’ exhibit, Vivid, explores innovative ways of painting in oil. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

JAN. 27

Teen Trivia at the Pershing Library

Friday, 4 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Teams of people in grades 7-12 will compete against each other to become the Trivia Champs. Pizza, drinks and prizes will be provided. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.

Chinese New Year Party at the Washington District Library

Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Youths in grades 6-12 will ring in the Year of the Rooster with Kung Fu Panda, make candy sushi, and eat ramen. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

JAN. 27-28

All State Jazz Night Concert

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Theater and Arena, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$5

Musicians from across the state will be performing at the Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State Jazz Night Concert. Elementary concert begins at 12:15 p.m. in Room 400. High School concert begins on Saturday at 3:15. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit ilmea.org/events/2017imec.

JAN. 27-29

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

JAN. 28

Taste of Pekin

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. Sixth St.

Free

Local restaurants will be selling some of their most popular menu items, along with beer, wine, and soft drinks. There will be musical entertainment, games, dancing, book fair, and a scavenger hunt throughout the school. For more information, call (309) 347-7194.

Lego Time at the Pekin Library

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Young people in grades K-5 can explore the world of Legos. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Adult Orientation for the Pekin Library’s 3D Printer

Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Attend the information session and learn how to use the library’s 3D printer. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.

Clutter Doctor

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Featured will be before and after spaces, as well as advice on solving common problems. Everyone will leave with a plan for clearing the clutter. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, Washington

$15

SCREENAGERS is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and to offer parents proven solutions that work. For more information, call (309) 444-4030.

JAN. 30

Preschool Party at Forest Park Nature Center

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

$9 per child

Children aged 2-5 will discover nests and birds’ eggs. Pre-registration required by calling (309) 686-3360.

JAN. 31

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

FEB. 1

Pekin Public Library Offering Coding Class

Every Wednesday in February at 3 p.m.

301 S. Fourth St.

Free

The four-week program will teach youth in grades 4-6 the basics of Scratch Programming. To register, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.