Tazewell County Events

Tazewell County EventsChronicle Media Staff — January 24, 2017
JAN. 26
Young Ones Get to Shake, Move and Read
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Story time for youths aged 5 years to first grade combines books, music and movement. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
JAN. 26-FEB. 28
Fondulac Library Displays Marina Wirtz Paintings
During regular library hours
400 E. Richland, East Peoria
Free
Wirtz’ exhibit, Vivid, explores innovative ways of painting in oil. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
JAN. 27
Teen Trivia at the Pershing Library
Friday, 4 p.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Teams of people in grades 7-12 will compete against each other to become the Trivia Champs. Pizza, drinks and prizes will be provided. Register by calling (309) 263-2200.
Chinese New Year Party at the Washington District Library
Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road
Free
Youths in grades 6-12 will ring in the Year of the Rooster with Kung Fu Panda, make candy sushi, and eat ramen. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
JAN. 27-28
All State Jazz Night Concert
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Theater and Arena, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.
$5
Musicians from across the state will be performing at the Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State Jazz Night Concert. Elementary concert begins at 12:15 p.m. in Room 400. High School concert begins on Saturday at 3:15. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit ilmea.org/events/2017imec.
JAN. 27-29
Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo
Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free
Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.
JAN. 28
Taste of Pekin
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 300 S. Sixth St.
Free
Local restaurants will be selling some of their most popular menu items, along with beer, wine, and soft drinks. There will be musical entertainment, games, dancing, book fair, and a scavenger hunt throughout the school. For more information, call (309) 347-7194.
Lego Time at the Pekin Library
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Young people in grades K-5 can explore the world of Legos. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.
Adult Orientation for the Pekin Library’s 3D Printer
Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Attend the information session and learn how to use the library’s 3D printer. For more information, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 0.
Clutter Doctor
Saturday, 10-11 a.m.
Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing
Free
Featured will be before and after spaces, as well as advice on solving common problems. Everyone will leave with a plan for clearing the clutter. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.
Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1209 Kingsbury Road, Washington
$15
SCREENAGERS is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and to offer parents proven solutions that work. For more information, call (309) 444-4030.
JAN. 30
Preschool Party at Forest Park Nature Center
Monday, 10-11 a.m.
5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights
$9 per child
Children aged 2-5 will discover nests and birds’ eggs. Pre-registration required by calling (309) 686-3360.
JAN. 31
Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars
Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.
FEB. 1
Pekin Public Library Offering Coding Class
Every Wednesday in February at 3 p.m.
301 S. Fourth St.
Free
The four-week program will teach youth in grades 4-6 the basics of Scratch Programming. To register, call (309) 347-7111, Ext. 3.